AI NPCs are the future of gaming: Parametrix.ai leads the way with its revolutionary GAEA system

"Advanced AI NPCs will bring more diverse storylines, providing players with an immersive and unpredictable game experience-just like Westworld."

This is a report from PingWest:

The impressive performance of ChatGPT, made possible by the power of generative AI, has ignited a surge of enthusiasm for this cutting-edge technology among people worldwide. A generative AI-led revolution is on the way, as it has shown the potential for machines to create human-like content and engage in more natural and intuitive interactions with humans.

For the video game industry, which already involves a lot of AI work, the transformation will be even more profound. "There hasn't been a technology this revolutionary for gaming since real-time 3D," A16Z wrote in its blog post.

According to the renowned venture capital firm, many startups are exploring the potential of generative AI to create believable characters that gamers can interact with. NPCs, or non-player characters, are particularly crucial in creating immersion in video games. As exemplified by the popular sci-fi TV series Westworld, NPCs with human-like appearances and advanced interactive abilities can help create a feeling of being in a real-world environment for players.

A recent video clip of NPCs acting and interacting autonomously in a virtual ancient city in China has sparked a lot of interest in the gaming community as it demonstrates a technology that is closer to creating a Westworld-like game.

The demo video titled "Living Chang'an City" features hundreds of NPCs, including dancers, street vendors, pedestrians, and more, who move, communicate, and make decisions independently. These NPCs are endowed with different personalities and characteristics, allowing them to establish diverse social relationships on their own.

What gives these NPCs a higher level of autonomy in the virtual world? This should be credited to GAEA, a massive data-driven system developed by Parametrix.ai, a Shenzhen -headquartered AI company. GAEA enables the NPCs to learn, adapt, and exhibit human-like behavior, making them more lifelike and interactive.

Founded in 2019 by Kakar Liu , the former general manager of Tencent's AI Lab, Parametrix.ai has more than 200 employees, of which 90% are R&D personnel. Among its investors are Sequoia China, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, and Gaorong Capital.

"There are two key elements to making NPCs more human-like, that is, various kinds of behaviors and natural language communication capabilities," Parametrix.ai told PingWest. That's where GAEA comes in, combining the company's sophisticated AI BOT technology with Large Language Models (LLMs) to bring an enhanced AI NPC solution to game developers.

In order to create more behaviors for NPCs, GAEA builds two interrelated subsystems. The first is the Environment, which is composed of a Commonsense Textual Environment and a Physical Environment, responsible for interacting with NPCs and collecting feedback. What sets this system apart is its ability to change and adapt under the influence of NPC behavior and vice versa.

Then there is the Soul Module, which is made up of a Memory segment and a Policy Network segment. The Memory segment is in charge of modeling the intrinsic motivation of the system and storing information about events experienced by individual NPCs. The Policy Network segment, on the other hand, is responsible for making actions based on information gathered from the Memory segment and the Environment.

Under Soul Module's influence, NPCs are able to make different choices at any given point, resulting in an incredibly diverse range of storylines. As more NPCs are added to the system, the variability of these storylines continues to expand, offering players an immersive and ever-changing gaming experience.

"For example, the Soul Module gives the dancer a romantic artist personality and records the various events of her daily life in Chang'an city, and then she will take actions based on internal motivation and changes in the Environment, thus changing the storyline," the company explained. "She might go dancing or date someone; it's her call."

In addition, GAEA employs LLMs for goal planning, assists the environment subsystem in performing commonsense reasoning, and integrates this technology with the in-house developed chatbot to provide NPCs with superior conversational skills.

All of these efforts have enabled GAEA to construct the "Living Chang'an City," an AI society run autonomously by multiple AI NPCs, marking a significant improvement over decision trees.

As a widely accepted method of NPC creation, decision trees are limited by their reliance on predetermined rules and conditions, which can lead to repetitive and predictable NPC behavior and may not account for all possible scenarios and outcomes. With the assistance of GAEA, developers will be able to create more diverse and nuanced NPC behaviors and account for a wider range of scenarios and outcomes.

