Altura Energy Announces Board Changes

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU,OTC:TTLHF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") announces that the Board has appointed Ashley Lastinger (CEO) as a member of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Lastinger has a background in Petroleum Engineering spanning over 15 years, serving as both an engineer and engineering manager for multiple energy exploration and production companies of various sizes. Her technical experience includes reservoir, production, and facilities engineering, as well as regulatory compliance and project management. She has been responsible for all facets of operations in multiple onshore US energy fields, from heavy oil to natural gas. She began her career working for Chevron, specializing in artificial lift, secondary/tertiary recovery, and asset development in the heavy oil fields of the San Joaquin Valley. Ms. Lastinger worked under Robert Johnston, both at Apache Corporation and Atalaya Resources, furthering the development of the Mid-Continent Granite Wash formation and evaluating various unexplored resources in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, and Colorado.

"I am both excited and honored to be on the Board of Directors of Altura Energy Corporation. I look forward to continuing to expand the monetization of our assets in Arizona, from workovers of existing wells as well as future expansion of our position," said Ms. Lastinger, CEO of the Company.

Gordon Keep has resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately and will continue with the Company as an Advisor, via Jasper Management & Advisory Services. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management of the Company, I would like to thank Gordon for his leadership, expertise and guidance throughout his tenure as a Director and I look forward to his continued service to the Company as an Advisor," said Robert Johnston Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT Altura Energy CORP.
Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION,
Robert Johnston
Chairman
+1 604-609-6110

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278292

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

