Air Senegal Commits to First Boeing 737 MAX Order

  • West African airline will purchase nine 737-8 jets for regional, international expansion
  • Air Senegal to place first Boeing order in more than 20 years

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Senegal announced today the West African carrier has committed to order nine 737 MAX airplanes. When final, the 737 MAX order will be the airline's largest-ever fleet purchase and first Boeing airplane order since 2004 as it looks to expand service regionally and internationally.

With the introduction of the 737-8 to its single-aisle fleet, Air Senegal will expand its network in Europe and launch new routes from Dakar to the Middle East and Americas. The 737 MAX will also enable Air Senegal to serve secondary European cities, allowing fliers to save time bypassing major hubs.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone for Air Sénégal," said chief executive officer Tidiane Ndiaye. "This order is part of Air Sénégal's strategy to strengthen and modernize its fleet in order to support the expansion of its regional and intercontinental network and reinforce Dakar's position as a leading aviation hub in West Africa."

The 737-8 can carry up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration or fly up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). Air Senegal will benefit from the airplane's operational efficiency as it reduces fuel use and emissions 20% and creates a 50% smaller noise footprint compared to the airplanes it replaces.

"We look forward to welcoming Air Senegal to the 737 MAX family as they leverage the versatility, reliability and advanced technology of the 737-8 to support their growth ambitions," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We are committed to sustainable development of air travel in the region and will partner with Air Senegal as they enhance their fleet and passenger experience."

The 737-8 airplane is well-suited to meet Africa's rising air travel demand, which has been fueled by economic development and a young and growing population.

Boeing's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts African carriers will need more than 1,200 new airplanes over the next two decades, with single-aisle jets comprising more than 70% of deliveries.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

