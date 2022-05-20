Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR)(OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2022 and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company’s website at www.fuelcellpower.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “ALKFF” as of the opening of the market on March 28, 2022. AFCP’s common shares continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “PWWR” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “77R”.

”We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQB, allowing the Company to reach the largest investor audience in the world,” commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to providing further updates on the development of our hydrogen fuel cell technology, and better conveying the values of our recently acquired Combined Heat and Power projects, to investors.”

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (“US”) Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

The Company has a verified profile and is 12g3-2(b) Certified by OTC Markets. Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for the Company as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com. Shareholders will also now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service, as well as transparent prices through full depth-of-book with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, our technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. We believe Fuel Cell Power is well positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs. Further information is available on our website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and we encourage investors and other interested stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Our common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) under the symbol “PWWR”, the OTC Venture Exchange “OTCQB” under the symbol “ALKFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol “77R” and “WKN A3CTYF”.

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Source

Cleantech Investingalkaline fuel cell powerpwwr.ne
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Announces Achievement of First Key Milestone in the Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR)(OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the achievement of the Company’s first Milestone, as of May 6th, 2022. The Company has successfully created a functioning, bench test, single stack and system operation at working temperature. The Company is working to towards commercializing of 4kW micro-combined heat and power (“Micro-CHP”) system.

”We are very pleased that, despite strong challenges from covid-19 and supply chain, our teams in Belgium and Czech Republic were able to achieve the first critical milestone in the development of our own hydrogen fuel cell, on time.” Commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. “Along with additional CHP development opportunities, AFCP is focused on capitalizing on that market shift to affordable, resilient, and renewable energy solutions for the masses.”

Keep reading...Show less
Graphene Manufacturing Group

GMG and Rio Tinto to Explore the Use and Development of GMG's Energy Saving Products and Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto Group ("Rio Tinto") have signed a non-binding agreement to collaborate on energy saving and storage solutions. Together, GMG and Rio Tinto will explore the use of energy saving products in Rio Tinto's operations, explore working together to support GMG's development of Graphene Aluminium-Ion ("G+Al") batteries, and collaborate on mining and other industrial applications.

Under a non-binding term sheet, GMG and Rio Tinto will:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STEER Announces Rollout of its Delivery as a Service Offering with 200 + Small and Medium Businesses

 Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or " the Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce it has successfully rolled out its Delivery as a Service (" DaaS ") offering with over 200 small and medium businesses (" SMBs "), and is now marketing such services to large big box retailers. STEER's DaaS offering provides a last mile logistics solution for retailers to offer just-in-time deliveries to end-users. The Company expects the DaaS platform to be a key element of its business and a valuable driver of ESG data, reporting and analytics.

DaaS by STEER (CNW Group/Facedrive Inc.)

STEER's DaaS offering has demonstrated operational success, with over 200 local merchants in the Greater Toronto Area and a 99% on-time delivery rate. The Company has also seen many of its customers transition from a hybrid to a full-time arrangement with STEER. Following its success with smaller local vendors, STEER's DaaS offering is being promoted to big box retailers, some of whom have also expressed an interest for the offering. The Company feels its ESG value proposition, powered by its proprietary EcoCRED carbon offset analytics platform, sets the STEER DaaS offering apart from competitors. In particular, EcoCRED's capabilities to capture, analyse and report on key ESG data can appeal to socially-responsible brands and larger retailers, who are increasingly conscious of environmental tracking and reporting protocols.

The global Delivery as a Service market, valued at USD 18.7Bn in 2020, is expected to grow at 18.9% CAGR for the period 2021-2027 1 , making it one of the high-growth sectors in today's global economy. This growth has been accelerated by the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and goes beyond food deliveries, spanning nearly all categories of consumer products.  This megatrend presents qualified providers like STEER with a potentially-lucrative opportunity to increase market presence and significantly increase revenues.

STEER's DaaS offering leverages the assets and technology developed by the Company through its existing on-demand offerings. Specifically, introduction of DaaS enables the Company to draw on its tech stack, operational expertise, and its existing infrastructure—including drivers—to deliver a nimble, agile, cost efficient, and customizable product. STEER's tech-driven delivery management software integrates directly with the merchant's Point of Sale (" POS ") solution and provides visibility, KPI controls and data processing. Moreover, STEER leverages its built-in data science algorithms to analyse daily demand cycles for each individual offering and to streamline resource allocation. In the future, this data will be utilized to identify cross-selling opportunities within the STEER platform and provide customers with analytics, metrics and data that quantify their carbon reduction efforts.

STEER's DaaS offering also capitalizes on synergies with its existing on-demand services through a shared driver fleet. For drivers, this means potentially higher earnings through an additional revenue stream, minimized idle time, and the convenience of managing fewer apps on their phone. For the Company, introduction of the DaaS functionality results in greater operational efficiencies through unified driver acquisition, training and optimized marketing spend across the platform. The Company feels these operational efficiencies will translate into economies of scale as STEER's DaaS onboards more vendors and launches operations in new geographies.

"Delivery as a Service represents a natural evolution for our Company. Having built significant assets and expertise in the mobility and food delivery segments, it is important for us to leverage our existing assets to enter a growing market space. It allows us to grow incremental revenues in the near future while not increasing costs at the same rate. We have confirmed the demand during our launch with over 200 small and medium vendors and are now focused on large retail customers. With the launch of DaaS, STEER's vision of creating a one-stop shop ecosystem for an environmentally-conscious B2C and B2B consumer has come a step closer to fulfilment", said Suman Pushparajah , Chief Executive Officer.

________________________________
1 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/02/2290996/0/en/Last-Mile-Delivery-Market-is-Expected-to-Reach-to-USD-62-7-Bn-with-CAGR-of-18-9-by-2027.html

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, Steer EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyse, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com .

STEER
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400
Scarborough , ON
Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to the Company's next step launch with big box retailers, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on may 2, 2022 ) and its interim MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021 ) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

STEER Logo (CNW Group/Facedrive Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steer-announces-rollout-of-its-delivery-as-a-service-daas-offering-with-200--small-and-medium-businesses-301547644.html

SOURCE Facedrive Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c1734.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Invited to Present at the International Investment Forum

dynaCERT Invited to Present at the International Investment Forum

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT will be presenting at the third International Investment Form ("IIF") on May 19 th , 2022.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT , will be presenting at 10:00 am EST on May 19 th , 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2022 Results

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One has filed its financial results and operations overview for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2022.

Q1 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Company reports its second highest quarterly revenue, Q1 growth of 33% over Q1 2021~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×