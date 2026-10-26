Goldera Identifies Large Gold-Tungsten-Antimony Anomaly at Riley Brook, with Multiple Targets Remaining Open

Goldera Exploration Ltd. ("Goldera" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) is pleased to provide an update on results of its Q2-2026 soil sampling program at Riley Brook in northern New Brunswick, part of the Acadian Gold Joint Venture in which Goldera holds a 65% interest and is the operator. The program has outlined a large 4 km by 2 km gold-tungsten-antimony (arsenic) soil anomaly in the southern part of Riley Brook (refer to Figure 1), together with a second, smaller multi-element anomaly measuring approximately 300 metres by 300 metres in the north. Both anomalies remain open to the limits of the areas surveyed, and soil sampling has covered only approximately 30% of the 334.5 km2 property.
The results are considered important as they coincide with EM and radiometric anomalies from Goldera's prior airborne HeliTem survey suggestive of conductive units within a felsic unit, and have a metal signature characteristic of felsic intrusion-related mineral systems1.
The Riley Brook Project lies in proximity to the Central Plutonic Belt of New Brunswick, a highly prospective region for Cu-Mo and Au-W intrusive systems2,3. That region, including Acadian Gold's McIntyre Brook property, has seen a marked increase in exploration attention, most recently focusing on intrusive related metal systems (Avenir Minerals, Agnico Eagle's subsidiary, and Osisko Critical Minerals Corp.).
Key Highlights:
- Goldera has identified two large multi-element soil anomalies at Riley Brook. The metal signature is characteristic of a potential precious metal bearing intrusive system in the bedrock, and is supported by mapped felsic intrusive rocks in those areas, together with coincident EM conductors and magnetic zones in Goldera's airborne survey.
- Significant untested area: Both soil anomalies are open to the extents of the survey area and soil sampling has covered approximately 30% of Riley Brook, leaving substantial portions of the property to be evaluated.
- Next-stage target refinement: The results provide a basis for prioritizing areas for additional geological investigation and follow-up surface exploration.
- Goldera was an early exploration entrant in the region, which has seen significant recent activity by Kinross Gold, Kenorland Minerals, Osisko Metals and Agnico Eagle, who are also evaluating the precious metal and intrusive related potential of the area.
Charles Tarnocai, CEO & Director of Goldera states, "The identification of a large, multi-element soil anomaly that coincides with geophysical and geological features consistent of an intrusion related gold and critical mineral system gives us a more focused basis for evaluating the property's potential. With soil sampling covering approximately 30% of the property to date, we see a substantial area remaining to be assessed as we continue to prioritize targets for follow-up exploration."
Figure 1: Soil Geochemical Anomaly Superimposed on Magnetic First Vertical Derivative (1VD) at the Riley Brook Property
Figure 2: Goldera 2026 Soil Surveys on Riley Brook Property
Soil Sampling Extends Anomalies from 2024 Surveys
The Riley Brook property is covered by extensive, but generally thin, overburden cover, limiting the geologic exposures. Goldera's 2026 soil survey collected 1,273 samples. The combined 2024 and 2026 surveys have outlined a significant Au with W and Sb (+ As) anomaly (4 km by 2 km, and open to the margins of the survey) in the southern part of the property. The anomaly is coincident with EM conductors, potentially representing sulphide-bearing zones in the bedrock, and a radiometric anomaly, likely representing an area of felsic rocks, supported by map interpretations of the New Brunswick government. Together, the shape of the anomaly, and its metal and geophysical associations, suggest the potential for a gold and critical mineral associated felsic intrusive system in the southern part of the property, which likewise occurs elsewhere in the region.
An additional 300 m by 300 m Au and Sb (with As, Bi and Te) occurs in the Haystack Mountain area, to the north. Like the southern anomaly, it is open to the extents of the survey. Hematite, pyrite and clay altered intrusive rocks were identified in the area from Goldera's prospecting.
Soil sampling has covered only 30% of the Riley Brook Project, which has not been previously prospected for epithermal precious metal or intrusive related metal systems, leaving substantial discovery potential on the district-scale property.
Soil sample results were corrected for sample pH following the method of IOS Geoscience4. Anomaly values are presented here at the 98th percentile level for each element, of which a probability level of 80% is typically considered significant. Soil acidity and its cation retention capacity variations can significantly affect the concentration of elements in the soil, and the objective of the method is to normalize for those effects. Soil acidity was directly measured. Cation exchange capacity is not directly measured but is inferred from the charge molality of the major cations in each sample. As with other soil sample treatment considerations, and different from how rock sample results are reviewed, the form and statistical significance of soil sampling results for individual elements is generally considered more important than their absolute value5. Figure 2 shows the soil sample locations from Goldera's 2024 to present soil surveys which comprise a substantial data set of 2,444 samples. Statistical processing reduced the database to 2,300 samples through outlier removal. The data were processed with the assistance of AI, but were verified through manual calculations.
