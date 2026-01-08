AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after normal trading hours.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.S.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.

Via Phone:

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 437.900.0527 or toll-free 1.888.510.2154 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive:

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 38514 #. The conference call replay will expire on March 13, 2026.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Agnico Eagle's quarterly operating results for 2026 are scheduled to be released as follows, after normal trading hours:

First Quarter – Thursday, April 30, 2026

Second Quarter – Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Third Quarter – Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Agnico Eagle's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on Friday May 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.S.T).

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-and-conference-call-302655742.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/08/c2314.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEMTSX:AEMNYSE:AEMGold Investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines

None Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B. Key Highlights - Entered into agreement to acquire NeoDys Limited,... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the... Keep Reading...
Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its... Keep Reading...
Impact Minerals

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

A preliminary study into the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia has shown that Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions will likely be significantly lower than incumbent processes that... Keep Reading...
Alain Corbani, gold bars.

Alain Corbani: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Near Term, What About Silver?

Alain Corbani, head of mining at Montbleu Finance and manager of the Global Gold and Precious Fund, sees the gold price reaching US$5,000 per ounce in the near term. He sees real interest rates and the US dollar as the key factors to watch, but noted that other elements are also adding... Keep Reading...
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for 2025 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. The Company is also pleased to... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

Trading Halt

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Lithium Investing

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Announces Financing