Altura Energy Issues Shares Pursuant to Securities for Services Arrangement

Altura Energy Corp (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:TTLHF) (FSE: Y020) (the "Company") announces today that, pursuant to a strategic advisory agreement dated February 20, 2025, as amended pursuant to an amending agreement dated April 11, 2025 (the "Advisory Agreement"), between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), the Company has issued 346,350 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.18 per common share to Haywood as compensation for the consulting and advisory services rendered by Haywood, pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, for the three months ended September 11, 2025. The common shares issued to Haywood are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the prolific Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Robert Johnston
CEO & Director
+1 604-609-6110

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30
($000s, except per share amounts)
2025

2024

% Change
2025

2024

% Change











Oil and natural gas sales
4,828

3,164

53

7,494

6,830

10











Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
(1,826 )
(480 )
280

(845 )
2,776

(130 )
Per share - basic and diluted (1)
(-)

(-)

-

(-)

0.01

(100 )











Adjusted funds flow (used) (1)
(600 )
262

(329 )
(2,040 )
1,340

(252 )
Per share - basic and diluted
(-)

-

(-)

(-)

-

(-)











Net loss
(3,464 )
(2,329 )
49

(7,081 )
(3,530 )
101
Per share - basic and diluted
(0.01 )
(-)

100

(0.01 )
(0.01 )
-











Capital expenditures (1)
14,273

2,522

466

39,974

3,785

956











Adjusted working capital (deficiency) (1)






(41,901 )
64,386

(165 )











Common shares outstanding (000s)










Weighted average - basic and diluted
532,274

529,400

1

531,862

529,298

-











End of period - basic






532,866

530,126

1
End of period - fully diluted






591,544

617,804

(4 )

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

