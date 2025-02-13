AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2024 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2025 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES INCREASE 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54.3 MOZ; UPDATED MINERAL RESERVES OF 2.8 MOZ DECLARED AT UPPER BEAVER; INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES INCREASE 9%

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2024 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2025 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES INCREASE 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54.3 MOZ; UPDATED MINERAL RESERVES OF 2.8 MOZ DECLARED AT UPPER BEAVER; INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES INCREASE 9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on year-end 2024 mineral reserves and mineral resources, exploration activities at mine sites and select advanced projects in 2024, and the Company's exploration plans and guidance for 2025. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects.

"I would like to commend our exploration team for their performance in 2024, which set a record in terms of safety and completed our ambitious exploration program at lower costs than planned. Through our optimization of drilling productivity and innovation efforts, we successfully reduced costs by approximately 8%. The exploration program continued to yield exciting results at our key mines and pipeline projects, which drove the replacement of our mineral reserves and the increase in our inferred mineral resources by nearly 10%, primarily from additions at Detour Lake, Canadian Malartic and Hope Bay," said Guy Gosselin , Agnico Eagle's Executive Vice-President, Exploration. "Our 2025 exploration program is the continuation of this effort to define the full potential of our operating assets, aiming to extend the life of mine at existing operations and advance the assessment of the potential of our pipeline projects to support the Company's vision for future growth," added Mr. Gosselin.

Highlights from 2024 include:

  • Gold mineral reserves increase to record level – Year-end 2024 gold mineral reserves increased by 0.9% to 54.3 million ounces of gold (1,277 million tonnes grading 1.32 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold). The year-over-year increase in mineral reserves is due to good mineral reserve replacement at LaRonde, Macassa, Meliadine, Amaruq, Odyssey, Kittila and Fosterville , updated mineral reserves at Upper Beaver and the initial declaration of mineral reserves at Wasamac. At year-end 2024, measured and indicated mineral resources were 43.0 million ounces (1,167 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources were 36.2 million ounces (451 million tonnes grading 2.49 g/t gold)
  • Upper Beaver – A technical evaluation was completed at Upper Beaver during the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the mineral reserves to 2.77 million ounces of gold and 54,930 tonnes of copper (23.2 million tonnes grading 3.71 g/t gold and 0.24% copper) at December 31, 2024
  • Detour Lake – The Company's exploration program continued to attempt to de-risk the Detour Lake underground project in the western plunge of the main orebody hosting the producing open pits. Conversion drilling continues to increase underground indicated mineral resources, reaching 1.87 million ounces of gold (27.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t gold) at year end. Underground inferred mineral resources continued to grow in 2024 below and to the west of the open pit, and totalled 3.68 million ounces of gold (59.3 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t gold) at year end. The preparatory groundwork for the exploration ramp is progressing on schedule. Surface diamond drilling is expected to continue mineral resource conversion in 2025 and the drill program will be augmented by underground drilling from new underground drill stations as they become available
  • Odyssey – Successful exploration over the past year has continued to extend the limits of the East Gouldie inferred mineral resource laterally to the west and to the east. Recent drilling continues to grow mineralization in the recently discovered Eclipse zone, between the East Gouldie deposit and the Odyssey South zone, within close proximity to the planned underground infrastructure. Diamond drilling will continue in 2025 with over 20 drill rigs active on surface and underground to further assess the full potential of the Odyssey mine area and throughout the Canadian Malartic property package. Inferred mineral resources increased by 37% (1.2 million ounces of gold) year over year at the East Gouldie deposit to 4.6 million ounces of gold (61.2 million tonnes grading 2.32 g/t gold). The Odyssey mine now hosts a total of 5.55 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (52.6 million tonnes grading 3.28 g/t gold), 3.2 million ounce of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (52.9 million tonnes grading 1.90 g/t gold) and 9.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (138.8 million tonnes grading 2.18 g/t gold)
  • Wasamac – As part of the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, a technical evaluation was completed at Wasamac during the fourth quarter of 2024 that resulted in updated mineral reserves of 1.38 million ounces of gold (14.8 million tonnes grading 2.9 g/t gold) at December 31, 2024 . This is the first declaration of mineral reserves by the Company at Wasamac since its acquisition from Yamana Gold Inc. in 2023
  • Hope Bay – Exploration drilling in 2024 totalled more than 119,000 metres and focused mainly on mineral resource expansion and conversion of the Madrid deposit following the strong drilling intercepts obtained at the Patch 7 zone during the fourth quarter of 2023. Results from 2024 are being integrated into the technical evaluation of Hope Bay, which is expected to be completed by year-end 2026. Successful drilling in 2024 following the discovery of high-grade mineralization in the Patch 7 zone has led to a significant increase in indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources. An initial indicated mineral resource estimate was declared as at December 31, 2024 for Patch 7 of 0.9 million ounces of gold (4.3 million tonnes grading 6.64 g/t gold) while the inferred mineral resources have grown to 0.8 million ounces of gold (4.4 million tonnes grading 5.40 g/t gold). In 2025 exploration will continue to test the Madrid deposit including the Patch 7 zone to expand and upgrade mineral resources
  • Exploration guidance – In 2025, the Company expects to spend between $290 million and $310 million for capitalized and expensed exploration and between $215 million and $235 million for exploration project expenses, studies and other corporate development expenses. The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Priorities for 2025 include continued drilling of the Detour Lake underground project, assessing the full potential of the Canadian Malartic property, supporting regional synergies in Abitibi and exploring Hope Bay

GOLD MINERAL RESERVES

At December 31, 2024 , the Company's proven and probable mineral reserve estimate totalled 54.3 million ounces of gold (1,277 million tonnes grading 1.32 g/t gold). This represents a 0.9% (0.47 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the proven and probable mineral reserve estimate of 53.8 million ounces of gold (1,287 million tonnes grading 1.30 g/t gold) at year-end 2023 (see the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2023 proven and probable mineral reserve estimate).

The increase in mineral reserves at December 31, 2024 is the result of the replacement of 1.5 million ounces of gold from operating assets. In particular: Fosterville , Macassa (including Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") and Near Surface), Meliadine, Amaruq and LaRonde achieved a combined average mineral reserve replacement of 70% as a result of successful exploration and conversion drilling.

Some pipeline projects also significantly contributed to the global mineral reserve increase. At Upper Beaver, the completion of a technical evaluation during the fourth quarter of 2024, following the positive preliminary economic assessment completed in June 2024 (see the news release dated July 31, 2024 ), resulted in new mineral reserves containing a total of 2.77 million ounce of gold. The year-over-year new mineral reserve addition at Upper Beaver represents 1.37 million ounces of gold. At Wasamac, initial mineral reserves of 1.38 million ounces of gold were declared in December 2024 . The progress in mineral reserve development at Upper Beaver and Wasamac is the result of efforts by the Company to leverage regional synergies following the recent transactions to consolidate the Kirkland Lake camp and the Malartic camp at Canadian Malartic and advance the "fill-the-mill" strategy.

Mineral reserves were calculated using a gold price of $1,450 per ounce for most operating assets, with exceptions that include: Detour Lake open pit using $1,400 per ounce; Amaruq using $1,650 per ounce; Pinos Altos using $1,800 per ounce; and variable assumptions for some other pipeline projects, including Wasamac using $1,650 per ounce. For detailed mineral reserves and mineral resources ("MRMR") data, including the economic parameters used to estimate the mineral reserves and mineral resources and by-product silver, copper and zinc at mines and advanced projects, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data (as at December 31, 2024 )" and "Assumptions used for the December 31, 2024 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company" below.

