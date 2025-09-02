Allied Critical Metals Joins the Critical Minerals Forum to Advance Secure Tungsten Supply

Allied Critical Metals Joins the Critical Minerals Forum to Advance Secure Tungsten Supply

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its membership in the Critical Minerals Forum ("CMF" a leading U.S.-based non-profit initiative dedicated to strengthening secure and transparent global critical mineral supply chains.

The CMF convenes key stakeholders across the critical minerals value chain - including companies, investors, end-users, policymakers, and research organizations - with a shared mission of building reliable and resilient supply networks for minerals essential to technology, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Allied's flagship Borralha Tungsten Project, strategically located in northern Portugal, represents one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in Europe and a potential near-term source of supply outside of China and Russia. With a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 4.98 Mt @ 0.22% WO₃ (Indicated) and 7.01 Mt @ 0.20% WO₃ (Inferred), Borralha has the potential to provide a stable and scalable source of tungsten concentrate to Western markets. Allied's mineral resource estimate for its Borralha Tungsten Project is further detailed in its technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal', dated effective July 31, 2024" which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied Critical Metals, commented: "Allied is proud to join the Critical Minerals Forum at such a pivotal time for global supply chain security. Tungsten is recognized as one of the most strategic and irreplaceable critical minerals, yet supply is overwhelmingly concentrated in China. By advancing Borralha & Vila Verde, we are working to establish Europe's next major tungsten mines - and our participation in CMF ensures we can contribute to shaping the policies, partnerships, and strategies that will underpin Western supply resilience."

The Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) is a leading non-profit initiative dedicated to strengthening secure, transparent, and resilient global supply chains for critical and strategic metals. Bringing together governments, industry leaders, investors, and technology innovators, the CMF provides a collaborative platform to advance responsible sourcing, promote sustainable development, and reduce reliance on unstable or concentrated supply regions. With a mission to support energy transition, defense readiness, and advanced manufacturing, the CMF works to ensure the materials essential to modern economies remain accessible, reliable, and responsibly produced.

Rob Strayer, President of the Critical Minerals Forum, stated: "Allied Critical Metals brings important expanded capacity to the supply of tungsten, which is a critical mineral that is a priority for the Forum for both national and economic security reasons. Allied's upstream perspective and regional positioning make them a valuable contributor to the Forum."

Through its membership, Allied is contributing to CMF working groups focused on supply chain diversification, midstream processing, and data-driven market forecasting. The Company's insights are particularly relevant to tungsten, known as the "military metal" for its essential role in defence applications, industrial tooling, aerospace, and clean energy technologies.

The Borralha Tungsten Project is planned to be advanced through resource expansion, updated technical studies, and project development aligned with European and North American critical minerals strategies. By reviving one of Europe's historically significant tungsten districts, Allied is positioning itself as a cornerstone supplier to allied nations seeking to diversify supply chains away from China and Russia.

Options and RSUs

The Company also hereby announces the grant of 3,125,000 stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.345 per share granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan, which vests immediately and expire 5 years after the date of grant. The Company also announces that it has granted 3,125,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company vesting immediately pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan.

The Options and RSUs will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
    X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Dave Burwell, Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: 403 410 7907 | Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264883

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Allied Critical MetalsACM:CCCSE:ACMCritical Metals Investing
ACM:CC
Allied Critical Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Allied Critical Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Allied Critical Metals (CSE:ACM)

Allied Critical Metals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing two tungsten projects in Portugal with near-term production and exploration potential

Allied Critical Metals Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen as a Director of Allied Critical Metals USA

Allied Critical Metals Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen as a Director of Allied Critical Metals USA

Highlights:

  • Secretary Nielsen joins the board of directors of Allied USA.
  • Secretary Nielsen is a leading expert on United States national security matters and has advised government agencies, private sector companies, international organizations, and NGOs on assessing their risk posture and increasing their resiliency.
  • Allied USA is focused on importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen as a Director of Allied's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA) Inc. ("Allied USA").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Appoints General James A. "Spider" Marks as a Director of Allied Critical Metals USA, Its U.S. Subsidiary Focused on Tungsten Import and Sales

Allied Critical Metals Appoints General James A. "Spider" Marks as a Director of Allied Critical Metals USA, Its U.S. Subsidiary Focused on Tungsten Import and Sales

