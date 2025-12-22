Alaska Silver Announces Grant of RSUs

Alaska Silver Announces Grant of RSUs

Alaska Silver Corp. (TSXV: WAM) (FSE: MK7) (OTCQX: WAMFF) (the "Company" or "Alaska Silver") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 68,334 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain non-executive directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's director compensation policy. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one subordinate voting share of the Company on vesting. All of the RSUs will vest one year from the grant date.

In addition, the Company announces the amendment of the promissory note between the Company's 100% owned subsidiary Western Alaska Copper and Gold Company and Joe Piekenbrock, an officer of the Company. The terms were amended as follows: the interest rate was reduced from 5.0% to 3.5%, monthly payments are reduced from $25,000 to $10,000 and the maturity date in respect of the outstanding principal and interest payable is extended from December 1, 2026 to July 1, 2027.

About Alaska Silver

Alaska Silver is the pioneer of one of North America's major high-grade silver and critical minerals districts at the Illinois Creek (IC) Project in western Alaska. Anchored by the high-grade silver mineralization of the Waterpump Creek zone, 75 Moz @ 980 g/t AgEq (Inferred) 1,2, open to the north and south and the historic Illinois Creek mine, 525 Koz AuEq - 373 Koz @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (Indicated), 152 Koz @ 1.44 g/t AuEq (Inferred) 3,4, Alaska Silver's 100% owned carbonate replacement deposit shows significant exploration potential across its 8-km length. Located approximately 38 kilometers from the Yukon River, the region's marine highway, the claims of the IC project cover a 100% owned land package of 80,895 acres (126.36 sq miles or 32,337 hectares). Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, Alaska Silver brings together a team with a proven track record of large-scale mine discoveries.

1 Please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Illinois Creek Project Update, Illinois Creek Mining District, Western Alaska, USA" dated April 2, 2024 (effective date of February 20, 2024).

2 For Waterpump Creek, the formulas for AgEq are AgEq (g/t)= Ag (g/t) + 28.56 x Pb(%) + 37.12 x Zn(%) and assume metal prices of US$24/oz Ag, US$1.30/lb Zn, and US$ 1.00/lb Pb.

3 Please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Illinois Creek Project Update" dated September 22, 2023 (effective date of May 22, 2023).

4 For Illinois Creek, AuEq values are based only on gold and silver values using metal prices of US$1,600/oz Au and US$20/oz Ag.

Qualified Person

Patrick Donnelly P.Geo, Executive Vice President of Alaska Silver, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Company

"Kit Marrs"

Kit Marrs
President & CEO
kit@alaskasilver.com
Phone: 1-520-200-1667

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Donnelly,
Executive Vice President
pat@alaskasilver.com

Or visit our website at: www.alaskasilver.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278804

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Western Alaska Minerals Corp.WAM:CCTSXV:WAMSilver Investing
WAM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Western Alaska Minerals Corp.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp.

Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLV)

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Keep Reading...
Silver bars, stock market chart, green upward arrow, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Keeps Running, Breaks All-time High Again

The silver price was on the rise once again this week — it surged past the US$67 per ounce level on Friday (December 19), hitting a new record before pulling back.As for gold, it spent much of the period around the US$4,330 per ounce level, although it rose as high as US$4,360 on Thursday... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...
Adam Wooldridge, CEO of Cobre

Cobre Uncovers "Higher-grade" Copper at Cosmos Target, Assay Results Expected February 2026

Cobre (ASX:CBE) has completed a drilling program at its Cosmos target in Botswana, where the company has uncovered a higher-grade mineralised zone compared to nearby Comet target, according to CEO Adam Wooldridge. “What's really come through as being very interesting at the Cosmos target is the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Resources

Keep Reading...
Silver bars on a graph background with a rising line chart.

First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) has agreed to sell its Del Toro silver mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold and Silver (TSXV:SM,OTCQX:SMDRF) in a transaction valued at up to US$60 million.The Vancouver-based miner said on Wednesday (December 17) that it has entered into a definitive... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Shareholders Updates

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Related News

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Outlook

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director