The growing demand for intelligent NPCs among gamers has led to the emergence of more advanced AI NPC solutions that are poised to overtake decision trees. A recent report by Inworld.ai, a developer platform for advanced NPC behavior and dialogue, finds the majority of gamers desire more personality from NPCs and are willing to invest more time and money in games with advanced AI NPCs.

Multiple players, including Charisma.ai, Convai.com, and Inworld.ai, have set their feet on this niche market, as A16Z mentioned in the blog post.

However, with its products being commercialized on a large scale in the gaming industry, Parametrix.ai may have the opportunity to show a first-mover advantage. According to the startup, it has provided solutions, including AI NPCs, for a number of renowned game studios and serves hundreds of millions of users in over 52 countries worldwide, with 500,000 concurrent AI bots at peak workload.

With AI continuing to make great strides forward, game developers have never been in a better position, with endless opportunities to generate personalized content that speaks to each player's unique preferences. As Parametrix.ai puts it, "AI is more than a technology, tool, or set of solutions; it is a new form of life that can bring novel ideas, stories, and experiences."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hadean to lead on gaming metaverse initiatives as Mythos Foundation Committee Chair

Award-winning metaverse startup, Hadean, is set to be one of five subcommittee chairs of the Mythos Foundation, the initiative aimed at decentralising and promoting Web3 gaming and esports projects. The company will spearhead funding and development for metaverse technologies and prototypes and help reduce barriers-to-entry for game developers.

Hadean To Lead Mythos Foundation Gaming Metaverse Initiatives

As the gaming industry moves to embrace a metaverse-ready mindset, Hadean is working with Mythical Games and the members of the Mythos Foundation to accelerate the development of cross-chain infrastructure that will allow deep integration of gaming communities and true interoperability between virtual worlds, leading to the seamless intersection of different games on-demand and in a single user experience.

With Mythical Games at the helm, the Mythos decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) aims to give gamers and developers a seat at the table and stir strategic projects to escalate the expansion of the Mythos ecosystem.

Subcommittee chairs will serve a one-year term and have been elected by token holders of the Mythos Token (MYTH), the fixed supply utility token used as the basis of a decentralised economy where anyone is empowered to participate and have a say.

Craig Beddis , Hadean CEO, said: "It is a great privilege for Hadean to be recognised as a leader at the bleeding edge of metaverse technology development by the Mythos ecosystem and to be appointed chair of the Foundation's subcommittee alongside other gaming industry heavy-hitters. The Mythos vision for a democratised gaming ecosystem is in perfect sync with our view of a decentralised metaverse, where gamers, developers and creators are able to actively participate in the value chain, and we look forward to playing our role in supporting this group of trailblazing industry partners."

John Linden , Mythical Games CEO said: "At the core of the Mythos Foundation is the belief that the next iteration of video games will be democratized to allow developers and players to actively participate in game economies through the Mythos ecosystem. With their heavy focus on delivering metaverse network technology, Hadean is championing this cause by providing the next generation of virtual worlds. I'm excited to see them help lead new technology initiatives as a subcommittee chair of the Mythos Foundation."

For more information head to: https://mythos.foundation/

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean powers the creator economy, providing the infrastructure and computational power required to realise the full potential of the metaverse. Our web 3.0 technology allows you to build, run and monetise immersive virtual environments and experiences, dynamically connecting audiences across the world by providing scalability, security, and interoperability.

