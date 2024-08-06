Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Augustus Minerals

Airborne VTEM commences at Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the previously announced airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey over three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey should be finished this week with final data expected within four to six weeks.

  • The VTEM Max survey over Cu-Ni-PGE, Broken Hill Style and Uranium targets has commenced.
  • The survey is covering:
    • The Money Intrusion, prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
    • Copper Ridge and Nick’s Bore over anomalous Copper Drilling results.
    • The Coo Creek prospect where drilling by Augustus in 2023 identified strongly anomalous Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation of possible Broken Hill Style massive sulphide.
    • The Munaballya Well area which shows potential for economic uranium mineralisation.
  • The surveys will help to advance the untapped potential of the Ti-Tree project to host economic mineralisation of multiple commodities.

VTEM

UTS Geophysics is conducting the helicopter borne VTEM Max survey comprising 646-line km over three separate survey areas. The system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which helps map structure, alteration and rock type. The system also collects magnetic data through a caesium magnetometer.

Figure 1 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas

Money Intrusion

The Money Intrusion, which has proven potential to host Ni-Cu-Co-PGE (platinum group elements), is part of the regional Mundine Well Dolerite Suite, a regionally extensive dolerite (strike length >80km). Mapping, aeromagnetics and multi-spectral imagery show that the Money Intrusion within the Ti-Tree Project covers a strike length greater than 16km, reaching widths >600m in the north (Figure 2).

The VTEM Max system will look to identify conductive anomalies which may reflect concentrations of massive to semi-massive sulphide along the thicker parts of the Money Intrusion within AUG tenure.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Allup Silica Limited

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% of an advanced Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project near Eucla, WA.

Mining excavator moving dirt.

Update to Australia's JORC Code Seeks Stricter "Technical Guardrails"

The Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) is asking for feedback on proposed changes to the JORC Code, a professional code of practice that sets public reporting standards for resource companies.

The draft JORC Code, published on Thursday (August 1), makes changes to six key areas: structure and format; competence and responsibility; reasonable prospects; ESG; risks, opportunities and threats; and reconciliation.

The committee's proposed changes include a requirement for all ASX-listed mining companies to publicly acknowledge any environmental risks to their projects. Qualified professionals with mining experience will also have to provide a technical sign off on each project, and will have to make their credentials available to the public.

Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS)

Redstone Resources Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2024 (the Quarter).

Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 30 June 2024.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals Investor Presentation

Advancing High-Grade Copper in Chile

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its investor presentation based on information available as of 30 July 2024.

Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Deep Yellow Limited (Deep Yellow or Company) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2024 quarter.

Augustus Minerals
Geophysics and Drilling Discovers New Mineralised Structure West of Horden Lake, further Potential along Strike.

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

The Pharmacology of Human Decision Making Study with Monash University

Lithium Universe Ltd Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

×