Pharmaceutical Investing News

Financing from new and existing investors will support continued development of a novel treatment for food allergy

Jim Momtazee and George Montgomery to join Alladapt's Board of Directors

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy, announced today the closing of a $119 million financing round led by Enavate Sciences, a portfolio company created by Patient Square Capital. Additional investors participating in the financing include Alladapt's founding investor, Gurnet Point Capital, along with new investors Allerfund, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Red Tree Venture Capital, and WestRiver Group.

Proceeds from this funding round will support the ongoing clinical development of ADP101, the Company's lead product candidate, as well as preparation for a potential pivotal trial, the continued buildout of Alladapt's manufacturing facility, and investment in further pipeline expansion. Leveraging an immense body of evidence in oral immunotherapy developed by many leading allergists, including Dr. Kari Nadeau, the Director of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University and co-founder of Alladapt, ADP101 is currently being studied in Harmony, a Phase 1/2 trial, and Encore, the associated open-label extension (OLE) study, in food allergy patients.

"We are pleased to further accelerate the development of our investigative clinical program targeting the treatment of allergy to one or to multiple foods through a singular oral immunotherapy," commented Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., Alladapt's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "Food allergy is a serious, chronic disease in which accidental exposure to an allergen can cause a rapid onset, severe, potentially life-threatening reaction. The challenges of food allergy can be particularly difficult for patients who have allergies to many foods. Treatment options are urgently needed, and we believe ADP101 holds immense promise as a therapeutic modality targeting clinically meaningful allergen desensitization. With this financing, we are delighted to have the continued support of Gurnet Point Capital and to welcome George and Jim to our Board of Directors, who both bring a deep understanding of the food allergy space and can offer meaningful perspective as we advance our clinical programs."

Glenn Reicin, Alladapt's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The substantial investment on behalf of this expert syndicate of investors enables us to allocate resources to expand the development of ADP101, which has the potential to be the first FDA-approved therapy to treat the majority of U.S. food allergy patients."

"Our firm remains committed to Alladapt's vision for a best-in-class approach that truly aligns with the needs of patients, their families, and clinicians," added Sophie Kornowski, Partner at Gurnet Point Capital, Alladapt's founding investor.

"We are excited to partner with Alladapt given our enthusiasm around oral immunotherapy, or OIT, as an important treatment option in the food allergy therapeutic landscape. I am equally pleased to join Alladapt's Board and support the Company's leadership in its endeavor to treat highly reactive pediatric and adult patients with food allergy," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square Capital.

"Having closely followed the food allergy space, and the commercial market at large, Alladapt stands out because of its potentially best-in-class prescription therapeutic targeted to treat multi-allergies simultaneously," said George Montgomery, consultant to WestRiver Group and Senior Advisor to Alvarium Investments LLC. "I look forward to working with Alladapt's co-founders, with whom I have collaborated in the past and who are acclaimed experts in the food allergy space, in addition to Alladapt's seasoned senior executives who hold diversified experiences across the food allergic disease landscape."

In conjunction with the financing, Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Partner of Red Tree Venture Capital, will become an Alladapt board observer.

Jefferies, LLC acted as placement agent for the financing.

About Alladapt Immunotherapeutics
Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics targeting food allergy. The company is currently conducting the Harmony Study, a Phase 1/2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the treatment of food allergy in children and adults, and the Encore Study, an open-label extension study for its Harmony study. ADP101 is an investigational oral immunotherapy product candidate representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally.

Alladapt was co-founded in 2018 by biotechnology entrepreneur, Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D. and allergist, clinician and protein biochemist, Kari Nadeau, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Nadeau is also the Naddisy Foundation Endowed Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. Food allergen specific OIT conducted by Dr. Nadeau and other food allergy experts is an approach that has shown consistently promising results through administration of increasing amounts of an allergen to individuals with food allergy to raise the reactive threshold and decrease the severity of allergic responses to the allergenic food. This work, combined with research on disease mechanisms, pathways, and protein structures, led the founders to envision biopharmaceutical interventions capable of addressing food allergy due to a wide-ranging set of foods. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.alladapt.com .

About Enavate Sciences
Enavate Sciences is a platform created by Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting therapeutic companies advancing medicines and enabling technologies with transformative potential to address patient need. Through the application of capital support and operational experience, Enavate strives to enable and empower a diverse portfolio of therapeutics companies to accelerate innovation. To learn more about Enavate, please visit www.enavatesciences.com .

About Gurnet Point Capital
Gurnet Point Capital is a unique healthcare investment platform within the B-Flexion group and led by a team with deep expertise in an industry for which they share a passion, both as investors and senior executives. GPC invests long-term capital and supports entrepreneurs in building a new generation of companies that deliver outsized returns through active ownership. Based in Cambridge, MA, its remit encompasses life sciences and health care focused businesses, with a particular emphasis on businesses that have high growth potential in the product development and commercialization stages of their evolution.  With its strategy of driving best in class operational transformation for these businesses, to create social impact while generating significant economic value, Gurnet is able to deliver differentiated results for its investors and partners. www.gurnetpointcapital.com .

