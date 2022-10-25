Pharmaceutical Investing News

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has published a corporate update highlighting the progress that has been made since closing its Series A private placement and some information on its future plans and activities.

Albert Labs, press release, psilocybin, mental health, cancer, pharma, biotech (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Overview – Series A Private Placement

Albert Labs completed its Series A private placement in tranches between February 2021 and March 2022 , an offering of 18,947,500 shares and gross proceeds of CAD$4,736,875 , with senior management investing CAD$2,690,215 and the balance of CAD$2,690,215 coordinated with support from Chrystal Capital Partners. This placement took place concurrently with a reverse take-over transaction that would see Albert Labs' shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), subject to restrictions with a large proportion of shares held under escrow terms.

The Company's key strategies were, and remain as follows: (i) to manufacture and deliver natural psilocybin in the form of a prescription drug known as KRN-101 to trial centres, and (ii) to initiate Real World Evidence (RWE) trials, including all necessary partnerships, to lead to a regulatory approved medication for treating anxiety and depression, initially in cancer patients.

Operational Progress – 6-month Update

The Company has made substantial progress, in spite of an economic environment that has presented widespread challenges to financial markets and business operations across all sectors.

Some of the most significant milestones that have been achieved by the Company over the last 6-months include:

March 2022 :

  • Albert Labs International Corp. listing on Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
  • Filing US Provisional Patent for standardised and scalable manufacturing of natural pharmaceuticals, including KRN-101

April 2022 :

  • Established Pre-Clinical Advisory Board, chaired by globally-renowned toxicology expert, Dr Ricardo Dinis-Oliveira

May 2022 :

  • Granted Health Canada Licence for production, sale (through the Special Access Programme) and export of Schedule 1 substances
  • Successful technology transfer, procurement and implementation of pre-clinical programme at Schedule 1 analytical and toxicological laboratory in Porto, Portugal
  • RWE Clinical Trial protocols written (with partners at the University of Manchester , Christie Hospital, and National Cancer Research Institute) for the study of KRN-101 as a treatment for cancer-related distress, including Albert Labs' psychotherapy protocols

June 2022 :

  • Ethical approval received for Albert Labs' pre-clinical programme for KRN-101 toxicology studies at laboratory in Porto
  • Professor Sara Tai appointed as Lead Clinical Researcher for RWE Clinical Trial, Senior Clinical Psychology Professor at the University of Manchester

July 2022 :

  • Mike Thompson MBE, former CEO of the Association for the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) and Senior Vice-President of Commercial Strategy at GSK Global, and Katie Shelton-Innes , experienced UK growth company finance expert, appointed to Board of Directors

August 2022 :

  • New International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281) filed for proprietary manufacturing method, providing industry-leading levels of scalable and consistent natural Psilocybin-based pharmaceuticals

September 2022 :

  • Successful technology transfer and implementation of KRN-101 manufacturing process and quality assurance procedures ready for pre-clinical studies at laboratory in Porto

October 2022:

  • Received Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) accreditation for pre-clinical programme allowing for submission of pre-clinical data to global regulatory authorities (including MHRA, EMA and FDA)

In the near future, the Company will continue work on:

  • The completion of KRN-101 toxicology studies to GLP standards, ready for CTA, and available for licensing and Special Access Programmes;
  • Third-party validation (to Good Manufacturing Practice standard) of KRN-101 data for Clinical Trial Application (CTA);
  • Pre-CTA MHRA Scientific Advice Meeting
  • Partnership negotiations to extend clinical research into further regulatory jurisdictions

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "We have made significant progress over the last 6-months, establishing our pharmaceutical operations across three jurisdictions, the United Kingdom , European Union and North America . As is inevitable with an early-stage company, especially in the drug development R&D area, some milestones are achieved as planned, while others require "workarounds" or extensions."

A key differentiator for Albert Labs is the growth, extraction and use of a mycelium extract, which includes a spectrum of key bio-actives present in its natural form. Mycelium is a complex, living organism and there may be therapeutic value from the combination of key bio-actives present in our primary drug target, KRN-101. Using patent-pending, bioreactor-based manufacturing technology, the Company has been able to produce consistent, standardised, and pharmacologically valuable APIs'; KRN-101 is a unique asset that meets the highest product requirements for global regulatory standards. Most importantly, KRN-101 strengthens the long-term value of the company, not only as a potential therapeutic to treat millions but also offers potential for extensive intellectual property protection.

"Developing and refining our standardised, "quality-regulated" API production process is a major accomplishment, and the additional time we took resulted in a robust production process with additional intellectual property potential," said Dr. Raymont.

The Company has also been working on expanding its market access programme. Albert Labs primary focus is still the treatment of patients in the United Kingdom , by aiming for the execution of a Real World Evidence clinical trial and pursuing all corresponding reimbursement mechanisms. In addition, however, the Company is now in a position to start the process to pursue, in parallel, an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application in the US.  If successful, this would take KRN-101 directly into the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, the United States.

"We feel that the strategy of parallel tracking work toward both UK and US regulatory approval reduces risk as compared to the single-track approach, while at the same time, increasing and accelerating our developments over the longer term.  We will need to augment our resources to allow for the increased scope of work", said Dr. Raymont, adding, "Over the next few months, we will be working on some key milestones, which we need to reach in order to deliver our treatment in the clinical setting."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds in the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to suffers with mental health concerns in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c6220.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albert LabsCSE:ABRTPharmaceutical Investing
ABRT:CNX
Albert Labs

Albert Labs


Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs Files New International PCT Patent Application for scalable API manufacturing

Albert Labs Files New International PCT Patent Application for scalable API manufacturing

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced the filing of a New International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary manufacturing process.