The ore extracted from the Company's mines in 2024 contained 3.78 million ounces of gold in-situ (64.9 million tonnes grading 1.81 g/t gold).

The Company's gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2024 are set out in the table below, and are compared with the gold mineral reserves as at December 31, 2023 . Data in this table and certain other data in this news release have been rounded to the nearest thousand and discrepancies in total amounts are due to rounding.


Proven & Probable

Gold Mineral Reserve (000s oz)


Average Mineral Reserve

Gold Grade (g/t)

Operation / Project

2024

2023

Change


2024

2023

Change

LaRonde mine

2,081

2,244

-163


6.03

6.40

-0.37

LaRonde Zone 5

659

636

23


2.21

2.20

0.01

LaRonde Total

2,740

2,880

-140


4.26

4.51

-0.24

Canadian Malartic mine

1,944

2,436

-491


0.81

0.83

-0.03

Odyssey deposit

317

310

8


2.27

2.17

0.10

East Gouldie

5,236

5,173

62


3.37

3.42

-0.05

Canadian Malartic Total

7,497

7,919

-421


1.83

1.73

0.10

Goldex

789

901

-112


1.57

1.59

-0.01

Akasaba West

138

143

-5


0.90

0.89

0.01

Wasamac

1,377

1,377


2.90

0.00

2.90

Detour Lake

(at or above 0.5 g/t)

15,636

16,594

-958


0.93

0.93

Detour Lake (below 0.5 g/t)

3,415

3,335

80


0.39

0.39

Detour Lake Total

19,051

19,928

-878


0.75

0.76

-0.01

Macassa

1,829

1,954

-125


10.50

14.45

-3.95

Macassa Near Surface

12

23

-11


5.31

5.93

-0.62

AK deposit

233

160

73


4.71

6.69

-1.98

Macassa Total

2,074

2,136

-62


9.18

13.11

-3.93

Upper Beaver

2,768

1,395

1,373


3.71

5.43

-1.72

Hammond Reef

3,323

3,323


0.84

0.84

Amaruq

1,609

1,837

-228


3.36

3.72

-0.36

Meadowbank Total

1,609

1,837

-228


3.36

3.72

-0.36

Meliadine

3,365

3,467

-102


5.29

5.91

-0.62

Hope Bay

3,398

3,397

1


6.52

6.52

Fosterville

1,650

1,682

-32


5.37

6.10

-0.73

Kittila

3,400

3,584

-184


4.16

4.14

0.02

Pinos Altos

433

546

-113


1.94

1.90

0.03

San Nicolás (50%)*

672

672


0.40

0.40

Total Mineral Reserves

54,284

53,811

474


1.32

1.30

0.02

*Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in San Nicolás, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at San Nicolás is reported at a 50% level.

The Company estimates that at a gold price 10% higher than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 13% increase in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves. Conversely, the Company estimates that at a gold price 10% lower than the assumed gold price (leaving other assumptions unchanged), there would be an approximate 13% decrease in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves.

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES

At December 31, 2024 , the Company's measured and indicated mineral resource estimate totalled 43.0 million ounces of gold (1,167 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold). This represents a 2.3% (1.0 million ounce) decrease in contained ounces of gold compared to the measured and indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2023 (see the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2023 measured and indicated mineral resource estimate).

The year-over-year decrease in measured and indicated mineral resources is primarily due to the upgrade of mineral resources at Upper Beaver and Wasamac to mineral reserves, largely offset by the successful conversion of inferred mineral resources into measured and indicated mineral resources at Detour Lake underground, East Malartic , Upper Beaver, Hope Bay and other sites.

At Detour Lake, since the March 31, 2024 technical report and updated mineral reserves and mineral resources estimate, the Company has continued to successfully convert inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources with a substantial addition of 2.0 million ounces of gold in total indicated mineral resources (0.7 million ounces of gold from 8.3 million tonnes grading 2.79 g/t gold inside the resource pit and 1.2 million ounces of gold from 17.7 million tonnes grading 2.14 g/t gold below and to the west of the resource pit).

At Hope Bay, following exploration success in the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit, conversion drilling was accelerated, resulting in the declaration of an initial indicated mineral resource at December 31, 2024 of 0.9 million ounces of gold (4.3 million tonnes grading 6.64 g/t gold) in Patch 7, which also hosts an additional 0.8 million ounces of gold (4.4 million tonnes grading 5.40 g/t gold) in inferred mineral resources.

At Canadian Malartic, using the production knowledge from the open pit operation and improved confidence in the historical data, the Company reviewed and updated the mineral resources classification criteria and model in 2024 for the East Malartic deposit at the Odyssey underground mine, resulting in the successful conversion of 2.1 million ounces of gold into indicated mineral resources at East Malartic for a total of 2.9 million ounces of gold (57.4 million tonnes grading 1.98 g/t gold).

At December 31, 2024 , the Company's inferred mineral resource estimate totalled 36.2 million ounces of gold (451 million tonnes grading 2.49 g/t gold). This represents a 9.5% (3.1 million ounce) increase in contained ounces of gold compared to the inferred mineral resource estimate a year earlier (see the news release dated February 15, 2024 for details regarding the Company's December 31, 2023 inferred mineral resource estimate).

The year-over-year increase in inferred mineral resources is primarily due to exploration drilling success at Detour Lake underground, East Gouldie, Hope Bay, Meliadine, Fosterville and Macassa.

In addition to the conversion of 1.2 million ounces of gold in underground indicated mineral resources below the Detour Lake resource pit since the March 31, 2024 technical report (see the news release dated June 19, 2024 ), the inferred mineral resources located below the resource pit and in the West Extension zone west of the resource pit were maintained at similar levels to the March 31, 2024 update, with 3.7 million ounces of gold (59.3 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t gold) at year-end 2024.

The Company's gold mineral resources as at December 31, 2024 are set out in the table below.


Measured & Indicated


Inferred


Gold Mineral Resources


Gold Mineral Resources

Operation / Project

Contained Gold

Gold Grade


Contained Gold

Gold Grade

(000 oz)

(g/t)


(000 oz)

(g/t)

LaRonde mine

705

3.75


281

5.39

LaRonde Zone 5

817

2.29


960

4.15

LaRonde Total

1,522

2.79


1,240

4.38

Canadian Malartic mine


129

0.72

Odyssey deposit

105

1.77


1,520

2.33

East Malartic

2,869

1.95


3,651

1.98

East Gouldie

257

1.52


4,557

2.32

Canadian Malartic Total

3,232

1.90


9,857

2.12

Goldex

1,604

1.64


885

1.62

Akasaba West

90

0.68


Wasamac

667

2.19


312

2.48

Detour Lake

15,259

0.69


6,605

1.65

Detour Lake Zone 58N

534

5.80


136

4.35

Detour Lake Total

15,793

0.71


6,742

1.67

Macassa

721

7.49


1,259

7.77

Macassa Near Surface

15

5.03


31

4.74

AK deposit

52

4.81


32

3.52

Macassa Total

788

7.16


1,322

7.44

Anoki-McBean

349

2.77


107

3.84

Upper Beaver

495

2.03


391

4.12

Upper Canada

722

2.15


1,863

3.11

Hammond Reef

2,298

0.54


Aquarius

856

2.15


14

3.59

Holt complex

1,699

4.52


1,310

4.48

Amaruq

1,277

4.01


592

4.65

Meliadine

1,714

3.82


2,225

5.92

Hope Bay

2,143

4.54


2,312

5.44

Fosterville

1,527

3.72


1,769

4.31

Northern Territory

1,668

2.38


1,376

2.40

Kittila

1,899

2.98


1,011

4.91

Barsele (55%)

176

1.27


1,005

1.98

Pinos Altos

741

2.09


58

1.67

La India

89

0.52


Tarachi

361

0.58


4

0.52

Chipriona

326

0.92


21

0.66

El Barqueño Gold

331

1.16


351

1.13

San Nicolás (50%)*

20

0.19


10

0.13

Santa Gertrudis

563

0.91


1,433

2.36

Total Mineral Resources

42,950

1.14


36,208

2.49

*Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in San Nicolás, which will be contributed as study and development costs are incurred and, accordingly, Agnico Eagle's share of the reported MRMR at San Nicolás is reported at a 50% level.

