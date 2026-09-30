Alliance for America's Skilled Trades Expands with New Companies, Unveils New Research - The State of America's Skilled Trades: A National Report

As demand for skilled workers surges, 14 major companies including AT&T, Barton Malow, Blackstone, Cintas Corporation, DEWALT, Dycom, The Hershey Company, ManpowerGroup, Meta, Microsoft, Milwaukee Tool, NVIDIA, Verizon, and Waymo join the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades to expand training and career access nationwide.
- About 1.7 million skilled trades job openings are projected each year through 2035 to meet growth and replace workers who leave these occupations
- Employment of electricians, HVAC technicians and industrial machinery mechanics is projected to grow at twice, three times and five times the rate for all occupations, respectively
- Training programs produce just 55 workers for every 100 needed
- Only half of those who enroll in skilled trades training programs finish
A new report released today by the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades finds the U.S. will need to fill an estimated 1.7 million skilled trades openings each year through 2035, while training programs produce just 55 workers for every 100 needed.
"The State of America's Skilled Trades: A National Report" examines 124 skilled trades occupations in all 50 states to identify where workers are needed and whether training is keeping pace. The report sets a new benchmark to support the next generation of the U.S. skilled workforce and help employers, educators and policymakers target training and investment.
This report is one of the first projects from the Alliance, founded in July 2026 by BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford Motor Company, and Google. Today, the Alliance welcomes 14 new members: AT&T, Barton Malow, Blackstone, Cintas Corporation, DEWALT, Dycom, The Hershey Company, ManpowerGroup, Meta, Microsoft, Milwaukee Tool, NVIDIA, Verizon and Waymo.
"No single company can close the skilled trades gap alone. Training just 55 workers for every 100 needed puts economic growth at risk and leaves people without a clear path to a good career," said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company . "These careers deserve respect. Employers, educators and policymakers must work together to help people get the training, support and jobs they need to succeed."
To help stakeholders build talent pipeline strategies in their communities, the Alliance also launched America's Skilled Trades Dashboard, an interactive tool covering 124 skilled trades occupations in all 50 states with more than 5,000 state- and trade-specific profiles, offering new levels of insight in an easy-to-use, searchable interface. The state- and trade-level detail in this dashboard can help policymakers, workforce boards, colleges and local leaders target solutions where they are needed, rather than relying on a single national figure.
The Alliance now spans an even broader cross-section of American industry — technology, telecommunications, construction, workforce solutions, and tool manufacturing — all working together to raise awareness of the trades and open more pathways to meaningful careers that strengthen families, communities, and the economy. Members look forward to working alongside other companies and leaders across sectors who are investing resources, taking action, and fostering collaboration to strengthen the skilled trades, including the Business Roundtable's Skilled Trades for America Initiative and the Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition.
Key takeaways of the report include:
- For every 100 skilled trades workers needed, training programs are producing just 55 people . It's a real shortage — and a concerning one — but it also represents one of the biggest opportunities available today to build a lasting career with a good-paying job.
- The report identifies nine states where demand for skilled trades workers outpaces supply: Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
- 86 of 124 occupations are expected to add jobs or hold steady through 2035.
- While the skilled trades look different in every state, one thing holds true everywhere: these essential careers aren't going anywhere. For example, by 2034:
- Arizona will need 29,000 electricians
- Texas will need 86,000 auto mechanics
- North Carolina will need 19,000 carpenters
- People are interested in the skilled trades; they simply don't know where to start. The first step toward becoming an electrician isn't the same as the first step toward becoming a plumber, and it isn't the same for an auto mechanic either. Guidance counselors also face challenges helping students navigate these paths. Only 1 in 4 often recommend apprenticeship, just over half often recommend trade school, and nearly 9 in 10 often recommend a four-year degree — the path most students already know. A clearer first step is needed to help high school students explore careers in the skilled trades.
- People are enrolling in skilled trades training programs, but only 1 in 2 finishes. There is good news, however: the data clearly shows what works. High-quality apprenticeship programs have a completion rate of over 90%. Getting students into the trades is only half the job. What prevents people from completing a program isn't a lack of commitment; it's practical barriers like transportation, childcare, and the need for a paycheck. Solving those problems will help more people start, and finish, their careers.
" The State of America's Skilled Trades: A National Report" and America's Skilled Trades Dashboard can be explored at skilledtradesreport.com .
About the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades
The Alliance for America's Skilled Trades is a coalition of companies committed to closing the nation's skilled-trades gap by expanding access to training, apprenticeships and meaningful career pathways. Founded in 2026, the Alliance includes AT&T, Barton Malow, BlackRock, Blackstone, Carhartt, Cintas Corporation, DEWALT, Dycom, Ford Motor Company, Google, The Hershey Company, ManpowerGroup, Meta, Microsoft, Milwaukee Tool, NVIDIA, Verizon and Waymo.
