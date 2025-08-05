Allergan Aesthetics Unveils the New Faces of Natrelle® and Real Stories of Empowerment and Transparency

- Nine women from across the U.S. share their personal experiences with breast augmentation and reconstruction with Natrelle ® – celebrating confidence, self-expression, and restoration.
Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is launching its Faces of Natrelle ® campaign a powerful tribute to resilience and authenticity. The campaign features nine inspiring women who openly share their breast augmentation and reconstruction journeys with Natrelle ® breast implants, aiming to reshape the narrative around breast procedures through real, relatable stories.
Following a nationwide open casting call earlier this year, the selected women represent a wide range of lived experiences – from navigating reconstruction after breast cancer, to reclaiming their body after motherhood, or simply choosing to invest in themselves. United by strength and a renewed sense of self, these women embody the Natrelle ® mission: embrace your journey, own your choices, and live your curves.
" Faces of Natrelle ® is about more than breast implants – it's about honoring the people behind every decision and every transformation," said Nicole Katz , Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Customer Engagement, Allergan Aesthetics. "Despite being among the most popular cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries in the U.S. 1 , breast procedures are still often misunderstood. We're proud to spotlight the stories of real women that reflect a growing cultural shift towards transparency and empowerment."
Meet the 2025 Faces of Natrelle ® :
- Andrea R., Patient Care Coordinator
- Anna W., Founder of Onco-Ballet Foundation and Breast Cancer Survivor
- Dessiree G., Model and Entrepreneur
- Heidi W., Veterinarian, Mother, and Workout Enthusiast
- Leila E., PA, Content Creator and Breast Cancer Survivor
- Rasha P., Podcaster and Flight Attendant
- Samantha F., Teacher and Mother
- Tamika H., Entrepreneur and Author
- Whitney K., Aesthetician
The Faces of Natrelle ® will be featured on the brand's social media channels and all relevant digital platforms. To learn more about the campaign and the women's stories or find information on Natrelle ® breast implants, visit www.natrelle.com or follow @NatrelleBreastAugmentation and @NatrelleBreastReconstruction on Instagram, @natrelle on YouTube, and @natrellebreastimplants on TikTok. Natrelle ® offers the broadest selection of breast implant options – with 300 options, five profiles, and three gel types – allowing patients and surgeons to achieve their desired look.
Natrelle ® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES
Breast implants are not considered lifetime devices. The longer people have them, the greater the chances are that they will develop complications, some of which will require more surgery.
Breast implants have been associated with the development of a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). This cancer occurs more commonly in patients with textured breast implants than smooth implants, although rates are not well defined. Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL.
Patients receiving breast implants have reported a variety of systemic symptoms, such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others. Individual patient risk for developing these symptoms has not been well established. Some patients report complete resolution of symptoms when the implants are removed without replacement.
Who can get breast implants?
Natrelle ® Breast Implants are approved for the following:
- Breast augmentation for women at least 22 years old for silicone-filled implants and for women at least 18 years old for saline-filled implants. Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation
- Breast reconstruction. This includes primary breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that has been removed due to cancer or trauma or that has failed to develop properly due to a severe breast abnormality. This also includes revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast reconstruction
Who should NOT get breast implants?
Breast implant surgery should NOT be performed in:
- Women with active infection anywhere in their body
- Women with existing cancer or precancer of their breast who have not received adequate treatment for those conditions
- Women who are currently pregnant or nursing
What should I tell my doctor?
Tell your doctor if you have any of the following conditions, as the risks of breast implant surgery may be higher:
- Autoimmune diseases (eg, lupus and scleroderma)
- A weakened immune system (eg, taking medications to decrease the body's immune response)
- Planned chemotherapy or radiation therapy following breast implant placement
- Conditions or medications that interfere with wound healing and blood clotting
- Reduced blood supply to breast tissue
- Clinical diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder and eating disorders
- Those with a diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders should wait for resolution or stabilization of these conditions prior to undergoing breast implantation surgery
What else should I consider?
- There is a Boxed Warning for breast implants. Please see bold text at beginning
- Many changes to your breasts following implantation are irreversible. If you later choose to have your implants removed and not replaced, you may experience dimpling, puckering, wrinkling, or other cosmetic changes, which may be permanent
- Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. The longer implants are in place, the greater the potential risk for complications. You will likely need additional surgeries on your breasts due to complications or unacceptable cosmetic results. Thus, you should also consider the complication rates for later (revision) surgery since you may experience these risks in the future
- Cancer treatments and surgery will affect the outcome and timing of breast reconstruction
- Breast implants may affect your ability to breastfeed, either by reducing or eliminating milk production
- Rupture of a silicone-filled breast implant is most often silent. Even if you have no symptoms, you should have your first ultrasound or MRI at 5 to 6 years after your initial implant surgery and then every 2 to 3 years thereafter regardless of whether your implants are for augmentation or reconstruction. If you have symptoms of or uncertain ultrasound results for breast implant rupture, an MRI is recommended. Additional imaging may be required depending on your medical history and status. The health consequences of a ruptured silicone gel-filled breast implant have not been fully established
- Routine screening mammography for breast cancer will be more difficult, and implants may rupture during the procedure. Perform self-examination every month for cancer screening and ask your surgeon to help you distinguish the implant from your breast tissue. Lumps, persistent pain, swelling, hardening, or changes in implant shape should be reported to your surgeon and possibly evaluated with imaging
What are key complications with breast implants?
Key complications include reoperation, implant removal with or without replacement, implant rupture with silicone-filled implants, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and capsular contracture (severe scar tissue around the implant). Other complications include breast pain, swelling, asymmetry, wrinkling/rippling, implant malposition nipple complications, hypertrophic scarring, and implant palpability/visibility.
Talk to your doctor about other complications.
For more information, see the patient brochures at www.allergan.com/products .
To report a problem with Natrelle ® Breast Implants, please call Allergan ® at 1-800-624-4261.
The sale and distribution of Natrelle ® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.
About Natrelle ®
Natrelle ® offers a wide range of breast implant options designed with safety, science, and aesthetics in mind. Backed by over 600 published studies and more than 50 years of research and experience, Natrelle ® implants provide patients and surgeons with choices to support personalized outcomes.
About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skincare, and more. With cutting-edge science and a deep understanding of patients, we are committed to empowering confidence.
References:
- ASPS 2024 Procedural Statistics Release. https://www.plasticsurgery.org/documents/news/statistics/2024/plastic-surgery-statistics-report-2024.pdf .
© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts:
Allergan Aesthetics Media:
Ember Garrett
+1 (949) 413-6091
Garrett_ember@allergan.com
AbbVie Investors:
Liz Shea
+1 (847) 935-2211
Liz.Shea@abbvie.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-unveils-the-new-faces-of-natrelle-and-real-stories-of-empowerment-and-transparency-302521116.html
SOURCE AbbVie