Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Albemarle Announces New Operating Structure to Increase Agility, Drive Cost Efficiencies and Maintain Long-Term Competitiveness

Decision marks next step in comprehensive review of cost and operating structure

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced the company's new operating structure to adapt to dynamic market conditions.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Albemarle's operating structure will transition from two core global business units – Energy Storage and Specialties – to a fully integrated functional model designed to increase agility, deliver significant cost savings and maintain long-term competitiveness. The move is the next step in the company's comprehensive review of its cost and operating structure.

As part of this change, effective Nov. 1 :

  • Specialties Business President Netha Johnson will become chief operations officer and continues to report to Chairman and CEO Kent Masters . In this role, he will lead global manufacturing, research and technology, capital projects and process chemistry execution. Johnson joined Albemarle in 2018 and has more than 25 years of experience in global manufacturing, leadership and general management.
  • Energy Storage Business President Eric Norris will become chief commercial officer and continues to report to Masters. In this role, he will oversee enterprise product management, sales and commercial excellence. Norris joined Albemarle in 2018 and has more than 25 years of experience in strategy, corporate development and general management.

"The long-term growth potential of our industry is significant, and this structure enables Albemarle to take greater advantage of our world-class resources, global conversion network and process chemistry expertise while driving to a lower-cost structure," Masters said. "As our industry evolves, our new operating structure is designed to flex with the complexities of our markets, improve customer centricity and cost-effectively strengthen our core capabilities to maintain our leadership position."

In addition, the following leaders will report to Masters:

  • Melissa Anderson will become chief transformation officer, effective Nov. 1 , which reflects her current oversight of people, strategy and transformation.
  • Stacy Grant will become general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, effective immediately, and succeeds Kristin Coleman , who is leaving the company. Grant joined Albemarle in 2023 and previously served as vice president & deputy general counsel, global corporate affairs.
  • Cynthia Lima remains chief external affairs and communications officer and will add oversight responsibility for product stewardship.
  • Mark Mummert will become chief capital, resources and integrated supply chain officer, effective Nov. 1 , which includes expanded responsibility for resources, joint venture management, customer service and operational excellence.
  • Neal Sheorey remains chief financial officer and will add oversight responsibilities for information technology, global business services and real estate.
  • Michael Simmons remains president of Ketjen, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Albemarle will continue to report results across its three existing operating segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. During a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2024 results, Albemarle will provide a further update on its cost and operating structure, including estimated financial impacts. The call is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. ET .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future, which constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "intend," "may," "should," "would," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future or expected: operating structure, cost savings, long-term competitiveness, industry growth potential, market conditions, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; fluctuations in lithium market prices, and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310,   media@albemarle.com  
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700,   invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-operating-structure-to-increase-agility-drive-cost-efficiencies-and-maintain-long-term-competitiveness-302268302.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle CorporationALBNYSE:ALBBattery Metals Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine.  The Company has completed the drilling of its first hole to a depth of over 870 feet, with the remaining drill holes proposed to a maximum depth of 1500 feet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine. The Company plans to drill several exploration holes to maximum depths of 1500 ft. in several strategic locations on the property during the month of September.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery")  ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

NICO Project development advancing with U.S. and Canadian Government financial support

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals in Canada, is pleased to announce that SAGA's exploration team has completed an initial field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project located in west central Labrador.

SAGA's North Wind Iron Ore Project:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) strategy emphasizes developing a robust lithium refinery project in Becancour, designed to be viable even in low-price environments and ready to capitalize on price recovery. LU7 aims to close the lithium conversion gap by focusing on both resource development and end-market projects. The financial model demonstrates strong economic viability with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$779M, an IRR of 23.5%, and a payback period of 3.5 years, based on a lithium carbonate price of US$20,970/t and spodumene at US$1,170/t. The project has an expected annual revenue of US$383M and an EBITDA of US$147M, with a break-even lithium carbonate price of US$14,000/t.

LU7 plans to address global lithium conversion challenges by using proven Jiangsu Refinery technology, with a plant designed to produce 18,270 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The design focuses on smaller, easier-to-operate facilities. The plant is strategically located in Quebec, which offers cost benefits like green energy and proximity to major lithium markets in North America. Powered by Hydro Quebec, the project aims for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/575S0398



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals in Canada has engaged Dr. A. Miller, a renowned geoscientist with over 50 years of expertise in mineral deposits, to improve the geological understanding of the Double Mer Uranium and Radar Titanium-Vanadium projects and guide exploration programs into 2025. Dr. Miller has made significant contributions to uranium exploration in Canada and has worked extensively on layered ultramafic-mafic complexes throughout the Americas. His petrographic and petrological studies will provide key insights into the mineral composition of SAGA's projects, supporting future metallurgical and feasibility studies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce: (i) a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 10-million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"); (ii) amendments to its existing property option agreements with Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors"); and (iii) an exploration program update for its Cosgrave, Ear Falls, and Victory projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Adjustment to Bong West Exploration License to Include Additional Iron Ore Targets in Liberia

Fortune Minerals Retains Worley to Update the NICO Project Feasibility Study and Alberta Site Permitting

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Strong Drilling Results from Tarraji-Yampi (80%, 100%)

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Adjustment to Bong West Exploration License to Include Additional Iron Ore Targets in Liberia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

rare earth investing

Strong Drilling Results from Tarraji-Yampi (80%, 100%)

Lithium Investing

Infill Soil Sampling at Dundas to Further Define Lithium Drill Targets

gold investing

High-Grade Assay Results from the Didievi Project

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

TTR's Taranaki VTM Project included in New Zealand Government's Fast Track Projects List

×