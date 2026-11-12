Allegiant and Bank of America Extend Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

Long-term agreement builds on a decade of success and positions the Allways Rewards Visa® card for continued growth and enhanced customer value.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) and Bank of America today announced a long-term extension of their co-branded credit card partnership, building on their successful relationship and shared commitment to customers well into the next decade. The renewed agreement reinforces both companies' commitment to delivering meaningful rewards, exclusive travel benefits and exceptional value to Allegiant customers through the award winning Allways Rewards Visa® card.

Allegiant logo

Since launching in 2016, Allegiant's co-branded credit card program has become a cornerstone of the company's loyalty strategy, helping customers earn rewards on everyday purchases while unlocking benefits designed to enhance their travel experience. The program has earned significant industry recognition, including being named USA TODAY's Best Airline Credit Card for eight consecutive years.

"Our long-standing partnership with Bank of America has helped make the Allways Rewards Visa® card one of the most recognized and highly rated airline credit card programs in the industry," said Drew Wells, chief commercial officer at Allegiant. "This extension reflects our shared commitment to continuing that success and ensuring the program continues to deliver meaningful value for our customers in the years ahead."

The Allways Rewards Visa® card offers customers a range of travel-focused benefits, including the ability to earn rewards on everyday purchases, priority travel perks and exclusive cardholder experiences. The program is closely integrated with Allegiant's Allways Rewards® loyalty program, which was designed specifically for leisure travelers and provides flexible redemption options for members.

"At Bank of America, we're dedicated to giving clients more choice and delivering value in ways that fit their lives through flexible rewards, benefits and experiences," said Lora Monfared, head of consumer card products at Bank of America. "We're proud to build on our decade-long relationship with Allegiant and continue helping travelers make the most of every trip."

For more information about the Allways Rewards Visa® card, visit www.allegiantair.com/allways-rewards-visa-card.

About Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most.  Through Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines, the company serves approximately 22 million annual customers across scheduled passenger, charter and cargo operations.  Together, the airlines operate more than 650 routes serving nearly 175 cities throughout the United States and select international destinations.  Allegiant is committed to providing affordable travel options, operational excellence and long-term value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders.  For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

Media information, including photos, is available using the link below.

http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Don Vecchiarello, Bank of America Media Relations
Phone: 980.387.4899
Email: don.vecchiarello@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-and-bank-of-america-extend-co-branded-credit-card-partnership-302936945.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

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