Acadian Gold
Acadian Gold Corp. (‘Acadian Gold') is a joint venture with Lode Gold Resources Inc., where Goldera holds 65% interest and operator role (refer to Goldera Exploration Ltd. press release dated August 13, 2026). Acadian Gold is advancing exploration on a large, well-located and under-explored 445 km² land package in northern New Brunswick, located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery. Acadian Gold includes the Riley Brook Project, a 334.5 km2 land package of mineral claims to the south, and McIntyre Brook Project, a 111 km2 property to the north, both properties combined to create a dominant land holding on an orogenic belt where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits. Acadian Gold holds a large, strategic, highly prospective land package in an emerging gold-copper camp, host to some of the most prospective geology in the region. McIntyre Brook is well-situated, encompassed by the Williams Brook property held by Puma Exploration Inc. (under option agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation), and Riley Brook is surrounded to the southeast by Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
The exploration thesis is supported by multiple geological and geophysical vectors, including known gold-bearing felsic horizons at McIntyre Brook, coincident gold-in-soil and electromagnetic anomalies, and large-scale multi-element anomalies at Riley Brook. Previous exploration has demonstrated that mineralized trends identified on neighboring properties can extend onto the Acadian Gold land package. At McIntyre Brook, Goldera is following up on a well-defined gold-bearing felsic horizon that has emerged as one of the principal exploration targets within the Acadian Gold Joint Venture. Previous trenching and channel sampling confirmed a gold-bearing rhyolitic horizon with a thicknesses of up to 9 metres, with trench sample results of 5.3 metres at 1.19 g/t Au (refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated January 20, 2025). The broader mineralized felsic trend has now been identified over 3 km, providing substantial scope for continued expansion and additional discovery. An additional 12 km of prospective strike along three structures occur on the property, and remain largely untested. At Acadian Gold, exploration is focused on testing and expanding gold trends at McIntyre Brook, which transgress the property and are on-strike of gold occurrences at the enveloping Williams Brook property of Puma Exploration Inc. (refer to Goldera press release dated August 31, 2026). At Riley Brook, extensive previously identified soil and stream sediment geochemical anomalies with coincident geophysical anomalies suggestive of an un-exposed precious metal bearing intrusive related system.
The combination of high-grade surface mineralization, favorable geological settings, large land positions and significant areas of untested ground provides Goldera with multiple opportunities to expand the known mineralized footprint and generate new discoveries.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc. Vice President Exploration of Goldera, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. M Auclair, the Company's qualified person and an officer, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). Assays for the soil sampling and trenching were respectively analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. and Techni-Lab, a subdivision of Actlabs. The Corporation inserts quality control samples (blanks, standard reference material, and duplicates) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance.
References
- Hart, C., 2007. Reduced Intrusion-related Gold Systems. in Mineral Deposits of Canada: a synthesis of major deposit-types, district metallogeny, the evolution of geological provinces, and exploration methods. Edition: Special Publication 5. Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Wayne D. Goodfellow, editor. pages 95 to 112.
- Karbalaeiramezanali, A., Parsa, M., Lentz, D.R. et al. 2025. Prospectivity Modeling of Devonian Intrusion-Related W–Mo–Sb–Au Deposits in the Pokiok Plutonic Suite, West-Central New Brunswick, Canada, Using a Monte Carlo-Based Framework. Natural Resources Research, vol. 34, pages 669 to 702. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11053-024-10437-y
- Yousefi, F., Lentz, D.R., Walker, J.A., Thorne, K. 2021. Analysis of porphyry Cu potential, New Brunswick: A preliminary review. In Exploration, Mining and Petroleum New Brunswick. Kieth, E.A., Editor. New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Geoscience Report 2021-1, Page 26
- Girard,R., 2022. Polynormalization: A determanistic-stochastic approach to geochemical survey denoising. Geoscience Canada, vol. 49, pg 115. https://doi.org/10.12789/geocanj.2022.49.188
- Govertt, G.J.S., 1976. Detection of deeply buried and blind sulphide deposits by measurement of H+ and conductivity of closely spaced surface soil samples. Journal of Geochemical Exploration, Vol. 6, pages 359 to 382.
About Goldera Exploration Ltd.
Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:GERA) is a discovery-driven Canadian gold and copper exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential exploration assets across Canada's premier mining districts. Goldera is focused on unlocking value through systematic exploration of district-scale gold and copper projects in Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, with interests in the Yukon, supported by an experienced technical and capital markets team. Goldera is advancing exploration at its flagship Egan Gold mineral project in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt and the Acadian Gold Corp. joint venture in New Brunswick's emerging gold-copper district.
Further information on Goldera can be found at: www.golderaexploration.com
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For Further Information
Charles Tarnocai, CEO & Director, Goldera Exploration Ltd.
info@golderaexploration.com
Tara Asfour, Communications & Marketing
tasfour@golderaexploration.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the composition and timing of completion of the Company's exploration and drill programs on the Egan Gold Project and the McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook mineral properties held by Acadian Gold; the anticipated objectives, benefits and results of the Company's exploration programs, including the aim of such programs to test multiple high-priority targets and expand areas of known gold mineralization, with the intention of follow-up drilling in late Q3 - early Q4 of this year; the intended use of proceeds from Goldera's previously completed financing; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the benefits to be derived from the Company's proposed exploration programs; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest rates; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government or regulatory approvals, industrial disturbances or other job actions, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Form 2B Listing Application dated July 29, 2026.
Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
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