The economic parameters used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for all properties are set out below.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2024 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company

Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation*

Gold ($/oz)

Silver ($/oz)

Copper ($/lb)

Zinc ($/lb)

$1,450

$20.00

$3.75

$1.10

*Exceptions: US$1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hammond Reef and Hope Bay; US$1,400 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake open pit; US$1,650 per ounce of gold used for Wasamac and Amaruq; US$1,800 per ounce of gold and US$24.00 per ounce of silver used for Pinos Altos; and US$1,300 per ounce of gold and US$3.00 per pound of copper used for San Nicolás.

Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation*

Gold ($/oz)

Silver ($/oz)

Copper ($/lb)

Zinc ($/lb)

$1,750

$23.00

$4.00

$1.20

*Exceptions: US$1,200 per ounce of gold used for Holt complex; US$1,300 per ounce of gold used for Detour Zone 58N; US$1,450 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic; US$1,500 per ounce of gold used for Northern Territory; US$1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; US$1,650 per ounce of gold used for Detour Lake, La India and Chipriona; US$1,667 per ounce of gold used for Upper Canada and El Barqueño; US$22.67 per ounce of silver used for El Barqueño; US$1,688 per ounce of gold used for Anoki-McBean, Hammond Reef and Tarachi; US$1,688 per ounce of gold and US$25.00 per ounce of silver used for Santa Gertrudis; US$1,300 per ounce of gold, US$20.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper and US$1.10 per pound of zinc used for San Nicolás; and US$1,800 per ounce of gold and US$24.00 per ounce of silver used for Pinos Altos.

Exchange Rates*

C$ per US$1.00

MXP per US$1.00

A$ per US$1.00

€ per US$1.00

C$1.34

MXP18.00

A$1.45

€0.91

*Exceptions: exchange rates of C$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Upper Canada, Holt complex and Detour Lake Zone 58N; C$1.30 per US$1.00 used for Detour Lake open pit, Detour Lake underground, Hammond Reef and Hope Bay; EUR 0.87 per US$1.00 used for Barsele; and MXP17.00 per US$1.00 used for Tarachi.

The above metal price assumptions are all below the three-year historic averages (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024 ) of approximately $2,053 per ounce of gold, $24.58 per ounce of silver, $4.02 per pound of copper and $1.34 per pound of zinc.

2025 EXPLORATION GUIDANCE

In 2025, the Company's total exploration expenditures and project expenses are expected to be between $505 million and $545 million , with a mid-point of $525 million . The total exploration expenditures include estimated capitalized exploration of $300 million and estimated exploration and corporate development expenses of $225 million , which are comprised of $153 million for expensed exploration and $72 million for project technical evaluations, technical services and other corporate expenses.

The Company's exploration focus remains on extending mine life at existing operations, testing near-mine opportunities and advancing key value driver projects. Exploration priorities for 2025 include mineral resource conversion and expansion at the Detour Lake underground project and East Gouldie at Canadian Malartic, and advancing Hope Bay.

The Company's exploration and corporate development guidance and plans for individual mines and projects for 2025 are set out below.

2025 Exploration Program and Corporate Development Guidance











Expensed Exploration


Capitalized Exploration*





Sustaining

Development



($ 000s)

(000s m)


($ 000s)

($ 000s)

(000s m)

Quebec







LaRonde

$           2,200

12.7


$           5,500

$                   —

30.5

Canadian Malartic

15,000

63.0


2,800

22,300

153.3

Goldex

2,400

19.0


2,200

2,100

33.5

Quebec regional

7,500

25.0









Ontario







Detour Lake

3,600

5.5


27,500

163.0

Macassa


2,600

31,000

179.9

Ontario regional

16,200

30.8









Nunavut







Meliadine

1,300

6.6


7,100

12,100

80.3

Meadowbank

5,800

8.3


Hope Bay

28,000

70.0


13,900

40.0

Nunavut regional

8,100

17.5









Australia







Fosterville

16,000

39.8


800

9,700

44.5

Northern Territory

4,900

10.9









Europe







Kittila

4,600

17.0


3,900

6,900

66.0

Europe regional

9,500

16.5









Mexico







Pinos Altos

1,700

8.1


2,100

11.5

Mexico regional

17,600

15.8









Other regions, joint ventures and G&A

8,700


Total Exploration Drilling

$       153,100

366.5


$         27,000

$        125,500

802.5








Upper Beaver



87,100


Detour Lake underground



40,500


Hope Bay



19,900


Other project studies

16,900




Total corporate development and technical services

55,000




Total Exploration and Project Expenses

$       225,000



$         27,000

$        273,000


*Capitalized exploration is a part of capital expenditures which is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS. See AEM Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results News Release dated February 13, 2025 under the caption "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" for a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to additions to property, plant and mine development as set out in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

ABITIBI REGION – QUEBEC

CANADIAN MALARTIC

MRMR Highlights

Mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Odyssey mine continued to grow significantly in 2024, further demonstrating the high quality nature of these orebodies (East Gouldie, Odyssey and East Malartic ). The Odyssey mine now hosts a total of 5.6 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (52.6 million tonnes grading 3.28 g/t gold), 3.2 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources (52.9 million tonnes grading 1.90 g/t gold) and 9.7 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (138.8 million tonnes grading 2.18 g/t gold). These substantial mineral reserves and mineral resources support the Company's vision for Canadian Malartic to potentially expand production in the future in combination with the development of satellite orebodies in the surrounding area.

Approximately 89,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves were added year-over-year, net of depletion, in the Odyssey South zone and the Odyssey internal zones as the understanding of these two mineralized zones continues to improve with ongoing drilling and mine development. Mineral reserves replacement at the Odyssey mine reached 110%, replacing more than the 2024 mined gold.

At the Canadian Malartic mine, the continued positive reconciliation observed in the open pit and improvements to the mineral reserve model contributed to the addition of 137,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves in the open pit during 2024. As a result, the mineral reserve decreased by approximately 491,000 ounces of gold while the in-situ gold production amounted to 628,300 ounces of gold.

A review of the mineral resource classification confidence at the East Malartic deposit at Odyssey was carried out, and the inclusion of historical data and production knowledge resulted in the conversion of an additional 2.1 million ounces of indicated mineral resources.

Successful exploration drilling at the East Gouldie deposit resulted in a significant increase in inferred mineral resources, with 1.2 million ounces of gold added within the eastern and western extensions of the main orebody. At year-end 2024, inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie totalled 4.6 million ounces of gold (61.2 million tonnes grading 2.32 g/t gold), representing approximately 47% of the total inferred mineral resources at Odyssey.

