Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 3 , at 9:00 a.m. ET .  Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
United States : +1 888.550.9911
All other locations: +1 646.960.0798
Participant Access code: 7739681
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details Event Title: Q2 2023 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: August 3, 2023
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/696409409

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thurs., August 10, 2023
US Toll Free: +1 800.770.2030
All other locations: +1 647.362.9199
Access Code: 7739681

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-august-2-2023-301874749.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

European Lithium

European Lithium To Divest Non-Core Asset

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet for the sale of a 100% interest in tenement E47/4144 located in Northwest Western Australia (Tenement) that it considers a non-core asset, to BVI registered company Moosh Moosh Limited (Moosh)(Sale).

joe lowry, lithium-ion batteries

Joe Lowry: Lithium Pricing Narrative, Investing in Lithium Stocks and Outlook

This year’s Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, hosted by Fastmarkets, gathered analysts, experts and investors from across the supply chain, with record attendance of more than 1,000 participants gathering in Las Vegas.

At the show, the Investing News Network had the chance to sit down with lithium expert Joe Lowry of Global Lithium.

When asked about how lithium prices have performed so far this year, Lowry said he takes a longer-term approach.

jody dahrouge, mine site

Investor Education: The Art of Exploration and Discovery with Jody Dahrouge

Making discoveries is challenging work, but Jody Dahrouge has made a career doing exactly that.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Dahrouge, who is president of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, shared his thoughts on the exploration and discovery process and outlined the strategies that have brought him success.

Dahrouge is behind multiple well-known discoveries, with one of the most recent being what eventually became Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET,ASX:PMT,OTCQX:PMETF) Corvette lithium project in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada.

woman stacking coins in another person's hand

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market (Updated 2023)

Growing demand for battery metals is giving investors a good reason to be interested in lithium stocks.

Seasoned metals investors who want to look beyond silver and gold are getting involved, while new investors are being drawn into the space by electric vehicle (EV) demand forecasts and government initiatives for building out EV infrastructure.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to get familiar with the lithium market before investing in lithium stocks. Here's a brief overview of some of the basics, including supply and demand, prices and stocks.

Charger Metals

Assays up to 1.9% Li2O Confirm Spodumene Discovery at Bynoe

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that assay results have confirmed significant lithium mineralisation in spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected by reverse-circulation (RC) drilling at the Enterprise Prospect of the Bynoe Lithium Project, Northern Territory, Australia. 1

Livent Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from August 3, 2023 until August 17, 2023 .

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301872950.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

