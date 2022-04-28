Operating Performance Reflects AltaGas' Continued Focus on Optimizing the Platform, Execution of its Strategic Plan and Drive to Deliver Positive Outcomes for all Stakeholders CALGARY, AB April 28, 2022 AltaGas Ltd. today reported first quarter 2022 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations. HIGHLIGHTS The Midstream segment delivered a strong first quarter of 2022, exporting a first ...

ALA:CA,ATGFF