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Odyssey in 2024, exploration drilling totalled 167,198 metres, and an additional 50,370 metres of drilling dedicated to regional exploration around Canadian Malartic was also completed.

Exploration drilling at Odyssey in 2024 continued to infill the Odyssey North and Odyssey South zones and the adjacent Odyssey internal zones. The East Gouldie deposit continued to grow both westward and eastward, resulting in additional inferred mineral resources. New drill intercepts in the Eclipse zone have established continuity of the mineralization and potential for additional future mineral resource growth in an area located between the East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits.

Selected recent drill intersections from Odyssey are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[Odyssey   – Composite Cross and Longitudinal Sections]

Recent drilling highlights from the Odyssey internal zones include 4.4 g/t gold over 33.9 metres (core length) at 789 metres depth in hole UGOD-054-014R and 4.5 g/t gold over 9.8 metres (core length) at 963 metres depth in hole UGOD-075-011.

Within the East Gouldie mineralized envelope, hole MEX24-316W intersected 6.7 g/t gold over 19.8 metres at 1,353 metres depth and hole MEX24-318WZ returned 5.7 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 1,147 metres depth, extending the East Gouldie mineral resources further to the east.

The recently discovered Eclipse zone is located approximately 50 to 100 metres north of, and parallel to, the eastern portion of the East Gouldie deposit, and currently extends from approximately 1,200 metres to 1,900 metres below surface. Recent highlights from the Eclipse zone include: hole MEX23-309ZB, which intersected 3.2 g/t gold over 42.9 metres at 1,241 metres depth; and hole MEX24-316, which returned 3.0 g/t gold over 51.5 metres at 1,349 metres depth in an intersection that has been re-interpreted as part of the Eclipse zone. These results demonstrate a strong potential to add mineral resources in proximity to planned mining infrastructure.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $40.1 million for 216,300 metres of drilling at Canadian Malartic in 2025. Exploration at Odyssey includes $29.7 million for 176,300 metres of drilling with the objective of continuing conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources at the East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits, and expanding the footprint of East Gouldie. The exploration results will be used to support a potential expansion project at Odyssey including a conceptual second shaft scenario to increase the overall site throughput that would utilize some of the available milling capacity at the complex when the open pit activities are concluded in the future.

The remaining $10.4 million is planned to be spent on 40,000 metres of exploration drilling into prospective gold targets along the Barnat and East Gouldie mineralized corridors on the Canadian Malartic, Rand Malartic and Midway properties.

Following the acquisition of O3 Mining Inc. by the Company, that is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, funding may also be allocated to drilling the Marban deposit, which is located immediately northeast of the Canadian Malartic property, to test the potential for future development of the Marban project as part of the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy.

WASAMAC

Wasamac was acquired on March 31, 2023, as part of the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc.'s Canadian assets (the "Yamana Transaction"). The Wasamac deposit is characterized by shear-hosted disseminated pyrite mineralization within an albite-sericite-carbonate alteration zone that ranges in thickness from a few metres up to 30 metres within the 50 to 55 degree, north-dipping Wasa Shear .

MRMR Highlights

A technical evaluation was completed at Wasamac that resulted in the conversion of 1.38 million ounces of gold (14.8 million tonnes grading 2.9 g/t gold) to mineral reserves as at December 31, 2024 . The project had been classified as mineral resources in December 2023 following the closing of the Yamana Transaction to allow a review of the project's assumptions and parameters as part of the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $2.3 million for 10,000 metres of drilling at Wasamac in 2025 as part of a larger Quebec regional exploration program expected to total $7.5 million for 25,000 metres. The drilling program at Wasamac will focus on exploring the eastern extension of the Wasamac deposit in the Wasa shear zone.

An additional $6.8 million is expected to be spent in 2025 for further technical evaluation at Wasamac as the Company continues to assess various scenarios regarding optimal mining rates and milling strategies for possible mine construction at the project.

LARONDE

MRMR Highlights

During 2024, positive results from conversion drilling at the LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") mine and the LaRonde mine added 80,000 ounces of gold and 111,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves, respectively, partly replacing the production of 331,000 ounces of gold in-situ at LaRonde in 2024. Conversion drilling at the LZ5 mine and the LaRonde mine also resulted in the addition of a combined 115,000 ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources.

2024 Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling totalled 50,300 metres at LaRonde in 2024, divided between the LZ5 area, the Bousquet 2 area and the main LaRonde orebody at depth.

Selected recent drill intersections from LaRonde are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[LaRonde   – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Recent exploration drilling highlights include intersections near the current limits of known mineralized zones at LZ5 and Zone 3-4 with hole BZ-2024-005 returning 5.2 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at 390 metres depth west of the LZ5 mineral reserves and hole BZ-090-006 returning 7.8 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 1,330 metres depth in Zone 3-4. The results demonstrate the potential for growth of mineral reserves in these zones.

In Zone 3-1, hole LR-215-025 intersected 7.0 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 2,197 metres depth and hole LR-215-024 intersected 6.8 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 2,313 metres depth, extending the known mineralization down-plunge by approximately 300 metres beneath the main mineral resources in the zone.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $7.7 million for 43,200 metres of drilling at LaRonde in 2025, including $2.2 million for 12,700 metres of expensed drilling and $5.5 million for 30,500 metres of capitalized drilling.

GOLDEX

MRMR Highlights

At Goldex, positive results from drilling into the extension at depth of the South zones have added 22,500 ounces of gold in mineral reserves. Mineral reserves for Goldex contained 1.0 million ounces of gold (22.7 million tonnes grading 1.43 g/t gold) as at December 31, 2024 . The Company believes the mineral reserves are sufficient to sustain production until 2031 and provide an opportunity to test new exploration targets along under-explored trends.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $6.5 million for 52,500 metres of drilling at Goldex in 2025, including $4.1 million on capitalized drilling, mainly focused on the conversion and extension of the South and Deep 2 zones. The remaining $2.4 million is for 19,000 metres of exploration drilling, including 15,400 metres to test multiple extensional targets laterally and at depth of the main mining areas.

ABITIBI REGION – ONTARIO

DETOUR LAKE

MRMR Highlights

Detour Lake hosts the largest mineral reserves for the Company with 19.1 million ounces of gold (795 million tonnes grading 0.75 g/t gold) in the open pit mineral reserve at year-end 2024. The year-over-year decline in mineral reserves is primarily due to the open pit production that extracted 752,000 ounces of gold in-situ.

In June 2024 , the Company prepared a preliminary economic evaluation to describe a conceptual underground mining operation that could be developed simultaneously with the open pit operation to potentially increase output at the Detour Lake mine site to 1 million ounces of gold production per year.

The underground operation would allow for the acceleration of the extraction of the high-grade ore currently located within the mineral resources open pit as well as provide access to the mineralization located below and to the west of the open pit that exploration drilling has demonstrated extends laterally several kilometres to the west of the open pit outline and to a depth exceeding 1,200 metres from surface.

The underground mineral resources are currently reported for the portion of the orebody that is below and to the west of the mineral resources pit-shell. Conversion drilling continued to support the project with a growth in underground indicated mineral resources reaching 1.87 million ounces of gold (27.7 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t gold) and underground inferred mineral resources continued to be extended to the west to grow to 3.68 million ounces of gold (59.3 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t gold) at year end.

Future high intensity drilling and bulk sampling combined with ongoing geological and structural studies are expected to improve the interpretation and understanding of the high-grade corridor within the orebody that could potentially be mined by underground methods.