About the Mythos Foundation

The Mythos Foundation supports the Mythos DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), created to simplify, standardize, and accelerate decentralized economies within traditional and web3 games and metaverse ecosystems. The Foundation aims to democratize game economies and allow gamers, publishers, and developers to participate in a decentralized game ecosystem. Supported by ecosystem partners across the game development, publishing, esports, and web3 industries, the Foundation is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms, and multi-token economies. For more information, visit mythos.foundation .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039998/Hadean.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hadean-to-lead-on-gaming-metaverse-initiatives-as-mythos-foundation-committee-chair-301780923.html

SOURCE Hadean

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wolffun Game Brings Thetan Arena to the Samsung U.S. Galaxy Store

  • Thetan Arena, the Best Mobile Game by Polkastarter GAM3 Awards 2022, is now available in the Samsung Galaxy Store U.S.
  • The expanded availability will bring fun activities and rewards in Thetan Arena to millions of Galaxy Store users

Wolffun Game, the prominent Vietnamese game development studios, is launching its flagship mobile game, Thetan Arena, in the Samsung Galaxy Store to reach users in the United States .

Since the game's public debut in November 2021 , Thetan Arena has achieved key milestones, continuously making it to the list of top projects in the GameFi sector. Most recently, Thetan Arena has been acclaimed as the Best Mobile Game at the GAM3 Awards 2022 after facing grand competition from other strong contenders in the category. The game has also been listed among the top 20 most influential blockchain games by ABGA .

The achievements of Thetan Arena have placed the foundation for the creation of Thetan Rivals, a title that promised gaming fans a more light-hearted, casual gaming experience, yet no less competitive and fun. The game is expected to enter its official launch phase in 2023.

By launching in the Samsung Galaxy Store, Wolffun Game plans to bring some of the most memorable gaming moments to fans across the globe, starting with From The Galaxy To The Arena , which will bring Thetan Arena to the U.S. Samsung Galaxy Store from March 24 to April 13 and offer players valuable in-game rewards including NFT heroes, a cosmetic item, and Power Points.

To redeem the rewards:

"Having worked in the gaming industry for a long time, we always take note of how critical gamers can be when it comes to choosing what they get to experience, and launching in the Samsung Galaxy Store helps us deliver to our fans all over the world. We are very honoured and look forward to making every gaming moment a memorable one for Samsung users, not only with Thetan Arena but also with Thetan Rivals as well", said Eric Nguyen , founder & CEO of Wolffun Game.

Gaming fans are encouraged to hop on the hype train to get their hands on the exclusive benefits that are currently only accessible in From The Galaxy To The Arena .

About Wolffun Game

Wolffun Game game development studio with a passionate and experienced team that has developed several prominent games in the MOBA genre for both Mobile and PC platforms. With a goal of creating unique, enjoyable gaming experiences and increasing investment opportunities for the public, Wolffun Game aims to keep the quality of our games the number one priority and stay true to our vision, which is "Fulfill Joy and Connect People". (Website: www.wolffungame.com ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolffun-game-brings-thetan-arena-to-the-samsung-us-galaxy-store-301780649.html

SOURCE WOLFFUN PTE. LTD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fenix Games and Sequence Announce Technology Partnership to Bring World-Class IP Games to Web3

Driving the way for blockchain gaming innovation by prioritizing greater transparency, security, and player ownership

Today, games publisher Fenix Games and Horizon Blockchain Games a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, are announcing a partnership to help usher in a new wave of top-tier game developers to build best-in-class blockchain games. Horizon's Sequence product is a leading web3 developer platform: its modular web3 developer stack and smart wallet provide the tools that will unlock the scalability and use of the blockchain for the masses. Fenix and Horizon are revolutionizing the gaming industry through their innovative and turn-key technology solutions, allowing for greater transparency, security, and player ownership.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Arts will showcase an impressive lineup of new titles displaying creativity and innovation at IGA 2023

- Gaming Arts is poised to showcase one of its most visually stunning and innovative libraries of gaming content ever, at the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention. With the momentum from popular hits such as Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More ™ and the world's most-advanced ETG, Casino Wizard ® VIP, Gaming Arts continues to support its tribal partners across America and will launch many new and exciting technologies at IGA 2023.

Thor's Thunder

This year at the Indian Gaming Convention and Tradeshow, the Gaming Arts booth #829 will be brimming with stimulating game graphics, embracing soundtracks, and thrilling game mechanics.

