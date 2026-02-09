Akwaaba Mining Mourns the Passing of Board Member Heidy Arocha Rodriguez

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML,OTC:CPKOF) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") with profound sadness, announces the passing of Heidy Arocha Rodriguez, a distinguished member of our Board of Directors, who passed away on February 7, 2026.

Allan Green, Chairman of the Board, issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the entire Board and the employees of Akwaaba, I want to extend our deepest condolences to Heidy's family and loved ones. Heidy was more than just a colleague; She was a person of immense integrity, wisdom, and vision.

During her two years of service on our Board, Heidy played a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction and fostering a culture of excellence."

The Board of Directors will communicate further plans regarding the vacancy in due course, in accordance with the company's articles.

ABOUT Akwaaba Mining

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing greenfields and early stage gold projects.

On behalf of the Board of Akwaaba Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 604.362.7685
Email: iyad@akwaaba-mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY INFORMATION

This release contains statements that are forward looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