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Detour Lake in 2024, exploration drilling totalled 221,000 metres for the full year. The program continued to successfully expand and infill the mineralization below and to the west of the mineral resource pit. All drilling was performed from surface as construction progresses for the exploration ramp portal, decline and related facilities.

Selected recent drill intersections from Detour Lake are set out in the plan map and composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[   Detour Lake – Plan Map Showing High-Grade Zones]

[   Detour Lake – Composite Longitudinal Section]

These results provide further support for a potential underground project at Detour Lake.

In the high-grade corridor located at the base of the mineral resource pit, and outside the mineral reserve pit, hole DLM24-983 intersected 15.6 g/t gold over 16.3 metres at 324 metres depth and hole DLM24-1023A intersected 33.7 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 235 metres depth. These results are among multiple intersections that are much higher-grade than the open-pit mineral resources and mineral reserves, further supporting the potential for an underground mining scenario in that portion of the deposit.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $31.1 million for 168,500 metres of drilling at Detour Lake in 2025, including $27.5 million for 163,000 metres of capitalized drilling to continue converting the inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources as well as the mineral potential in the western extension of the orebody into inferred mineral resources. The diamond drilling will continue exclusively from surface in 2025 until the first underground drill stations are made available. The objective of the program is to attempt to further de-risk the potential underground mining project by improving confidence in the geological interpretation and grade continuity within the high-grade corridors.

An additional $40.5 million in capitalized expenses is expected to be spent in 2025 to advance the underground mining project, which will mostly consist of preparatory work, ramp-portal construction and decline excavation.

The Company also expects to spend approximately $3.6 million for 5,500 metres of regional drilling in 2025, to explore satellite targets on the Company's large land position on the Detour Lake property as well as the adjacent Detour East property.

MACASSA

MRMR Highlights

Macassa's Main Break and SMC zones and the adjacent Near Surface and AK deposits together achieved 78% replacement of their mining depletion (a combined 287,000 ounces of gold in-situ mined) in mineral reserves in 2024.

The recent upgrade in site facilities, including completion of the #4 Shaft and an improved ventilation system, led to a significant improvement in productivity that reduced operating expenses on a per-tonne basis using more efficient cut-and-fill and long-hole mining methods. These developments improved the mineability of some portions of the orebody that, combined with positive exploration drill results, led to an overall strong replacement of mineral reserves in 2024. The Macassa deposit continues to contain the Company's highest-grade mineral reserve, with an average grade of 10.5 g/t of gold.

The mineral reserve addition totalled a combined 173,000 ounces of gold for Macassa, Near Surface and AK and was mainly due to the expansion of mineral reserves at Main Break and SMC and the realized synergies with the AK deposit. The total mineral reserves in the Macassa, Near Surface and AK deposits contained 2.1 million ounces of gold (7.0 million tonnes grading 9.18 g/t gold) at year-end 2024. In addition to the mineral reserves, the Macassa mine and the Near Surface and AK deposits together realized an increase of 22% (140,000 ounces of gold) in measured and indicated mineral resources and an increase of 13% (148,000 ounces of gold) in inferred mineral resources.

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Macassa in 2024, all exploration drilling was performed from underground and totalled 176,069 metres, mostly in the Main Break and SMC zones, and in the Near Surface and AK deposits. Positive exploration drilling results continued to extend the known deposits in multiple directions and contributed to the replacement of mining depletion.

Selected recent drill intersections from Macassa are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[   Macassa – Isometric View and Composite Longitudinal Section]

Drilling intersected significant results in the SMC East, with highlight hole 58-1390 returning 44.7 g/t gold over 2.1 metres at 1,846 metres depth and hole 53-4951 returning 32.1 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,686 metres depth. These results, combined with full-year results, continued to extend the footprint of the SMC, which is the main zone being mined at Macassa.

In the Main Break, to the east of known mineral resources, hole 64-451 returned 26.7 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 2,157 metres depth and hole 58-1365 returned 17.9 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at 1,990 metres depth, further extending known mineralization in this key geological feature of the Kirkland Lake camp below historic mines.

These recent positive results at depth at Macassa continue to demonstrate that the deposit remains open at depth and provides targets for future exploration, particularly considering the Company's extensive experience in deep mining and rock mechanics at LaRonde where mining operations occur down to approximately 3,400 metres depth.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $33.5 million for 179,900 metres of capitalized drilling at Macassa in 2025, with the objective of increasing and upgrading mineral resources. The exploration program will continue to build the mineral resource base to the east in the SMC East and Main Break, and to the west in the Lower/West SMC. Drilling in the AK and Near Surface deposits will target mineral resource conversion and expansion.

As a part of an Ontario regional exploration plan totalling $16.2 million for 16,200 metres in 2025, the Company's ongoing surface exploration campaign in the Kirkland Lake camp will include additional drill holes to test the deep extensions of the Main Break east of the underground infrastructure of the SMC and below all historical mining levels of the camp to provide support for future development of underground exploration drifts.

UPPER BEAVER

MRMR Highlights

A technical evaluation was completed at Upper Beaver during the fourth quarter of 2024 that increased mineral reserves to 2.8 million ounces of gold and 54,930 tonnes of copper (23.2 million tonnes grading 3.71 g/t gold and 0.24% copper) as at December 31, 2024 .

This technical evaluation incorporates all the new drilling completed since 2017, totalling 226,418 metres in 441 holes, and employs improved mining concepts with updated assumptions and optimizations, as well as the latest progress in the project regarding geotechnical and metallurgical test work.

At year-end 2024, the underground indicated mineral resources totalled 0.5 million ounces of gold (7.5 million tonnes grading 2.04 g/t gold) and the underground inferred mineral resources totalled 0.4 million ounces of gold (3.0 million tonnes grading 4.12 g/t gold). The deposit remains open at depth, as shown in the composite longitudinal section below.

[Upper Beaver –   I   so   metric View and   Composite Longitudinal Section]

NUNAVUT

MELIADINE

MRMR Highlights

Successful conversion drilling at Meliadine in 2024 added 291,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves, primarily at the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits. This addition partially offsets the mining of 393,000 ounces of gold in-situ in 2024. Recent exploration results demonstrate that the deposits remain open at depth and laterally, supporting the good potential for future growth in mineral resources and mineral reserves.

2024 Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling totalled 95,070 metres at Meliadine in 2024, with work focused on exploration and infill drilling of inferred mineral resources at depth in the Wesmeg, Wesmeg North, Pump and Tiriganiaq deposits.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $20.5 million for 86,900 metres of drilling at Meliadine in 2025, including $19.2 million for 80,300 metres of capitalized drilling and $1.3 million for 6,600 metres of expensed drilling. The drilling will be focused on expanding and converting near-mine mineralization and testing multiple mineralized plunges at depth that remain open in the main deposits.

MEADOWBANK

MRMR Highlights

The Company succeeded in extending the life-of-mine at Amaruq with the addition of 328,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves partly replacing the production depletion of 556,000 ounces of gold extracted
in-situ in 2024.

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Amaruq in 2024, exploration drilling totalled 17,522 metres. The main objective of the exploration program was to test the lateral extensions of underground mineral resources and examine the vertical continuity of known mineralization at depth in the IVR and Whale Tail areas, which remain open at depth.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $5.9 million for 8,300 metres of expensed exploration drilling at Amaruq in 2025, focused on testing the continuity and extension of mineralization at depth at Whale Tail, and converting mineral resources at IVR and in the Kangislulik Lake (formerly named Mammoth Lake) area to the west of the Whale Tail deposit.

