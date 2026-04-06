Albemarle Corporation to Release First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Albemarle Corporation to Release First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, at 8 a.m. EDT. Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2026 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 7, 2026
Start Time: 8 a.m. EDT

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2026-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a world leader in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com.

Albemarle regularly posts information to Albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 308-6194, invest@albemarle.com
Media Contact: Ryan Dean, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2026-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-6-2026-302734943.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarlealbnyse:albbattery metals investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Albemarle

Albemarle

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 21, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 reverse circulation drilling program on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley,... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley,... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology,... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Spartan Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, April 2, 2025 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,400,000 through the sale of up to 8,000,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Spartan Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, April 2, 2025 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,400,000 through the sale of up to 8,000,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Sponsored BDR Listing on B3 Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Sponsored BDR Listing on B3 Stock Exchange

Expanding Access to Brazilian Investors and International Investors Focused on the Energy Transition in BrazilHomerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipt... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Status of the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Company's Antimony-Free Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Bahia, Brazil

Bankable Feasibility Study Nears Completion in Preparation for the Consortium Financing DiscussionsHomerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the status of the DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0021 to R-0023 with Intercepts Including 53.18% Fe?O?, 7.08% TiO?, 0.414% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0021 to R-0023 with Intercepts Including 53.18% Fe?O?, 7.08% TiO?, 0.414% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0021, -0022 and -0023 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Identifies Gold-in-Soil Anomalies over New Target Areas at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Identifies Gold-in-Soil Anomalies over New Target Areas at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a multi-element Ionic LeachTM soil sampling survey (the "Soil Survey") carried out in late 2025 at the Griffon Gold Mine Project... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Nickel Terminates Participation in Benton Joint Venture

Homeland Nickel Terminates Participation in Benton Joint Venture

Related News

oil and gas investing

War in the Gulf Upends Global Commodities

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Terminates Participation in Benton Joint Venture

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Terminates Participation in Benton Joint Venture

base metals investing

Canada One Provides Corporate Update on Copper Dome Project

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

gold investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Now