Highlights:

  • General Marks joins the board of directors of Allied USA.
  • General Marks is a leading expert on international military strategy with a distinguished career in the United States Army.
  • Allied USA is focused on importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Major General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks to the Board of Directors of its U.S.-based subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA), Inc. ("Allied USA"). Allied USA is dedicated to the importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Upsized to $5.1 Million

Allied Critical Metals Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Upsized to $5.1 Million

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of July 28, 2024 and August 14, 2025, the Company has closed the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 2,016,800 units of the Company (the "Units" and, each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit raising gross proceeds $605,040. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,104,135.80 pursuant to the Offering by issuing an aggregate of 17,013,786 Units.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share and is exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Closes First Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Upsize to $5m of the Offering

Allied Critical Metals Closes First Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Upsize to $5m of the Offering

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 14,996,986 units of the Company (the "Units" and, each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit raising gross proceeds $4,499,095.80. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Announces $4 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Announces $4 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce a strategic non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,333,334 units of the Company (the "Units" and, each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.20. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallic ores on conference table with international flags in background.

Canada Backs Port Expansions, Strikes Critical Minerals Deal With Germany

Ottawa’s push to strengthen trade links with Europe is moving ahead on two tracks: investing in new port infrastructure at home and formalizing a minerals partnership with Germany abroad.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Tuesday (August 26) that Canada would support major new infrastructure projects, including a new port in Churchill and an expansion of Montreal’s Contrecœur terminal.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options and Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options and Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise of certain stock options (the "Options") and share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Options

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Welcomes Final EAO Decision on Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Welcomes Final EAO Decision on Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is very pleased to announce that the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO ") has issued its Final Designation Decision confirming that the Company's Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Project (the "Project"), near Rossland, British Columbia, will not be designated as a reviewable project under Section 11 of the Environmental Assessment Act (2018) (British Columbia) (the "Act").

The EAO reviewed applications submitted under Section 11 of the Act and concluded that the Project's potential effects are being appropriately addressed through existing regulatory processes, including the Mines Act (British Columbia) and the Environmental Management Act (British Columbia). The EAO's Final Designation Report and Reasons for Decision are publicly available on the EAO's Project Information Centre: EAO EPIC – Record Ridge Project Documents.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Close-up of two people in suits shaking hands with blue lights overlay.

Tivan Secures Mineral Exploration Deed for Sandover Fluorite Project

Tivan (ASX:TVN) said on Monday (August 18) that it has signed a mineral exploration deed for its Sandover fluorite project in the Northern Territory.

According to the company, this is its first secured deed with the Central Land Council (CLC).

CLC is the statutory body established under the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976, representing the traditional owners and native title holders of Central Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
side by side flags of the USA and Australia.

Productivity Commission Says Trump’s Tariffs Will "Redirect" Others to Australia

Australia could benefit from redirected global capital flows in the wake of new US tariffs under President Donald Trump — but only if it maintains its commitment to open markets, according to the country’s Productivity Commission.

In its latest Trade and Assistance Review, the commission warns against retaliatory trade measures, noting such moves would come at a cost. Deputy Chair Alex Robson has cautioned that escalation could “spiral into a broader trade war” with serious consequences for Australia and the global economy.

“Increasing our direct barriers to trade and investment, even if in retaliation, would come at a cost,” the review reads.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Allied Critical Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Allied Critical Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML – Surpasses 70% Completion Milestone of the Tanbreez Bankable Feasibility Study & Remains on Schedule for Completion on or Before Q4 2025

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold at York: 90m grading 0.23 g/t Au Plus a Second High Grade Zone: 18m grading 0.73 g/t Au, All Oxide

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Related News

gold investing

Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut

rare earth investing

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML – Surpasses 70% Completion Milestone of the Tanbreez Bankable Feasibility Study & Remains on Schedule for Completion on or Before Q4 2025

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

copper investing

Lincoln Minerals Raises AU$1.5 Million for South Australian Assets

Battery Metals Outlook: World Edition

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Gold Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold at York: 90m grading 0.23 g/t Au Plus a Second High Grade Zone: 18m grading 0.73 g/t Au, All Oxide

×