The project team is currently assessing the exploration upside of the property and reviewing additional potential opportunities to further extend the life of mine while taking advantage of the positive gold price environment and the potential additional cashflow generation from any extension of the life of mine.

HOPE BAY

MRMR Highlights

Building on the exploration success in the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit in 2023, the conversion drilling program was accelerated in 2024 leading to an initial indicated mineral resource for Patch 7 of 0.9 million ounces of gold (4.3 million tonnes grading 6.64 g/t gold) as at December 31, 2024 . In addition, inferred mineral resources for Patch 7 saw an increase of 205,000 ounces of gold despite the previously described ounces converted to indicated mineral resources, bringing the total to 2.3 million ounces of gold (13.2 million tonnes grading 5.44 g/t gold) by year-end 2024. These results indicate positive growth in mineral resources and a solid foundation for the future of the project.

The total mineral reserves and mineral resources at Hope Bay now stand at 3.4 million ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (16.2 million tonnes grading 6.52 g/t gold), 2.1 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (14.7 million tonnes grading 4.54 g/t gold) and 2.3 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources (13.2 million tonnes grading 5.44 g/t gold), as at December 31, 2024 .

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Hope Bay in 2024, exploration drilling totalled 118,631 metres at both the Madrid and regional programs. The Madrid program focused on mineral resource expansion and conversion at Patch 7, following the positive results from the 2023 drill program, where wide, high-grade intersections were obtained in what had been a largely unexplored area. Recent results supported the mineral resource addition discussed above and provided improved geological comprehension of mineralization distribution and related structures.

Selected recent drill intersections from the Madrid deposit are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[   Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay – Composite Longitudinal Section   ]

Infill hole HBM24-258 returned multiple mineralized intersections, including 17.4 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 319 metres depth, 14.7 g/t gold over 8.8 metres at 331 metres depth and 5.9 g/t gold over 9.4 metres at 341 metres depth, demonstrating the strong mineralization present in the high-grade core of the Patch 7 zone. In the same area, hole HBM24-255 returned 6.5 g/t gold over 6.1 metres at 374 metres depth and 11.0 g/t gold over 6.9 metres at 384 metres depth.

Further north, hole HBM24-274 intersected 23.9 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 590 metres depth in an area where mineralization remains open in all directions.

Below the mineral resources of the Suluk zone, hole HBM24-264 intersected 16.6 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 794 metres depth and hole HBM24-267 returned 20.9 g/t gold over 2.6 metres at 689 metres depth, opening the area for future mineral resource growth potential.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $41.9 million for 110,000 metres of drilling at Hope Bay in 2025, including $28.0 million for 70,000 metres of expensed drilling and $13.9 million for 40,000 metres of capitalized drilling. An additional $19.9 million of capitalized expenses in 2025 will be used to continue the exploration ramp development at the Madrid deposit and for technical evaluation. The objective of the program is mineral resource conversion and expansion of the Madrid deposit, as well as the drilling of regional targets in the area that encompasses the extensions of the Doris and Madrid deposits.

Both land-based and ice-based exploration drilling is already underway in 2025 with a strong focus on expanding known gold-bearing structures and investigating discoveries made in 2024 that are not part of current mineral resources due to limited drilling.

AUSTRALIA

FOSTERVILLE

MRMR Highlights

Fosterville successfully replaced 86% of mining depletion in 2024 with new mineral reserves. The replacement was achieved mainly through infill drilling in Robbins Hill and South Phoenix . In total 201,000 ounces of gold were added to mineral reserves, partly offsetting the 233,000 ounces of gold in-situ that were depleted from mineral reserves by 2024 production.

Fosterville added 543,000 ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources, mainly from successful exploration drilling at Phoenix and Robbins Hill, partially offset by the conversion of 236,000 ounces of gold of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. The net addition year over year resulted in 308,000 ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources for a total of 1.8 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 4.31 g/t gold) at year-end 2024. The evolution of the inferred mineral resources could unlock an opportunity to transition the mine planning to increased throughput at a lower grade as the ultra-high grade Swan Zone is being depleted, with the Company continuing to explore for the potential of other Swan Zone-like structures on the land package surrounding the mine.

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Fosterville in 2024, exploration drilling totalled 69,374 metres split between programs targeting the Phoenix /Lower Phoenix area, drilling in Lower Phoenix focused on the mineralized Cardinal, Swan/Lower Phoenix and Cygnet zones and the Cygnet hanging wall structure. At Robbins Hill, drilling tested the Hoffman and Curie zones, identifying new mineralization south of the main Curie Zone.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $10.3 million for 44,500 metres of capitalized drilling at Fosterville in 2025, focused on the extensions of mineral reserves and mineral resources at Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill. An additional $16.0 million is budgeted for 39,800 metres of underground and surface expensed exploration to test new geological targets, including parallel faults and folds to the main Fosterville host structure, exploring for similar geological context to the Swan Zone structure.

FINLAND

KITTILA

MRMR Highlights

At Kittila, conversion drilling in the Suuri, Roura Deep and Rimpi areas resulted in the addition of 84,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves before depletion. Below level 1540, as drilling and technical evaluations are progressing, the level of confidence increased, leading to the conversion of 100,000 ounces of gold from inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

2024 Exploration Highlights

Exploration and conversion drilling at Kittila totalled 71,582 metres in 2024 and mainly targeted the Main and Sisar zones in the northern and southern portions of the deposit at approximately 1.0 to 1.4 kilometres depth, as well as the East zone close to surface and approximately 140 metres east of the Suuri lens.

Selected recent drill intersections from Kittila are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in the Appendix.

[   Kittila   – Composite Longitudinal Section   ]

North of the Rimpi area, hole RIE24-700J intersected 6.6 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 1,388 metres depth and hole RIE24-700L intersected 2.9 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 1,410 metres depth, demonstrating that the deposit is still open to the north and at depths similar to current mineral reserves.

Deeper in the Main zone in the Rimpi area, hole ROD24-700 returned 9.8 g/t gold over 10.2 metres at 1,441 metres depth, potentially extending mineral resources and supporting longer-term growth scenarios for the mine.

In the Sisar parallel zone in the Rimpi area, hole RIE24-702F returned 8.9 g/t gold over 7.1 metres at 1,837 metres depth, also supporting extension at depth of the known mineral resources.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $15.4 million for 83,000 metres of drilling at Kittila in 2025, focused on the Main zone in the Roura and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar zone. The drilling includes 17,000 metres of capitalized conversion and 66,000 metres of capitalized exploration as described above. New drill stations should be available in 2025 to further explore the northern extensions of the Main and Sisar zones potentially beyond the Rimpi area.

MEXICO

PINOS ALTOS

2024 Exploration Highlights

At Pinos Altos in 2024, exploration drilling totalled 21,491 metres, focused on the Pinos Altos Deep project beneath the current underground mine as well as targeting areas beneath the known mineralization at Cubiro, Oberon de Weber, Cerro Colorado and Sinter.

