Altura Energy Begins Recompletion Work on the First Two of Eight Wells

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:TTLHF) (FSE: Y020) (the "Company" or "Altura") is pleased to announce that all necessary contractors have been scheduled to begin recompletion efforts on October 27, 2025. The workover rig is onsite and being moved into position today.

In 2023, Altura acquired a 50% interest in eight Helium wells in northeast Arizona. All eight wells died within months of connecting to the plant. Because no engineering driven effort was undertaken to reestablish production, Altura believes the area's potential is untested. For this reason, Altura has consolidated 100% interest in the eight Helium wells and now operates all eight wells. Over the coming weeks, Altura will evaluate the first two of the eight wellbores to determine if the production is restricted by easily correctable issues (such as lowering the water level or removing sand that is obscuring perforations) or if costlier, but quite economic, investments are required (such as relogging, squeezing cement and reperforating). Once the first two wells have been tested and evaluated, the remaining six will follow.

Further to any unforeseen setbacks, the workovers are expected to take approximately 5 to 10 days per well beginning on October 27, 2025, along with the necessary time to move the rig from well #1 to well #2. Upon completion of the workover on the initial two wells, the Company will release flow results.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Robert Johnston, Chairman
+1 604-609-6110

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the recompletion work at the eight Helium wells in northeast Arizona, including the type of recompletion work and the timing thereof, are based upon various estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as at the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking information included, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271937

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altura EnergyALTU:CCTSXV:ALTUEnergy Investing
ALTU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Corvo Property - Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") and up to 19,520,350 Units at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the " Issue... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 in outcrop grab samples. Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025... Keep Reading...
Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the " Company " or " Collective ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

copper investing

First Pass Scout Drilling Returns 10.5m @ 1.02% Copper at Phoenix