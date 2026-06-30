Allison Transmission Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Goodyear Tire & Rubber to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) will replace Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASD: GT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber will replace Stellar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: STEL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, July 6. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is acquiring Stellar Bancorp in a deal expected to close July 1.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 6, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Allison Transmission

ALSN

Industrials

July 6, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

GT

Consumer Discretionary

July 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

GT

Consumer Discretionary

July 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Stellar Bancorp

STEL

Financials

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