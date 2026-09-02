Allergan Aesthetics Unveils the Layered Beauty Report, Advancing the Global Conversation Around Aesthetic Care

Allergan Aesthetics Unveils the Layered Beauty Report, Advancing the Global Conversation Around Aesthetic Care

  • Building on insights from the U.S. Aesthetics Evolution series, including What Consumers Really Want, new global report explores evolving consumer attitudes toward beauty and aesthetic treatments

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, today unveiled the Layered Beauty: The New Aesthetic Mindset report, informed by research among more than 12,000 beauty-involved consumers across nine global markets, complemented by practitioner expertise and regional perspectives. The report provides a global perspective on the impact of cultural attitudes toward beauty and aging to evolve the aesthetic treatment landscape and offers healthcare providers new perspectives on the behaviors shaping today's aesthetic patients.

"Aesthetic medicine is increasingly defined by personalization, education and long-term, consultative treatment planning to deliver natural outcomes," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "Layered Beauty brings together perspectives from consumers and practitioners around the world to better understand these shifts and help inform the future of the global aesthetic treatment landscape."

Inspired by the growing concept of layering across beauty, skincare and wellness, the report explores how consumers are bringing that same philosophy to aesthetic medicine, favoring personalized, multimodal treatment plans over one-time transformations.

"As providers, we're seeing patients approach aesthetics with a much more thoughtful, long-term mindset," said Dr. Jeanette Black, Board-Certified Dermatologist and U.S. contributor to the Layered Beauty Report. "Rather than asking for a single treatment, many patients are looking for personalized plans that evolve with them and complement their overall approach to beauty and wellness. These findings validate what we're experiencing in practice and reinforce the importance of individualized treatment planning and trusted patient-provider relationships." 

Key findings from the report include: 

  • Consumers are shifting from one-time treatments toward personalized, long-term aesthetic plans that evolve alongside their goals and life stages. 
  • Skin quality is increasingly viewed as the foundation of aesthetic care, with consumers embracing a more holistic approach that integrates aesthetic treatments into their broader beauty and wellness routines.
  • Healthcare provider expertise remains essential, as consumers increasingly rely on trusted providers to educate them, guide long-term treatment strategies and recommend personalized, complementary approaches.
  • While global trends continue to emerge, beauty ideals and treatment priorities vary across regions, underscoring the importance of localized perspectives in aesthetic care. 

The Layered Beauty Report reflects Allergan Aesthetics' ongoing commitment to advancing education through meaningful consumer insights. The findings reinforce the value of personalized, holistic aesthetic treatment through multimodal approaches tailored to individual goals.

The full Layered Beauty Report: The New Aesthetic Mindset is available at global.allerganaesthetics.com/layered-beauty.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Allergan Aesthetics 
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

U.S. Media:
Adelle Infante, Corporate Communications
Adelle.infante@abbvie.com 

 

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