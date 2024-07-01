Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 1 , at 8:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free:  +1 (800) 590-8290
International: +1-240-690-8800
Conference ID:  ALBQ2

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: August 1, 2024
Start Time: 08:00 AM ET (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q2-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, meredith.bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-july-31-2024-302186363.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

×