First up in this incredibly impressive lineup is Thor's Thunder . Displayed on the Vertx ® Grand 49 portrait cabinet, this game features cash-on-reel-symbols, an exciting storm fever mode, and thrilling free games. Customers will love the many opportunities for big wins as they interact with Thor and feel his wrath or favor, as he shocks with big wins through the use of his mighty hammer. Thor's Thunder will be striking casino floors everywhere this summer and proving that "lightning can indeed strike twice!"

Building on the excitement of the original Cyber Dragon comes, Cyber Dragon Gold . This version expands upon the original and adds more excitement, free games, and chances to defeat the Cyber Dragon and bring home the Gold. Also featured is the visually stunning new series, Winning Wings, where fantasy takes flight. Winning Wings encompasses two titles, Butterflies and Fairies , where both themes allow the player to feel as if they are one with nature and bring an exciting new twist to the classic, Hold and Spin feature. Bring a hardy appetite for Big Fat Dragon™, players will delight in the visual whimsy of this game and will love the riveting opportunities for Big Wins! All of these exciting new titles are featured on the beautiful Vertx ® Grand Cabinet.

The Phocus Dual Screen Cabinet is brimming with excitement over its newest series, Lucky Pick , featuring titles Leprechaun and BumbleBee . These unique persistent punch board style games are loaded with credits, extra free games, random wilds, and win multiplier increases which lead to incredible win opportunities for the player.

The Phocus ® Dual Screen featuring the HaloTop ® wheel will also showcase a new line-up of games with the highly anticipated Spin It Up™ series. Stack 7s and wilds in Triple Stack 7's or stack gold bars in Giant Gold Bar and win your opportunity to spin the exciting Super Wheel Bonus where the player continues to spin until a collect symbol hits and where players can win great awards up to the Grand Jackpot!

Prominently on display will be the latest in innovation in the bingo and keno spaces with the world's first TITO enabled self-serve EZ-Keno Kiosk. "Super Win" and "Super Promo" technologies for bingo and casino promotions will also be highlighted at IGA.

Adding to the excitement of IGA, Gaming Arts will also be hosting a Slot Tournament at their booth featuring the newest slot themes in a fun and exciting challenge. This Slot Tournament will happen on Wednesday, March 29 th at 11:30am and 2:30pm . Sign-ups will be happening at the booth earlier in the day. Everyone is encouraged to sign up.

Jean Venneman , "I look forward to seeing our tribal customers and displaying what Gaming Arts has created. Gaming Arts values its partnerships with the tribal community, and we are dedicated to demonstrating our commitment to them by offering exciting new games and innovative gaming solutions for their floors. I am confident that IGA 2023 will be a great show for all."

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in over 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Cardona
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-will-showcase-an-impressive-lineup-of-new-titles-displaying-creativity-and-innovation-at-iga-2023-301780326.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Clinical Trial of Arcade Therapeutics' Flagship Therapeutic Mobile Game, StarStarter Rx, Shows Robust Reductions in Social Anxiety in Adults

  • StarStarter Rx (fka ABM-01) reduced social anxiety symptoms in more than 90% of patient participants 22-65 with Social Anxiety Disorder, averaging a 33% decrease, a magnitude that was statistically significantly greater than that of the gold-standard placebo control (Cohen's d = .4738)
  • 68% of patients showed clinically meaningful reductions in their anxiety severity level, with 38% showing reductions to sub-clinical cutoffs
  • The digital therapeutic applies the cognitive training technique Attention Bias Modification (ABM) through an engaging mobile game format and will begin a limited launch with select payor and provider organizations in Q2 as it pursues FDA submission

Arcade Therapeutics (fka Wise Therapeutics) announced topline results of their StarStarter Rx Pilot Study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of their flagship digital therapeutic in adults 22-65 with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). The study achieved its predefined efficacy outcome for its primary endpoint, the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS), as well as secondary and exploratory outcome measures such as the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-II). No serious adverse events were reported.

