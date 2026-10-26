Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Eight Years of Engaging Girls in STEM Through Continued Partnership with Girls Inc.

Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Eight Years of Engaging Girls in STEM Through Continued Partnership with Girls Inc.

  • Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc. continue their commitment to expanding mentorship, education and career exploration opportunities for girls nationwide.
  • A STEM-focused workshop in San Antonio will bring together 20 Girls Inc. participants and alumnae for an educational experience and private panel discussion with local women healthcare providers.
  • For the third consecutive year, SkinSpirit, the nation's premier destination for medical aesthetics, invites clients to support the next generation of women leaders through its SkinSpirit Gives initiative.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, is celebrating eight years of partnership with Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold through mentorship, education and advocacy. Together, the organizations are helping girls nationwide build the confidence, skills and exposure to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-related fields.

While women account for nearly half of the overall workforce, they represent just 35% of STEM professionals.¹ Yet, 86% of girls and young women express interest in careers that allow them to help others,² highlighting an opportunity to connect their aspirations with careers in healthcare and STEM.

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we believe in the power of confidence to help people see and pursue what's possible for themselves," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "For eight years, our partnership with Girls Inc. has brought that belief to life by creating experiences that help girls build confidence, discover new possibilities and realize their ambitions."

Bringing STEM Career Exploration to Life in San Antonio

As part of this year's partnership, Allergan Aesthetics will collaborate with Girls Inc. of San Antonio to host an educational workshop for Girls Inc. participants and alumnae. The experience will include a private panel discussion with local women healthcare providers, who will share their personal career journeys, lessons learned and advice on navigating future opportunities, offering participants a firsthand look at potential career paths in healthcare and STEM.

Continuing the Commitment Through SkinSpirit Gives

Returning for its third consecutive year, SkinSpirit will continue supporting the partnership through its philanthropic initiative, SkinSpirit Gives. From November 1–15, 2026, clients will be invited to donate directly to Girls Inc., with contributions supporting STEM programming, mentorship and career exploration opportunities across the United States and Canada.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc. for a third year," said Lynn Heublein, CEO and Co-founder of SkinSpirit. "Supporting the next generation of women starts with creating opportunities for girls to build confidence, discover their strengths and pursue their interests. Through SkinSpirit Gives, we're proud to help open doors for more girls to explore STEM and envision a future full of possibilities."

For more information on how to support the girls in your life, visit girlsinc.org/resources-hub to download free resources. To donate to Girls Inc., please see HERE.

About Allergan Aesthetics 
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Girls Inc.
Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and research-informed programming that address the challenges girls face and are proven to help them succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

About SkinSpirit
A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 65+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is known for leading-edge expertise. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends the brand's signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of their unparalleled team of medical professionals, SkinSpirit provides top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com.

Media:
Adelle Infante
Adelle.infante@abbvie.com

References

  1. National Girls Collaborative Project. The State of Girls and Women in STEM. March 2026. "The STEM Workforce Is Becoming More Diverse, Yet Women Remain Underrepresented." https://ngcproject.org/sites/default/files/downloadables/2026-03/NGCP-TheStateofGirlsinSTEM-March2026-FINAL.pdf
  2. National Girls Collaborative Project. The State of Girls and Women in STEM. March 2026. "Girls and Young Women Do Well in Math and Science." https://ngcproject.org/sites/default/files/downloadables/2026-03/NGCP-TheStateofGirlsinSTEM-March2026-FINAL.pdf

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