Statements from New Alliance Members
"We can provide careers in the skilled trades, not just fill jobs. Through apprenticeships, technical training and skills-based career pathways, we can create fulfilling and sustainable career journeys for those better suited to an alternative path from a college degree. With over $500M invested in employee on-the-job training, AT&T has already shown that families and communities can thrive with this model." — John Stankey, Chairman and CEO, AT&T
"For more than 100 years, Barton Malow has seen firsthand the skill, innovation, leadership, and problem-solving capabilities that come from the skilled trades. These careers are essential to our industry and to America's ability to build, innovate, and compete. We are proud to join the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades and invest in the next generation of skilled tradespeople." — Ryan Maibach, President & CEO, Barton Malow
"At Cintas, we believe that supporting the skilled trades means creating clear paths for people to build technical skills, experience and the confidence needed for long, successful careers. Through our Fire Apprentice and Maintenance Apprentice Programs, we provide hands-on experience, structured courses, mentor-mentee relationships and real-world opportunities. These programs reflect our broader commitment to training and career development across Cintas. We are proud to share the commitment to creating awareness and expanding access to meaningful careers in the skilled trades." — Max Langenkamp, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Cintas Corporation
"At Dycom, we're seeing first-hand the generational buildout of critical infrastructure that is underway. It will be built by people who are trained and equipped with the skills needed to advance the engineering, construction, and service and maintenance work that connects us and keeps our country running. It's time to collectively elevate our focus on the skilled trades and invest in today's workforce to build tomorrow's infrastructure." — Dan Peyovich, President and CEO, Dycom
"Behind every snack someone loves is a person who knows how to make it. Skilled trades are the foundation of how we reach more people in more of the ways they want to snack. We hire nearly 2,500 manufacturing team members every year, and by expanding our commitment through the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades, we can open the door to more careers that keep those favorites coming." — Kirk Tanner, President & CEO, The Hershey Company
"The future of America's manufacturing, semiconductor, energy, mobility, and infrastructure sectors depends on our ability to build strong, sustainable pipelines of skilled talent. Meeting the workforce demands of these next-generation industries requires collaboration across employers, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, community leaders, and government partners. Together, we can increase awareness of skilled trades careers, expand access to training opportunities, and equip the next generation with the capabilities needed to power our economy. ManpowerGroup North America is proud to support the Alliance's mission and invest in the future of skilled trades professionals." — Raj Namboothiry, Senior Vice President, Manpower North America
"We're proud to join the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades. America needs hundreds of thousands of electricians, welders and fiber technicians to build AI infrastructure, and through America's Workforce Academy, we're paying for the training, removing the barriers that keep people from stepping into these careers, and guaranteeing a job at the end of it. Together we can expand that work so that the future we're building is for everyone." — Dina Powell McCormick, President and Vice Chairman, Meta
"A strong economy requires a skilled workforce. From data centers to advanced manufacturing, America's future will be built by the men and women with the expertise and training to make it possible. That's why we're supporting the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades to expand access to careers in the trades." — Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft
"Milwaukee Tool has built our business around the skilled trades. Our commitment goes beyond the products we develop. It includes investing in the people, training, and partnerships that will strengthen America's skilled trades for generations to come. Joining the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades is a natural extension of who we are and what we believe." — Shane Moll, Group President, Milwaukee Tool
"For more than 100 years, DEWALT has stood behind the skilled trades that build and sustain America, and we are proud to join BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford, and Google in a shared commitment to strengthening America's skilled workforce through the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades. We see every day the impact of a constrained skilled labor pipeline — not just for our industry, but for the broader U.S. economy. That trajectory is not sustainable if America is to build the industries, infrastructure, and competitive strength needed to lead globally. By joining this alliance, we will amplify the impact of DEWALT's $60 million Grow the Trades investment and help build a stronger, more resilient skilled workforce America will rely on for generations." — Chris Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Black & Decker
"As a nation, we are facing fundamental shifts in the shape of our workforce. Companies have a responsibility to invest in people with the same urgency they invest in new technology. No single company can address the growing skills gap alone. It requires cross-industry collaboration and a meaningful public-private effort to reskill and prepare our workforce for a rapidly changing future. Joining the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades reinforces the strength of a collaborative approach to preparing workers for what comes next. As we join this partnership, our commitment is to help people to build the adaptable skills needed to thrive in our evolving economy." — Dan Schulman, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon
"Waymo's fleet is backed by the people who build our infrastructure, maintain our vehicles, and assemble our Waymo Driver here in America. Skilled trades are the lifeblood of delivering a safe, seamless ride experience to every community Waymo serves. We're investing in technical education opportunities and skilled trades jobs across America as we expand our service. We're proud to join the Alliance for America's Skilled Trades to open the door to even more stable, high-quality careers for people across the country, and develop the pipeline of talent we need to keep America moving safely." — Ryan McNamara, Vice President of Operations, Waymo
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Daniel Barbossa
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Kelsey Donohue
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