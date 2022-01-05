AltaGas Ltd. today announced that it has priced an offering of $300 million of 5.25% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 11, 2082 . The Offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2022 . The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, series K . The subordinated notes ...

ALA:CA,ATGFF