Albert Labs, PCT Patent Application, Psilocybin, Cancer, Medicine, Manufacturing, (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

This proprietary manufacturing methodology developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN-101 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). The bioreactor technology is efficient, economical, and sustainable, ensuring pharmaceutical quality and consistent production of its natural, tryptamine-based medicines

The Company is utilising this proprietary manufacturing technology to produce its primary drug target, the psilocybin-based KRN-101, which will treat cancer patients suffering from mental distress. It will also support the company's growth plans as it pursues a clinical expansion strategy with various global regulatory authorities.

Dr Jean Saayman , Research and Development Lead for Albert Labs : "This technology is a very innovative approach to solving the scale-up issues faced by processes utilising high-value shear-sensitive organisms. The novel bioreactor and processing methods result in better yields with lower post-processing requirements, and the advantages for commercial API production are exciting. The R&D team worked diligently on this innovative technology, and we are all very proud of the benefits."

Dr Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "This milestone demonstrates the Company's in-house biochemical engineering expertise and simultaneously establishes Albert Labs as a market leader in the controlled production and scaling of pharmaceutical quality, natural tryptamine-based medicines.

Quality and consistency are critically important conditions in order to meet regulatory requirements, and this presents a challenge to companies like Albert Labs , who are looking to utilise natural products to treat patients suffering from mental health challenges. To have the capability to produce natural medicines at scale and to pharmaceutical quality, provides the Company with an invaluable asset.

Traditional mental health treatments are unable to effectively and safely treat many mental health disorders. These disorders represent a currently unmet and urgent need. Utilising this technology for our primary drug target, KRN-101, Albert Labs is working to improve the lives of millions who are currently suffering."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds in the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to suffers with mental health concerns in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Albert Labs International Corp.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c5328.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs Appoints Two Industry Leading Directors

Albert Labs Appoints Two Industry Leading Directors

Albert Labs welcome Mike Thompson , MBE and Katie Shelton-Innes to the Board

 Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds from natural sources to address mental health disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Thompson MBE and Katie Shelton-Innes to its Board.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Appoints Principal Investigator for Real World Evidence Study for KRN-101

Albert Labs Appoints Dr Sara Tai as Principal Investigator for upcoming RWE Study on KRN-101

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), an R&D company developing mental health therapeutic medicines, is pleased to announce Dr. Sara Tai Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology from Manchester University, as Principal Investigator for its upcoming trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KRN-101, a psilocybin-based medicine, for the treatment of cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect some 15 million patients in Europe and North America .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Granted Health Canada Licence

Albert Labs has been issued a Health Canada License enabling the possession, production, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines for mental health treatments, is pleased to report it has been granted a Health Canada License dated 05-05-2022 for its research and production facility in Burnaby, Canada . This approval permits the legal possession, production, assembly, sale, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances within the confines of the regulations governing controlled substances.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs' Pre-Clinical Analytical and Toxicological Research Supports Company's Forthcoming Studies

World-renowned scientists from the University of CESPU Health Sciences Department, Portugal are working in partnership with Albert Labs' expert team to conduct safety and toxicology studies, in preparation for KRN-101's use in Real World Evidence studies.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical quality medicines, based on the mycelia of Psilocybe, today released further details of their ongoing preclinical studies. These are currently being conducted at the University of Health Sciences, CESPU, Portugal . The partnership established between Albert Labs and CESPU, provides Albert Labs with preclinical drug assessment capabilities, both in vivo and in vitro. The current work programme provides essential data on Albert Labs' mycelium-based pharmaceutical products in support of clinical trials due to start later this year. The clinical programme will investigate the potential to treat cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect approximately 15 million patients worldwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Commission Expands Merck's VAXNEUVANCE Indication to Include Infants, Children and Adolescents

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved an expanded indication for VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) to include active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae ( S. pneumoniae ) in infants, children and adolescents from 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age. The approval facilitates availability of VAXNEUVANCE for this population in all 27 European Union (EU) Member States plus Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein. VAXNEUVANCE is also indicated in the EU for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age and older. The use of VAXNEUVANCE in the EU should be in accordance with official recommendations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck's PREVYMIS Demonstrates Efficacy in Phase 3 Study for Prevention of Cytomegalovirus Disease in Adults After Kidney Transplantation

PREVYMIS showed non-inferior efficacy and more favorable safety profile compared to standard of care; results presented at IDWeek 2022

Separate Phase 3 study evaluating 200 days of therapy with PREVYMIS in HSCT recipients at high risk of late clinically significant CMV infection recently completed, meeting its primary endpoint

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Erasca Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Pfizer to Evaluate ERAS-007 and Palbociclib Combination

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with palbociclib in patients with KRAS- and NRAS-mutant colorectal cancer and KRAS-mutant pancreatic cancer

Erasca previously signed CTCSAs with Pfizer and Lilly to evaluate ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences CEO Philip J. Young

Trip to Treatment: Lobe Sciences CEO Touts Targeted Low Dosing for Better Patient Outcomes

Trip to Treatment: Lobe Sciences CEO Touts Targeted Low-dosing for Better Patient Outcomesyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 3 rd , 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 7518646 and it will be available until Thursday, November 17, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Presents Scientific Advancements in Infectious Disease Prevention and Treatments at IDWeek 2022

Data demonstrate diversity of vaccine and anti-infective portfolio and cutting-edge scientific approach to battling viral and bacterial infections

Presentations of interest include a late-breaking abstract with the first full data of the efficacy and safety of Pfizer's bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSVpreF) vaccine candidate in older adults; and new data regarding PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), including its effect on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and other medical visits

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×