ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Maria Brennan has joined the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective April 29, 2022.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Brennan joins Albemarle from Domtar, a leading provider of fiber-based products based in South Carolina, where she served as Senior Vice President Procurement. Her previous experience also includes progressive leadership roles in procurement and supply chain with General Mills Inc ., Merisant Worldwide Inc., PepsiCo, and ConAgra.

"Maria's strong experience in operating improvements and processes that reduce cost and increase quality, flexibility, and efficiency will serve Albemarle well as we continue to build an agile and sustainable end-to-end supply chain function that drives long-term value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters .

Brennan earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the State University of New York, Buffalo .

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-supply-chain-leadership-301536086.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Power International Limited (LPI:AX) (“LPI” or “the Company”) has released its quarterly cash flow report.


Activity Report for the Quarter Ended March 2022

Activity Report for the Quarter Ended March 2022

Lithium Power International Limited (LPI:AX) (“LPI” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 March 2022 and the date of issuance of this Report.

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) has released its quarterly cash flow report.

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2022

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2022

Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The focus areas for the quarter were ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) workstreams on the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project in Argentina, pilot plant and further drilling activities at HMW, as well as the first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Western Australia.