ALLO Enables Equal Access To Secure Wi-Fi for All Students With Calix SmartTown for Education

ALLO Communications launches Smart Schools—built on Calix SmartTown for Education and the Calix Broadband Platform—to deliver safe, secure community Wi-Fi for Lincoln Public School students and set a model for nationwide digital equity
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that ALLO Communications has launched Smart Schools , an innovative program built on Calix SmartTown® for Education and fully integrated with the Calix Broadband Platform . Smart Schools will provide safe, secure community Wi-Fi for Lincoln Public School (LPS) students in grades 6-12 who opt into the program—promoting digital equity and extending learning beyond the classroom.
Leveraging their Calix technology investment, ALLO is bridging the " homework gap " by enabling reliable online learning experiences across homes, libraries, parks, and other community spaces. Built on Wi-Fi Alliance Passpoint ® architecture, Calix SmartTown ® allows broadband service providers (BSPs) like ALLO to deliver secure, authenticated online experiences throughout shared public spaces and entire communities. In Lincoln, every LPS student in grades 6-12 receives a Google Chromebook and the option to sign up for Smart Schools—giving them access to more than 43,000 SmartTown Wi-Fi access points. Smart Schools is designed to scale for districts of any size. Plus, ALLO includes a free first year of service for participating districts and is helping LPS secure long-term funding.
On October 17, ALLO CEO Brad Moline, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, and members of the LPS administration and board will gather at Lincoln High School to celebrate the program's launch. For media inquiries, please reach out to Tanna Hanna, ALLO chief brand officer, at 303-633-7815.
This launch marks the latest milestone in a 16-year ALLO-Calix partnership built on innovation and community impact. Leveraging the Calix Platform and SmartLife ™ managed services like SmartTown and SmartHome ™, ALLO continues to set the standard for sustainable fiber broadband and safe, secure online experiences at home and throughout the community. ALLO was the first BSP to deploy SmartTown, an idea sparked by a 2022 conversation between Brad Moline and Calix CEO Michael Weening that has since grown into a nationwide movement for connected communities. Demonstrating continued innovation, ALLO and Calix also completed a groundbreaking 50G PON trial in Lincoln, underscoring the scalability of ALLO's investment and paving the way for even more powerful subscriber experiences.
SmartTown for Education enables BSPs like ALLO to transform learning opportunities with safe, secure community Wi-Fi that drives inclusion, innovation, and lasting impact through:
- Advanced security that protects students wherever they log on. SmartTown combines Passpoint technology with advanced cybersecurity and content filtering to shield students from online threats. It also provides parents and teachers with visibility and tools to set safe boundaries.
- Simplified operations, innovative experiences, and measurable community value. Integrated with the Calix Platform, SmartTown is quick to deploy, easy to manage, and leverages a BSP's existing network. Calix Service Cloud makes SmartTown easy for BSPs to provision, turn up, and troubleshoot. By extending SmartTown to meet student needs, BSPs like ALLO embrace a community-first approach that boosts retention and raises Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®).
- Hands-on support to accelerate launch success. The award-winning Calix Success team—recently recognized by Leading Lights and the Stevie Awards —guides BSPs through every step. For ALLO and LPS, support included assistance with testing secure student logins on SmartTown with Chromebooks and providing guided documentation and troubleshooting through weekly touchpoints.
ALLO plans to quickly expand Smart Schools across their footprint in Nebraska, Arizona, Colorado, and Missouri. By extending secure, personalized Wi-Fi into more spaces where people learn and live, ALLO will continue to advance digital equity, strengthen community well-being, and deepen local trust.
Brad Moline, president and chief executive officer at ALLO Communications, said : "Education is the backbone of every healthy community, and all students deserve the digital tools to succeed. Smart Schools, built on proven Calix SmartTown infrastructure, delivers the secure, high-performance online experiences students need to keep learning after the bell. What began as a bold idea I shared with Michael Weening is now fueling a movement to ensure no student has to worry about finding a secure and reliable connection to finish their homework. Just a few years after our first SmartTown deployment, we are incredibly proud to see that vision transforming education in our communities."
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "Three years ago, Brad called me with a bold idea: transform every Wi-Fi router into a secure network so every child could access safe, reliable internet for their homework. His vision was that no child should have to search for a signal in a McDonald's or Walmart parking lot to keep up in school. We built SmartTown to make that vision real—creating segmented, secure Wi-Fi for students, subscribers, and first responders at no additional cost by leveraging the provider's existing network. The Calix team is proud to stand beside Brad and ALLO as they deliver Smart Schools in Lincoln, Nebraska, and soon, across their footprint. This is what it means to be a broadband experience provider: going beyond speed to enrich lives, drive growth, and earn lasting community trust."
Read the blog " Bridging the Educational Gap: How Calix SmartTown for Education Empowers Students Everywhere ," to learn how BSPs can deliver equal access to digital resources for students and educators in their communities.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF)—Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.
Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017953200/en/
Calix Press Inquiries:
Alison Crisci
alison.crisci@calix.com
919-353-4323
Customer Press Inquiries:
Tanna Hanna, ALLO Communications
303-633-7815
Calix Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
investorrelations@calix.com