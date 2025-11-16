The Conversation (0)
November 16, 2025
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Secures Vanapa River Tenement Application in PNG
04 July 2023
Augustus Minerals
28 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 September
Trading Halt
04 September
Mt Kare Application Update
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Mt Kare Application UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
