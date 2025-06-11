Agreement to Acquire Major Drill-Ready Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in Stibnite Mining District, Idaho, USA

Agreement to Acquire Major Drill-Ready Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in Stibnite Mining District, Idaho, USA

The Horse Heaven Project, directly adjacent to the Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Mine, has strong Antimony, Gold, Silver and Tungsten mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past- production of Antimony, Tungsten and artisanal Gold.

Resolution Minerals Ltd (“RML” or the “Company”) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of a brownfields Antimony and Gold project located in Idaho of the United States of America.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project (“Horse Heaven” or “Project”), located in the historical Stibnite Mining District of Valley County, central Idaho.
  • Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold- Antimony Project (PPTA.NAS ~A$2bn market cap).
  • Horse Heaven hosts two highly prospective Gold- Antimony-Tungsten prospects known as the Antimony Ridge Fault Zone (“ARFZ”) and the Golden Gate Fault Zone (“GGFZ”).
  • Drill-ready targets; drilling planned to start in 2025
  • The Antimony Ridge Fault Zone has an approximate strike length of 1.2 km and hosts known gold–antimony– silver-tungsten mineralisation associated with hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite.
  • The Golden Gate Fault Zone has an approximate strike length of 3.5km and hosts the Golden Gate Hill target. It hosts known disseminated gold mineralisation, like Antimony Ridge Fault Zone, associated with hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite.
  • Tungsten was produced from Golden Gate Hill between the 1950’s and 1980’s.
  • Results from past systematic sampling and preliminary drilling at both prospects are highly encouraging, indicating large tonnage mining potential.
  • Highlight past rock chip results at Horse Heaven (Antimony Ridge) (Appendix C) include:
    • Rock chip sample 329003 with 3.68g/t gold, 303g/t silver and 2.72% antimony over 4m.
    • Rock chip sample 329014 with 1.33g/t gold, 367g/t silver and 13.75% antimony over 1m.
    • Rock chip sample 329015 with 4.65g/t gold, 70.5g/t silver and 19.15% antimony over 1m.
    • Rock chip sample 329085 with 3.21g/t gold, 178g/t silver and 0.37% antimony over 3m.
    • Rock chip sample 329089 with 5.99g/t gold, 246g/t silver and 0.71% antimony over 1m.
  • Highlight past drilling results at Horse Heaven (Appendix B) include drill intersections of:
    • Drill hole 87-GGR-31: 85.34m @ 0.937g/t Au (true width unknown), including 38.10m @ 1.459g/t Au.
    • Drill hole 86-GGR-10: 105.16m @ 0.787g/t Au (true width unknown); including 51.82m @ 0.990g/t Au.
    • Drill hole 86-GGR-01: 30.48m @ 1.354g/t Au (true width unknown).
  • Historical, non-JORC gold resource of 216,000 ounces of gold in 7,256,800 tons of material at a grade of 0.93g/t at Golden Gate Hill, and gold resource of 70,000 ounces of gold in 3,174,850 tons of material at a grade of 0.69g/t at Antimony Hill are noted in previous reports of Horse Heaven.

Cautionary note:

The estimate is a "historical estimate" under ASX Listing Rule 5.12 and is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet undertaken sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation and/or further exploration work, it will be possible to report this historical estimate as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.

  • Horse Heaven also hosts 10km to 15km of additional strike length of potentially mineralised faults and shears traversing favourable host rocks.
  • The Exploration Model applicable for the Horse Heaven Project is Intrusion Related Gold System (“IRGS”) and a deposit analogue for the Horse Heaven Project is the adjacent NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA.NAS, ~A$2 billion market cap) owned Stibnite Gold Mine.*
  • The Stibnite Gold Mine is located 5km to the east of the Horse Heaven Project and, once reopened, will be the only domestically mined source of antimony in the U.S.1
  • Past exploration at Horse Heaven includes historical (1890 to 1950), late 1900s (1970 to 1990s) and modern (2000 to 2023) exploration phases, with the latter mainly conducted by TSX-V-listed Stallion Uranium Corp.
  • Antimony, Tungsten and Gold at record high prices as China tightens grip on critical minerals exports.
  • The Horse Heaven Project complements the Company’s recently acquired Australian Au-Sb-Cu projects to create a dynamic portfolio highly leveraged for gold and antimony.

RML’s Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:

“The Board considers that the acquisition of the Horse Heaven Project has the potential to be a transformative event for RML. As many governments around the world look to onshore their supply of critical minerals, such as antimony and tungsten, we have secured a commanding ground position with known antimony occurrences and next to what is likely to become the largest antimony producer in the USA.

RML’s entry into US critical minerals comes at a terrific time, with the market attributing huge premiums to ASX-listed companies operating in the space over the last 8 weeks, such as Dateline Resources (DTR), Trigg Minerals (TMG) and Locksley Resources (LKY) which have all seen significant re-ratings in recent weeks, thanks to the supportive pro-mining policies of new President Donald Trump.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Resolution Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:rmlgold investinggold stocksGold Investing
RML:AU
The Conversation (0)
MASSIVE STIBNITE CONFIRMED AT ANTIMONY CANYON (UPDATED)

MASSIVE STIBNITE CONFIRMED AT ANTIMONY CANYON (UPDATED)

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced MASSIVE STIBNITE CONFIRMED AT ANTIMONY CANYON (UPDATED)

Download the PDF here.

Red Mountain Mining

Multiple High Antimony Soil Anomalies Discovered at Armidale

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that Highly Anomalous Antimony soil assays have been confirmed at Oaky Creek, part of RMX’s 100% owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project. A newly defined south-east trend away from the Oaky Creek North pits has been revealed, additionally a new area near Oaky Creek South has opened where up to 333pm Sb in soil has been discovered. The distribution of Antimony in the soils suggests a network across Oaky Creek, of multiple veins existing over 2.3km along the Namoi Fault and up to 400m from the fault. The supporting rock chip assays are pending and expected to be received by the end of June.

Keep reading...Show less
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Chris Blasi, gold bars.

Chris Blasi: Gold Price Nowhere Near Peak, Silver a "Coiled Spring"

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, believes gold still has much more room to run.

"Some people think gold has reached its peak because it's breached US$3,000 (per ounce), but I don't think we're even close," he said. "The third leg is when it delivers the greatest returns."

Keep reading...Show less
Red arrow trending down.

Hochschild Mine Halt in Brazil Triggers Share Price Drop

Shares of Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC,OTCQX:HCHDF) plummeted more than 20 percent on Tuesday (June 10) after the company announced a six week shutdown of the processing plant at its Mara Rosa gold mine in Brazil.

In a statement, the miner blamed the issue on a combination of “heavier-than-usual seasonal rainfall” and ongoing contractor issues that have hampered access to ore, especially higher-grade material, since early this year.

The company's initial 2025 guidance for Mara Rosa was 94,000 to 104,000 ounces; however, only about 25,000 ounces had been produced by the end of May — a shortfall that has forced a downward revision in full-year guidance.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels Commences 2025 Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program

Questcorp Mining Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Paul Larkin as Inaugural Advisor

Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions

Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Commences 2025 Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Paul Larkin as Inaugural Advisor

Lithium Investing

Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions

rare earth investing

Change of Director's Interest Notice (T Sage)

Silver Investing

Boab Metals Investor Presentation

rare earth investing

Widespread Natural Rutile Observed Throughout the Central Rutile Tenement Package

Silver Investing

Rapid Increases Land Holding by 26 X

×