AltaGas Delivers Strong 2021 Financial Results and Remains Focused on Executing its Long-term Strategic Plan. AltaGas Ltd. today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations. HIGHLIGHTS Normalized EPS 1 was $0.38 in the fourth quarter and $1.78 for the full year in 2021 while GAAP EPS 2 was $ in the fourth quarter and $0.82 for the full year in ...

ALA:CA,ATGFF