Alaska Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7th

Alaska Silver Corp. (TSX-V: WAM; OTCQX: WAMFF), based in Illinois Creek District, Alaska, focused on developing critical minerals & high-grade silver resources, today announced that Kit Marrs, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 7 th 2025.

DATE : October 7 th
TIME: 3:00 – 3:30 pm ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About Alaska Silver Corp.

Alaska Silver is one of the pioneers of North America's next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between (the "IC project"). The claims of the IC project cover a 100% owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers from the region's marine highway, the Yukon River.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Kit Marrs
President & CEO
Phone: 1-520-200-1667

Patrick Donnelly
Executive Vice President
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


