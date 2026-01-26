Alma Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Upsized Placement

Alma Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Upsized Placement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA,OTC:ALGLF) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated December 29, 2025, the Company has closed the second and final tranche of the private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $700,000 through the issuance of 8,750,000 units (the "Units"). Total gross proceeds from both tranches of the Private Placement amounted to $1,475,000.

Each Unit was issued at a price of $0.08 and was comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of five (5) years from closing.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. No finder's fees were paid or are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes, including potential strategic initiatives currently under consideration.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits under application in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://www.almagoldinc.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregory Isenor"

Gregory Isenor
President & Chief Executive Officer
Alma Gold Inc.
Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, including for general working capital purposes and any potential strategic initiatives under consideration; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds as currently intended; changes in economic, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices and investor sentiment; unanticipated expenses or liabilities; and risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the Private Placement as intended and that the Company will be able to carry out its planned exploration activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281729

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

alma-goldalma-cccse-almaprecious-metals-investing
ALMA:CC
