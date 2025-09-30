AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 after normal trading hours.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025 , at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast :

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com , or directly via the link here .

Via Phone :

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive :

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 44229 #. The conference call replay will expire on November 30, 2025 .

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world. It produces precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico and has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2025-results-and-conference-call-302570520.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle Mines LimitedAEMNYSE:AEMGold Investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland.

Key Highlights

- Binding agreement to acquire the largest prospective uranium and rare earth packages in Queensland, adjacent to Paladin Energy Limited's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla uranium deposit and Red Metal Limited's (ASX:RDM) Sybella rare earth discovery [1*]

- Early stage exploration supports three distinct, drill-ready exploration models, each amenable to low-cost shallow drilling:

o AEM geophysical survey previously reported identified extensive paleochannel network adjacent to the Sybella uranium "hot" granite.

o Significant hard rock granite rare earth element potential, analogous to Red Metal's Sybella discovery. Recent auger drill sampling returned numerous significant results including 5 m @ 1,951 ppm TREO with 578 ppm Nd+Pr oxide, incl. 3 m @ 705 ppm Nd+Pr oxide.

o District-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential with $150,000 Queensland Government funding in place to fastrack drilling. Soil sampling completed with numerous samped returning >600 ppm TREO with a maximum of 653 ppm TREO.

- Additional Valhalla-style uranium targets with multiple untested radiometric anomalies, in proximity to Valhalla, Skal and Odin deposits which host a combined 116 Mlbs U3O8 [2*]

- The Company has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.25 million at $0.025 per share, representing a 9% premium to 20 day VWAP.

- With the oversubscribed placement along with the Queensland grant, Basin Energy is fully funded to test these drill-ready high priority targets, enabling the Company to fast-track multiple uranium and rare earth drill programs.

- Detailed targeting and drill planning is underway with exploration planned to commence in Q4 2025 to test shallow, high priority targets via aircore and reverse circulation drilling.

Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented:

"This acquisition propels Basin into Australia's uranium and rare earth exploration landscape. These projects deliver exceptional geology, strategic scale and compelling upside across two of the most critical mineral sectors of the energy transition. With drill-ready targets and a low-cost structure, this portfolio is primed to deliver value for shareholders. Over the next 6 months, Basin Energy will be drilling the first holes on three district-scale opportunities for uranium and rare earth deposits in Northwest Queensland.

The Company is delighted with the strong interest in the capital raising. On behalf of the Board, I welcome our new shareholders, and thank existing shareholders for their continued support at an exciting time of development for the Company. We will be holding a webinar to walk through the projects on 28th August and encourage people to log in and learn more about this opportunity."

Overview

This acquisition provides Basin with a commanding position over one of Australia's emerging and underexplored provinces for uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), leveraging the recent Sybella rare earth discovery by Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM) and the prospectivity of the adjacent Barkly Tableland.

Basin now holds 5,958 km2 of exploration tenure in the Mount Isa district of northwest Queensland. The projects provide compelling walk-up drill targets that can be rapidly and cost-effectively tested using air core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. NeoDys have an existing Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative funding agreement for $150,000, available for Basin to support upcoming drilling programs.

The drill-ready, district scale targets include:

- Paleochannel roll front uranium (1*)

- Sediment and ionic clay hosted rare earth elements (2*)

- Hard rock, granite hosted rare earth elements (3*)

In addition to these three district-scale targets, the project area contains multiple shear-hosted Valhallastyle uranium targets defined for immediate assessment.

The primary model is based on mineralisation sourced from the various granites of the Sybella Batholith ("the Sybella"), a large north-south trending igneous body containing zones enriched in rare earth elements. This includes the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Sybella Discovery with a recent JORC inferred resource estimate of 4.795 Bt at 302 ppm NdPr, 28 ppm DyTb (200 ppm NdPr cut-off) or 209 Mt at 377 ppm NdPr, 34 ppm DyTb (360 ppm NdPr cut-off) [1*]. The Sybella granites are also uranium rich, potentially being the source of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla deposits[2*] .

Terms of the Share Placement

The Company has received firm commitments to raise $1.25 million, by way of a two-tranche share placement ("Placement") of 50 million shares at an issue price of $0.025 per share. The Placement price represents the Company's last market close price, and a 9.1% premium to the 20-day VWAP.

Tranche two will be subject to a general meeting, to be called shortly and expected in early October.

The offer was significantly oversubscribed, with proceeds to be allocated as follows:

- Air core drilling on the Barkly Tablelands uranium and REE targets

- RC drilling at the Newmans Bore granite-hosted REE target

- Mapping and sampling of the West Valhalla Radiometric targets

- General working capital.

The Placement was managed internally and was not subject to broker fees.

To view the full announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3833C16P



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its revolutionary MTP136D Panel-Mount Forest Service Radio. This approval authorises its use in all federally regulated aerial firefighting agency and contractor aircraft across the United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

A preliminary study into the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia has shown that Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions will likely be significantly lower than incumbent processes that produce HPA, and on par or even much lower than emerging processes, in particular under a 100% renewable electrical energy development scenario (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Desoto Resources Limited

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Best intercept of 50m @ 1.55% TREO, incl. 12m @ 4.51% TREO (14.9% Nd/Pr)

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES) (“DES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an acquisition within its exploration landholding in the Northern Territory. This acquisition encompasses a historical drilling dataset targeting Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce a significant step forward in its endeavor to revolutionize the mushroom industry. Its subsidiary, Acadian Exotic Mushrooms Ltd. ("AEM Farms"), has partnered with Agro-Projects Export Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. ("Agro-Projects"), a Polish firm renowned for its expertise in designing technologically advanced mushroom cultivation facilities. Together, they are embarking on a $5.5 million contract to construct an 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art vertical mushroom farm and composting facility in Peterborough, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Keep reading...Show less
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his next price targets for hot sectors like gold, silver and uranium, also highlighting undervalued areas that investors may want to rotate toward.

"Everyone's really excited about gold and silver and uranium right now, (but) I think you've got to look at what's really cheap, what's the next thing to move," he explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of gold bars with graph line in the background.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,800 as US Government Shutdown Looms

Gold's record-setting rise continued on Monday (September 29) as the price broke US$3,800 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly took out US$3,500 and continued on past US$3,600, US$3,700 and now US$3,800.

The yellow metal is up over 10 percent in the last month, and about 44 percent year-to-date.

Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million