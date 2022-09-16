Precious MetalsInvesting News

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the terms of an aggregate of 19,219,733 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see ALX news releases dated October 2, 2020 and October 20, 2020).

The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional year. Warrants issued in the first tranche of the Offering would be extended to October 2, 2023, and the Warrants issued in the second tranche of the Offering would be extended to October 20, 2023. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.10 per Warrant.

The application to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the application for an extension to the expiry time for certain common share purchase warrants. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties for the Company include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137497

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesTSXV:ALPrecious Metals Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Drill Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Drill Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the results of a diamond drilling program carried out in the winter and early spring of 2022 at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three drill holes were completed. for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends. A total of 262 samples were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ("SRC"). Chip samples were submitted to Rekasa Rocks Inc. of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for portable Short Wave Infra-Red ("SWIR") spectral analysis to determine clay mineral alteration species.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Analytical Results from Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Analytical Results from Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the analytical results from the inaugural drilling program at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

2022 Exploration Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Reports Drill Results from the Alligator Lake Gold Project, SK

ALX Resources Corp. Reports Drill Results from the Alligator Lake Gold Project, SK

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the 2022 drilling program at the Alligator Lake Gold Project ("Alligator", or the "Project") located approximately 165 kilometres (103 miles) northeast of La Ronge, SK, Canada. ALX's 2022 drill program was planned to follow up the Company's 2021 drilling along the Broken Hammer Shear Zone, which is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization, and to test targets associated with the interpreted Radiant Shear Zone.

Highlights of the Alligator Lake 2022 Drilling Program1

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Inaugural Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Inaugural Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the inaugural drilling program at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Company has the right to earn a 100% interest in Electra according to the terms of an option agreement signed in December 2020 (see ALX news release dated December 31, 2020).

2022 Exploration Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Priority Follow-Up Work Program Currently Underway at Smoke Mountain in the Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

High Priority Follow-Up Work Program Currently Underway at Smoke Mountain in the Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has prioritized a follow-up campaign including soil grid extensions at newly identified target areas as well as prospecting and mapping of extensive newly acquired contiguous land positions in the belt. Given preliminary results from its summer work program at Smoke Mountain, VTEM and LiDAR airborne surveys for the newly staked ground have also been scheduled for completion in October 2022 .

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet commented "Our exploration results at Smoke Mountain this summer have prompted a high priority follow-up field program . The objective of the campaign is to obtain geologically-based vectors to porphyry and epithermal targets on this highly prospective and exciting property . Lab results and airborne survey interpretation from our summer program are expected in the coming weeks and we look forward to further leveraging these data and adding shareholder value."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces August 2022 Production

GCM Mining Announces August 2022 Production

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 18,852 ounces of gold in August 2022, up from 17,377 ounces of gold in August last year. This brings the total gold production for the first eight months of 2022 to 139,952 ounces, up from 133,891 ounces in the first eight months last year. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of August 2022 was 212,450 ounces, up about 3% over 2021. The Company remains on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at the Company's 100% owned Gander North Property, with initial results now available from its reconnaissance exploration program. The project commenced in late June, with initial prospecting and till sampling. Preliminary efforts have identified numerous evidence for quartz veins, including subcrop and float. Surface samples collected to date have been submitted for assay; and initial results have returned values of up to 885 ppb gold from sub cropping quartz veins, up to 0.15% copper, and up to 26.8 gpt silver from quartz float. Several samples have returned anomalous tungsten, and further analysis is required to confirm the content. Initial results for gold are presented in figure 1. Multiple geophysical targets were identified over the project area earlier this year through review of publicly available datasets, and these will be the focus of ongoing reconnaissance. Detailed work, including systematic sampling and geological mapping will commence this fall to better define targets in advance of drilling. Work permit applications have been submitted for the drill program, and approval is pending

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

U.S. Department of Energy Launches Consortium to Advance Cadmium Telluride Solar Cell Technology and Supply

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more efficient. The Consortium's intent is to spur technological advancements in CdTe manufacturing to help increase America's competitiveness, bolster domestic innovation and advance clean electricity deployment. The initiative augments President Biden's goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

"This news further supports our efforts to expand and develop the tellurium resource at the Deer Horn Project," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The demand for tellurium continues to increase, not only for solar cells, but for new battery technology and other applications. Currently the United States imports 95% of its required tellurium."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edgemont Drills Structurally Controlled Gold Zones at Dungate Copper-Gold Porphyry Project; Gold Intersections Include 146m of 0.14 g/t Au

Edgemont Drills Structurally Controlled Gold Zones at Dungate Copper-Gold Porphyry Project; Gold Intersections Include 146m of 0.14 g/t Au

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce the assay results from its recent Phase II drill program at the Dungate copper-gold porphyry project, where a total of five holes totaling 2063 metres were drilled in the spring of 2022. Dungate is located 6 km south of the town of Houston in the Omineca Mining Division of B.C.

Highlights from this drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD COMPLETES FINAL PAYMENT FOR REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-completes-final-payment-for-reward-project-301623958.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c7521.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×