2025 Exploration Plan and Guidance

The Company expects to spend approximately $3.8 million for 19,600 metres of capitalized and expensed exploration drilling at Pinos Altos in 2025.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About this News Release

Unless otherwise stated, references to "LaRonde", "Canadian Malartic", "Meadowbank" and "Goldex" are to the Company's operations at the LaRonde complex, the Canadian Malartic complex, the Meadowbank complex and the Goldex complex, respectively. The LaRonde complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the LaRonde mine and the mining operations at the LaRonde Zone 5 mine. The Canadian Malartic complex consists of the milling and processing operations at the Canadian Malartic mine and the mining operations at the Odyssey mine. The Meadowbank complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Meadowbank mine and the Amaruq open pit and underground mines. The Goldex complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Goldex mine and the mining operations at the Akasaba West open pit mine. References to other operations are to the relevant mines, projects or properties, as applicable.

When used in this news release, the terms "including" and "such as" mean including and such as, without limitation.

The information contained on any website linked to or referred to herein (including the Company's website) is not part of this news release.

Further Information

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 13, 2025 . Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results and life of mine estimates; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's expansion plans at Detour Lake, Upper Beaver and Odyssey, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and the commencement of production therefrom; the Company's plans at Hope Bay, Wasamac and San Nicolás; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of exploration (including capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof); estimates of future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results, studies and evaluations on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, including at Meliadine, Upper Beaver and San Nicolás, and the anticipated timing thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company's news release dated February 13, 2025 announcing its full year 2024 results, as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its exploration, development and mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses in its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville ; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe and the Middle East ; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities administrators' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties now more closely align with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101; however Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), such as the Company, may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC disclosure requirements when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Investors are cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances.

Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces. Mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration activities has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration and Olivier Grondin , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration; and relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources has been approved by Dyane Duquette , P.Geo., Vice-President, Mineral Resources Management, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data

Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2024

Operation / Project

Proven

Probable

Proven & Probable

Gold

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

Recovery
%**

LaRonde mine 1

U/G

2,398

4.84

373

8,334

6.38

1,709

10,731

6.03

2,081

94.6

LaRonde Zone 5 2

U/G

5,026

2.10

339

4,241

2.34

319

9,267

2.21

659

94.7

LaRonde Total

7,424

2.98

712

12,574

5.02

2,028

19,998

4.26

2,740


Canadian Malartic mine 3

O/P

40,383

0.52

677

34,533

1.14

1,267

74,916

0.81

1,944

89.3

Odyssey deposit 4

U/G

36

2.41

3

4,318

2.27

315

4,354

2.27

317

95.0

East Gouldie 5

U/G

48,278

3.37

5,236

48,278

3.37

5,236

94.4

Canadian Malartic Total

40,419

0.52

680

87,128

2.43

6,818

127,547

1.83

7,497


Goldex 6

U/G

5,472

1.43

251

10,137

1.65

538

15,609

1.57

789

86.9

Akasaba West 7

O/P

846

0.82

22

3,948

0.91

116

4,794

0.90

138

77.0

Goldex Total

6,318

1.34

273

14,085

1.44

654

20,403

1.41

927


Wasamac

U/G

14,757

2.90

1,377

14,757

2.90

1,377

89.7

Quebec Total


54,161

0.96

1,665

128,545

2.63

10,876

182,706

2.13

12,541


Detour Lake

(At or above 0.5 g/t)

O/P

75,405

1.08

2,616

447,790

0.90

13,020

523,195

0.93

15,636

92.0

Detour Lake

(Below 0.5 g/t)

O/P

53,049

0.42

717

218,861

0.38

2,698

271,910

0.39

3,415

92.0

Detour Lake Total 8

128,454

0.81

3,333

666,651

0.73

15,718

795,105

0.75

19,051


Macassa 9

U/G

325

13.24

138

5,096

10.32

1,691

5,421

10.50

1,829

97.1

Macassa Near Surface 10

U/G

4

7.76

1

65

5.15

11

69

5.31

12

95.0

AK deposit 11

U/G

23

5.11

4

1,514

4.71

229

1,537

4.71

233

93.7

Macassa Total

352

12.65

143

6,675

9.00

1,931

7,027

9.18

2,074


Upper Beaver 12

O/P

3,235

1.82

189

3,235

1.82

189

95.5

Upper Beaver 12

U/G

19,946

4.02

2,579

19,946

4.02

2,579

95.5

Upper Beaver Total


23,181

3.71

2,768

23,181

3.71

2,768


Hammond Reef 13

O/P

123,473

0.84

3,323

123,473

0.84

3,323

89.2

Ontario Total


128,806

0.84

3,476

819,979

0.90

23,740

948,785

0.89

27,216


Amaruq

O/P

3,310

1.81

193

8,657

3.33

928

11,967

2.91

1,121

90.7

Amaruq

U/G

45

4.86

7

2,858

5.23

481

2,903

5.23

488

90.7

Meadowbank Total 14

3,355

1.86

200

11,516

3.80

1,408

14,871

3.36

1,609


Meliadine

O/P

324

3.47

36

5,241

4.10

690

5,565

4.06

726

96.0

Meliadine

U/G

1,666

6.93

371

12,557

5.62

2,268

14,223

5.77

2,639

96.0

Meliadine Total 15


1,990

6.37

407

17,798

5.17

2,958

19,788

5.29

3,365


Hope Bay 16

U/G

93

6.77

20

16,120

6.52

3,378

16,212

6.52

3,398

87.5

Nunavut Total


5,438

3.59

628

45,433

5.30

7,744

50,871

5.12

8,372


*Open Pit ("O/P"), Underground ("U/G")

** Represents metallurgical recovery percentage


























Operation / Project

Proven

Probable

Proven & Probable

Gold

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

Recovery
%**

Fosterville 17

U/G

888

5.77

165

8,666

5.33

1,486

9,553

5.37

1,650

92.0

Australia Total


888

5.77

165

8,666

5.33

1,486

9,553

5.37

1,650


Kittila 18

U/G

616

4.33

86

24,782

4.16

3,314

25,398

4.16

3,400

86.4

Europe Total


616

4.33

86

24,782

4.16

3,314

25,398

4.16

3,400


Pinos Altos

O/P

1,884

1.04

63

1,884

1.04

63

94.4

Pinos Altos

U/G

1,484

2.09

100

3,589

2.35

271

5,072

2.27

370

94.1

Pinos Altos Total 19

1,484

2.09

100

5,472

1.90

334

6,956

1.94

433


San Nicolás (50%) 20

O/P

23,858

0.41

314

28,761

0.39

358

52,619

0.40

672

17.6

Mexico Total


25,341

0.51

414

34,234

0.63

691

59,575

0.58

1,105


Total Gold


215,249

0.93

6,433

1,061,639

1.40

47,852

1,276,888

1.32

54,284














Silver

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

Recovery
%**

LaRonde mine

U/G

2,398

13.29

1,024

8,334

21.67

5,805

10,731

19.79

6,830

77.4

Pinos Altos

O/P

1,884

32.53

1,970

1,884

32.53

1,970

44.5

Pinos Altos

U/G

1,484

48.13

2,296

3,589

36.72

4,236

5,072

40.05

6,532

48.1

Pinos Altos Total


1,484

48.13

2,296

5,472

35.28

6,206

6,956

38.02

8,502


San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

23,858

23.93

18,356

28,761

20.91

19,333

52,619

22.28

37,689

38.6

Total Silver


27,739

24.31

21,677

42,567

22.90

31,344

70,307

23.46

53,021














Copper

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

Recovery
%**

LaRonde mine

U/G

2,398

0.20

4,808

8,334

0.30

25,224

10,731

0.28

30,033

83.8

Akasaba West

O/P

846

0.49

4,144

3,948

0.50

19,851

4,794

0.50

23,995

77.4

Upper Beaver

O/P

3,235

0.14

4,477

3,235

0.14

4,477

79.2

Upper Beaver

U/G

19,946

0.25

50,453

19,946

0.25

50,453

79.2

Upper Beaver Total


23,181

0.24

54,930

23,181

0.24

54,930


San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

23,858

1.26

299,809

28,761

1.01

291,721

52,619

1.12

591,530

78.2

Total Copper


27,102

1.14

308,761

64,224

0.61

391,727

91,326

0.77

700,488














Zinc

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Zn

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Zn

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Zn

Recovery
%**

LaRonde mine

U/G

2,398

0.49

11,803

8,334

1.12

93,022

10,731

0.98

104,825

66.9

San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

23,858

1.61

383,313

28,761

1.37

394,115

52,619

1.48

777,428

80.9

Total Zinc


26,256

1.50

395,115

37,095

1.31

487,137

63,351

1.39

882,252


1 LaRonde mine: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining type and depth, not less than C$87/t for LP1 (Area 11-3) and not less than C$210/t for LaRonde.