Source: Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Investor@alladapt.com

Media Contact:
Hannah Gendel
Solebury Trout
646-378-2943
hgendel@soleburytrout.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NovartisNVSPharmaceutical Investing
NVS
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Appointment of Carmine Marcello as Advisor

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (AFCP” or the “Company), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmine Marcello to the role of Advisor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49619771-fe17-4039-8543-cbfe538a0245

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE AMENDS TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement initially disclosed in news releases dated June 8, 2022 and June 10, 2022 (the "Offering"). Due to current market conditions, the fully-subscribed Offering will now consist of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 . Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation Announces The Appointment Of John Seaberg As Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Seaberg as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seaberg has held several executive roles within the mining industry throughout his career. Since September, 2021, he has been CFO of Condor Gold plc. From July 2019 to June 2021, he was the Senior Vice President and CFO of Calibre Mining. Prior to Calibre, he was the Executive Chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. He was previously Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations at Klondex Mines Ltd. In this role he was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as an acting member of the senior executive team. Prior to Klondex, John was employed for more than 12 years by Newmont Mining Corporation where he last held the position of Vice President, Investor Relations. He has a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) degree from Colorado State University and a Masters of BusinessAdministration (MBA) from the University of Denver.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader Interval Grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9m, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader Interval Grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9m, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide partial results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.

Nevada Sunrise Increases Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce an increase to the size of the non-brokered private placement first announced on June 8, 2022 of up to 4,800,000 units, to 6,000,000 units (the "Offering") at a price of $0.25 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The Units will be issued on the same terms as those previously announced and will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Finder's fees may be payable to parties at arm's length to Nevada Sunrise that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's mineral properties and general working capital. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves Merck's VAXNEUVANCE for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Infants and Children

Clinical data supporting approval demonstrated non-inferior immune responses for all serotypes shared with PCV13 following a four-dose series and superior immune responses for important disease-causing shared serotype 3 and unique serotypes 22F and 33F compared to PCV13

With this expanded indication, VAXNEUVANCE is the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine approved in almost a decade to help protect pediatric populations against invasive pneumococcal disease

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Results From Phase 3 PROpel Trial of LYNPARZA® Plus Abiraterone in First-Line Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Published in NEJM Evidence

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 PROpel trial have been published in NEJM Evidence . Results from the trial showed that LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone plus prednisone significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone plus prednisone, a standard of care, as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in patients assigned male at birth, with an estimated 1.4 million patients diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Approximately 10-20% of patients with advanced prostate cancer are estimated to develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84% of these patients may develop metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Patients with advanced prostate cancer have a particularly poor prognosis, and the five-year survival rate remains low.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Results From Phase 3 PROpel Trial of LYNPARZA® Plus Abiraterone in First-Line Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Published in NEJM Evidence

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 PROpel trial have been published in NEJM Evidence . Results from the trial showed that LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone plus prednisone significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone plus prednisone, a standard of care, as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in patients assigned male at birth, with an estimated 1.4 million patients diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Approximately 10-20% of patients with advanced prostate cancer are estimated to develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84% of these patients may develop metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Patients with advanced prostate cancer have a particularly poor prognosis, and the five-year survival rate remains low.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Results From Phase 3 PROpel Trial of LYNPARZA® Plus Abiraterone in First-Line Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Published in NEJM Evidence

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 PROpel trial have been published in NEJM Evidence . Results from the trial showed that LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone plus prednisone significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone plus prednisone, a standard of care, as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in patients assigned male at birth, with an estimated 1.4 million patients diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Approximately 10-20% of patients with advanced prostate cancer are estimated to develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84% of these patients may develop metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Patients with advanced prostate cancer have a particularly poor prognosis, and the five-year survival rate remains low.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Results From Phase 3 PROpel Trial of LYNPARZA® Plus Abiraterone in First-Line Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Published in NEJM Evidence

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 PROpel trial have been published in NEJM Evidence . Results from the trial showed that LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone plus prednisone significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone plus prednisone, a standard of care, as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in patients assigned male at birth, with an estimated 1.4 million patients diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Approximately 10-20% of patients with advanced prostate cancer are estimated to develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84% of these patients may develop metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Patients with advanced prostate cancer have a particularly poor prognosis, and the five-year survival rate remains low.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Results From Phase 3 PROpel Trial of LYNPARZA® Plus Abiraterone in First-Line Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Published in NEJM Evidence

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 PROpel trial have been published in NEJM Evidence . Results from the trial showed that LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone plus prednisone significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone plus prednisone, a standard of care, as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in patients assigned male at birth, with an estimated 1.4 million patients diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Approximately 10-20% of patients with advanced prostate cancer are estimated to develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84% of these patients may develop metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Patients with advanced prostate cancer have a particularly poor prognosis, and the five-year survival rate remains low.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×