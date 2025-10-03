Almadex Announces TSXV Approval of Option Agreement and Management Changes

Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's previously announced Option-Joint venture exploration agreement with Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar") whereby Azucar has the option to acquire a 60% interest in three of Almadex's wholly owned blocks of claims in Nevada, the Pilot, Confusion Hills and Red Ring prospect (see press release dated May 1, 2025).

The Company also announces that Douglas McDonald has resigned from all his roles in the Company, including as Director and Executive Vice President, effective October 2, 2025 but will continue in an advisory role to support related succession initiatives and ongoing business activities.

About Almadex
Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan Poliquin"

Morgan Poliquin, President and CEO
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things: whether Azucar will exercise the option in respect of any of the projects; and our expectation that Douglas McDonald will continue in an advisory role to support related succession initiatives and ongoing business activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Almadex Minerals Ltd.DEX:CATSXV:DEXGold Investing
DEX:CA
The Conversation (0)

Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Almadex Minerals Ltd is an exploration company specializing in the discovery of new mineral prospects. The company's projects include El Cobre, Tuligtic property in Mexico, and other exploration projects in Mexico, Canada and the United States. It has one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties.

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at Pinjin

Download the PDF here.

Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, discusses the factors driving gold's current price run and why he thinks it will continue.

"I think that this rally is sustained. I think that it's going on until I see otherwise," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Bezant (AIM: BZT), the copper-gold exploration and development company, has today filed a Form 605 - Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder with ASX listed Blackstone Minerals Ltd ("Blackstone"). Bezant's shareholding of Blackstone shares is now 80,574,880 Blackstone shares. Since the Company's announcement on 17 September the Company has in the period 18 September to 1 October 2025 sold 53,425,120 Blackstone shares at an average price of AUD 7.021 cents ( approximately 3.45 pence) per share for gross proceeds of AUD 3.75M (approximately £1.84M).

Attached is a copy of the Form 605.

Keep reading...Show less
Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Feeling the weight of the Trump Administration’s tariff policy, Switzerland’s government is offering to encourage Swiss gold refiners to invest in the US gold refining industry.

The Swiss are suffering under one of the highest Trump tariff rates globally. In effect since August 7, 2025, US officials say the 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports is necessary to address an estimated US$48 billion trade deficit.

The tariff targets many of the European nation’s most iconic industries, such as chocolate, luxury watches, coffee machines and even gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond drill program at the Zone B gold discovery, an area of approximately one square kilometer within Stellar's 82km 2 permit area in Morocco.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Lithium Investing

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production