Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Keep Reading...
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
"Black swan" text with downward arrow on red background.

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

A mounting artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, overvalued markets and resource nationalism are among the issues experts at the 51st New Orleans Investment Conference flagged for investors heading into 2026. With the ongoing precious metals bull market sending gold and silver prices to fresh... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at AI brain icon over coins with a rising graph line.

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

The gold price has been trading at record highs above US$4,000 per ounce since October. As top tech companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) battle for AI supremacy, investors are wondering if this arms race is boosting the rush to gold. Gold is an... Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying their drivers are intact despite the recent price pullback. He also discusses the growing importance of "military metals" like rare earths and antimony.Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, shares his thoughts on gold, noting that the narrative for the yellow metal has changed for the better.He also discusses the US government's recent focus on fast tracking and funding mining projects.Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford.

Rua Gold Eyes Gold Resource Update as Reefton Drilling Wraps Up in December

Expect Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF) to release an updated resource for its Reefton gold project in New Zealand as early as January 2026, following the anticipated completion of its drill program in December. In an interview with the Investing News Network, Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford noted... Keep Reading...