StarStarter Rx

These results build off of 7 randomized controlled trials that have already validated Arcade's proprietary, gamified approach to the cognitive training technique Attention Bias Modification. Arcade's clinical research uses a gold-standard placebo sham in research studies that isolates and controls for the therapy's mechanism of action.

"SAD is the most prevalent of anxiety disorders, more than twice that of Generalized Anxiety Disorder, with cases rising as many are now re-acclimating to social situations after the isolation of the pandemic. Indeed, almost 15 million people in the US, or 7% of the US population, are affected by SAD every year," said Arcade Chief Science Officer, Tracy Dennis-Tiwary PhD. "We are thrilled by these promising results as we continue down the path toward FDA submission of StarStarter Rx as the first game-based treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder."

"We're elated to have further improved our clinical impact with an even more engaging gameplay experience," said Arcade's Chief Executive Officer, Raj Amin. "We now look forward to working with healthcare partners to offer this safe and effective treatment option to patients in need."

StarStarter Rx is available with the Arcade Connect DTx deployment platform, which includes integration features, clinical assessments, and HIPAA-consent management. For more information see https://arcadetherapeutics.com/partners/ .

Disclaimer:
Claims made above have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. StarStarter Rx is not intended for use as a standalone therapy and does not represent a substitution for your medication. You should consult your healthcare provider before using StarStarter Rx.

StarStarter Rx is made available without a prescription under FDA's enforcement policy for digital health devices for treating psychiatric disorders during the COVID-19 public health emergency (Document Number: 20023). For more information, please contact Arcade Therapeutics, Inc.

ABOUT ARCADE THERAPEUTICS INC.:

Arcade Therapeutics combines clinical neuroscience with mobile gaming to develop engaging, clinically validated digital therapeutics that address pervasive mental health challenges. Arcade Therapeutics' mission is to have a powerful, positive impact on the global mental health crisis through digital therapies that lower barriers to access and are as engaging as they are clinically effective.

Media Contact:
Nayan Ghosh
nayan@arcadetherapeutics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-trial-of-arcade-therapeutics-flagship-therapeutic-mobile-game-starstarter-rx-shows-robust-reductions-in-social-anxiety-in-adults-301780202.html

SOURCE Arcade Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership as part of WEMIX PLAY's full-fledged expansion to Ethereum

  • WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain game platform, expands to Ethereum
  • Provide a safer and more transparent intergame economy through cooperation with Matter Labs
  • Rollup Layer 2 zkSync Era developer Matter Labs is working on the latest Layer 3 Hyperchains

Leading Korea-based blockchain gaming company Wemade, a key sponsor at this week's GDC 2023, has signed a partnership with Matter Labs, which developed the Ethereum roll-up layer 2 (L2) zkSync Era.

Wemade and Matter Labs sign partnership

zkSync Era is an open-source layer 2 chain that solves the limitations of Ethereum 's high gas cost, limited scalability, and performance by using zero knowledge proofs. It has the advantage of extending the security, trustlessness and permissionless access of Ethereum , and further strengthening the decentralization and community-based experience.

Currently, Matter Labs is developing HyperChains, its Layer 3 solution that is expected to provide limitless performance, limitless scaling with limitless customization and exponentially reduce data costs.

Through this collaboration, Wemade plans not only to secure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY - the world's largest blockchain game platform with more than 20 million users worldwide - but also to expand its scope to the Ethereum ecosystem, massive user base and vast numbers of dApps. Based on this, it provides users with a safer and more transparent inter-game economy, and supports low cost and fast transactions on the Ethereum network with zkSync Era and HyperChains.

The partnership will also enable WEMIX PLAY to build technology and infrastructure that can onboard more blockchain games to the WEMIX ecosystem.

- end -

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community. www.wemade.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-and-matter-labs-sign-partnership-as-part-of-wemix-plays-full-fledged-expansion-to-ethereum-301779988.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c7296.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

