A cancer diagnosis is a challenge in and of itself, but a lack of effective psychiatric support makes it even worse. Patients report feelings of helplessness and a hastened desire for death, and researchers are now exploring how natural psychedelic compounds can be transformed into practical mental health treatments for cancer patients. Albert Labs (CSE:ABRT) is a Vancouver-based research and drug development company presently developing a psilocybin-based medication for patients with cancer-related distress. Albert Labs has a patented process for creating the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in its inaugural medication.

Company Highlights

  • Albert Labs has an existing relationship with the largest oncology centre in Europe, setting the stage for rapid commercial deployment of its medication upon completion of clinical trials and receipt of regulatory approval.
  • The usage of the Real-World Evidence clinical model will accelerate the clinical trials and allow the company to reach regulatory approval much faster than traditional trials.
  • Albert Labs has a proprietary and provisionally patented process for producing the active ingredient in its medicines that allows improved scale and standardization.
  • A diverse team of doctors, scientists, and managers are leading the company towards receiving approval for its inaugural medicine and beyond.
Albert Labs Appoints Principal Investigator for Real World Evidence Study for KRN-101

Albert Labs Appoints Dr Sara Tai as Principal Investigator for upcoming RWE Study on KRN-101

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), an R&D company developing mental health therapeutic medicines, is pleased to announce Dr. Sara Tai Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology from Manchester University, as Principal Investigator for its upcoming trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KRN-101, a psilocybin-based medicine, for the treatment of cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect some 15 million patients in Europe and North America .

Albert Labs Granted Health Canada Licence

Albert Labs has been issued a Health Canada License enabling the possession, production, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines for mental health treatments, is pleased to report it has been granted a Health Canada License dated 05-05-2022 for its research and production facility in Burnaby, Canada . This approval permits the legal possession, production, assembly, sale, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances within the confines of the regulations governing controlled substances.

Albert Labs' Pre-Clinical Analytical and Toxicological Research Supports Company's Forthcoming Studies

World-renowned scientists from the University of CESPU Health Sciences Department, Portugal are working in partnership with Albert Labs' expert team to conduct safety and toxicology studies, in preparation for KRN-101's use in Real World Evidence studies.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical quality medicines, based on the mycelia of Psilocybe, today released further details of their ongoing preclinical studies. These are currently being conducted at the University of Health Sciences, CESPU, Portugal . The partnership established between Albert Labs and CESPU, provides Albert Labs with preclinical drug assessment capabilities, both in vivo and in vitro. The current work programme provides essential data on Albert Labs' mycelium-based pharmaceutical products in support of clinical trials due to start later this year. The clinical programme will investigate the potential to treat cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect approximately 15 million patients worldwide.

Albert Labs Announces the Addition of Two Renowned Scientific Advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Robert Britton and Dr Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira bring drug development and pharmacology/toxicological expertise to Albert Labs' expanding R&D and Prescription Medicine activities

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), or the "Company", a mental health research and drug development company have strengthened their Scientific Advisory Board, with the addition of Professor Robert Britton a Natural Product Chemist, and renowned toxicologist and pharmacologist, Dr. Dinis-Oliveira.

Albert Labs Files US Provisional Patent Application and Proves Out Consistent and Rapidly Scalable Production of Psilocybe and Other Mycelia

Albert Labs' Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for a Cultivation Process for the Production of Psilocybe mycelia as well as other Fungi Species

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines, based on mycelia of Psilocybe and other fungi, has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a proprietary process. Albert Labs' culturing process can significantly increase the production volumes of psilocybin medicine. The Company sees the demand for naturally produced psilocybin continuing to increase as the unmet needs for mental health treatment hit crisis levels worldwide.

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Successful Behavioral Addiction Study Supplied Data for Patent

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study was announced last week and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing. The pilot study investigated ketamine as a potential new treatment approach for Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Binge Eating Disorder.

The PCT covers all behavioral addictions or any recognized disorder or condition with similar compulsive symptoms to those in the study. If granted, the patent claims would give Awakn exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. With no effective pharmacological treatments available globally at present for behavioral addictions, the study results and the patent filing position Awakn at the forefront of the industry at a time when rates of behavioral addictions are increasing at an alarming pace and sufferers have few treatment options which deliver poor outcomes.

The promising results from the pilot study showed a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some participants no longer meeting the criteria for a diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms of a comorbid psychiatric condition, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was also well tolerated with no safety concerns.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "Today's news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction. A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our IP portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of."

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order are all recognised in the DSM-5, which is a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the US, and affect up to 450 million1, 235 million2 and 100 million3 people respectively. While Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million4 people. The ICD-11 was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the global standard for recording health information and causes of death. Current standard of care for all of these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company's road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada's Dealer's Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company's promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Partner Symeres Can Produce High Volume Controlled Substances

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products announces that its strategic partners Symeres are licensed to produce large quantities of controlled compounds required by Nirvana.

The company is excited to announce that strategic partner Symeres has confirmed with Nirvana Life Sciences, its ability to produce up to 1000g batches of pharmaceutical Psilocybin and Psilocin. These batches can then be utilized for sale to qualified investigators for use in research and development of such compounds as well as pre-clinical and clinical trials. Nirvana believes there will be significant demand for psychedelic compounds, as an ever growing number of clinical trials and research is taking place within the psychedelic sector. This will give Nirvana Life Sciences the ability to provide a bridge to a consistent source of pharmaceutical grade, psychedelic compounds to significantly evolve and further the global psychedelic sector.

Awakn Life Sciences CEO, Anthony Tennyson, Joins Dustin Robinson of Iter Investments for 'The Investor Hotseat' via Live Stream on May 26th

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce that the company's CEO, Anthony Tennyson, will be attending The Investor Hotseat live stream event conducted by Psychedelic Invest. He will be joined in conversation with the host Dustin Robinson, Founder of Iter Investments. The company is inviting investors to join the conversation at The Investor Hotseat which will take place on May 26th 2022 at 4:30PM EST.

Ranked by Psychedelic Invest as one of the Top 100 Most Influential people in the Psychedelics industry, Dustin Robinson is a seasoned attorney, CPA and is also the founder of Iter Investments, a psychedelic fund that invests and holds a portfolio of psychedelic companies.

