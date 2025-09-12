Air Products to Highlight its Freshline® Food Freezing Solutions at the International Baking Industry Exposition

Air Products (NYSE: APD) will highlight its Freshline ® food freezing solutions for baking professionals at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 14-17 .

Air Products will feature its Freshline ® IQ Freezer , which is optimal for freezing an assortment of bakery products. The IQ Freezer is the perfect solution for producers looking to chill or freeze a broad range of food products. It is designed in 10-foot modular sections to ensure easy installation and, if additional product throughput is needed, has field expandability. Integrated hardware also enables processors to use optional remote monitoring software for tracking efficiencies and troubleshooting with remote technicians.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Air Products' booth #7656 in the North Hall of the Convention Center to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. Baking professionals will discover the many benefits of Air Products' Freshline ® solutions, which use liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller yield losses and helps to ensure product moisture and quality are preserved.

The IBIE is the largest baking industry event in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together all segments of the grain-based foods industry supply chain. Held in Las Vegas every three years, the IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, educate and advance the future of baking. Owned by the American Bakers Association, and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds and supported by the Retail Bakers of America, all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the grain-based food industry.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates a state-of-the-art food and grinding lab at its headquarters in Allentown, Pa. Customers and prospects can utilize the facility to test   products on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process. Working with industry specialists, prospective customers can quantify the benefits and cost of using cryogenics in their operation without investing in any capital.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. The company has Freshline ® solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple production lines, to small food processors with niche products. Air Products offers industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements.

To learn more about Air Products' food freezing and chilling solutions, visit Air Products' Food Industry webpage.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion . For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook or Instagram .