2 LaRonde Zone 5: Gold cut-off grade varies according to stope size and depth, not less than 1.44 g/t.

3 Canadian Malartic: Gold cut-off grade is 0.35 g/t.

4 Odyssey deposit: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and depth, not less than 1.51 g/t.

5 East Gouldie: Gold cut-off grade not less than 1.62 g/t.

6 Goldex: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type and depth, not less than 0.90 g/t.

7 Akasaba West: Net smelter value cut-off varies, not less than C$31.96/t.

8 Detour Lake: Gold cut-off grade is 0.30 g/t.

9 Macassa: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 3.85 g/t for long hole method and 4.24 g/t for cut and fill method.

10 Macassa Near Surface deposit: Gold cut-off grade not less than 2.43 g/t.

11 Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposit: Gold cut-off grade not less than 2.43 g/t.

12 Upper Beaver: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining type, not less than C$118.17/t for underground and C$43.49/t for open pit.

13 Hammond Reef: Gold cut-off grade is 0.41 g/t.

14 Amaruq: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 0.98 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 3.05 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.17 g/t).

15 Meliadine: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining type, not less than 1.60 g/t for open pit mineral reserves and 4.20 g/t for underground mineral reserves (gold cut-off grade for marginal underground mineral reserves from development is 1.60 g/t).

16 Hope Bay: Gold cut-off grade not less than 4.00 g/t.

17 Fosterville: Gold cut-off grade varies according to mining zone and type, not less than 3.10 g/t.

18 Kittila: Gold cut-off grade varies according to haulage distance, not less than 2.63 g/t.

19 Pinos Altos: Net smelter value cut-off varies according to mining zone and type, not less than C$11.09/t for open pit mineral reserves and US$63.43/t for the underground mineral reserves.

20 San Nicolás (50%): Net smelter return cut-off values for low zinc/copper ore of US$9.71/t and for high zinc/copper ore of
US$13.15/t.

Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2024

Operation / Project

Measured

Indicated

Measured & Indicated

Inferred

Gold

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000
Oz Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000
Oz Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000
Oz Au

LaRonde mine

U/G

5,851

3.75

705

5,851

3.75

705

1,619

5.39

281

LaRonde Zone 5

U/G

11,094

2.29

817

11,094

2.29

817

7,187

4.15

960

LaRonde Total

16,945

2.79

1,522

16,945

2.79

1,522

8,806

4.38

1,240

Canadian Malartic mine

O/P

5,550

0.72

129

Odyssey deposit

U/G

1,847

1.77

105

1,847

1.77

105

20,275

2.33

1,520

East Malartic

U/G

45,783

1.95

2,869

45,783

1.95

2,869

57,354

1.98

3,651

East Gouldie

U/G

5,243

1.52

257

5,243

1.52

257

61,155

2.32

4,557

Odyssey Total

52,873

1.90

3,232

52,873

1.90

3,232

138,784

2.18

9,728

Canadian Malartic Total

52,873

1.90

3,232

52,873

1.90

3,232

144,334

2.12

9,857

Goldex

U/G

12,360

1.86

739

18,137

1.48

865

30,496

1.64

1,604

16,946

1.62

885

Akasaba West

O/P

4,133

0.68

90

4,133

0.68

90

Goldex Total

12,360

1.86

739

22,270

1.33

955

34,630

1.52

1,694

16,946

1.62

885

Wasamac

U/G

9,479

2.19

667

9,479

2.19

667

3,911

2.48

312

Quebec Total


12,360

1.86

739

101,567

1.95

6,376

113,927

1.94

7,115

173,997

2.20

12,294

Detour Lake

O/P

33,923

1.10

1,201

630,463

0.60

12,188

664,386

0.63

13,389

65,093

1.40

2,926

Detour Lake

U/G

27,738

2.10

1,870

27,738

2.10

1,870

59,269

1.93

3,679

Detour Lake Zone 58N

U/G

2,868

5.80

534

2,868

5.80

534

973

4.35

136

Detour Lake Total


33,923

1.10

1,201

661,068

0.69

14,592

694,991

0.71

15,793

125,335

1.67

6,742

Macassa

U/G

278

8.46

76

2,716

7.39

645

2,994

7.49

721

5,036

7.77

1,259

Macassa Near Surface

U/G

94

5.03

15

94

5.03

15

205

4.74

31

AK deposit

U/G

333

4.81

52

333

4.81

52

283

3.52

32

Macassa Total


278

8.46

76

3,144

7.05

712

3,422

7.16

788

5,524

7.44

1,322

Aquarius

O/P

12,364

2.15

856

12,364

2.15

856

122

3.59

14

Holt complex

U/G

5,806

4.29

800

5,884

4.75

898

11,690

4.52

1,699

9,097

4.48

1,310

Anoki-McBean

U/G

3,919

2.77

349

3,919

2.77

349

867

3.84

107

Upper Beaver

O/P

54

0.87

2

54

0.87

2

Upper Beaver

U/G

7,510

2.04

493

7,510

2.04

493

2,953

4.12

391

Upper Beaver Total


7,564

2.03

495

7,564

2.03

495

2,953

4.12

391

Upper Canada

O/P

2,006

1.62

104

2,006

1.62

104

1,020

1.44

47

Upper Canada

U/G

8,433

2.28

618

8,433

2.28

618

17,588

3.21

1,816

Upper Canada Total


10,439

2.15

722

10,439

2.15

722

18,608

3.11

1,863

Hammond Reef

O/P

47,063

0.54

819

86,304

0.53

1,478

133,367

0.54

2,298

Ontario Total


87,070

1.03

2,896

790,685

0.79

20,104

877,755

0.82

23,000

162,506

2.25

11,748

Amaruq

O/P

3,115

3.37

338

3,115

3.37

338

187

2.88

17

Amaruq

U/G

6,801

4.30

940

6,801

4.30

940

3,773

4.73

574

Meadowbank Total

9,915

4.01

1,277

9,915

4.01

1,277

3,960

4.65

592

Meliadine

O/P

1

3.46

4,229

2.98

406

4,231

2.98

406

614

4.43

87

Meliadine

U/G

524

4.53

76

9,187

4.17

1,232

9,711

4.19

1,308

11,082

6.00

2,138

Operation / Project

Measured

Indicated

Measured & Indicated

Inferred

Gold

Mining
Method*

000

Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000
Oz Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000
Oz Au

000
Tonnes

g/t

000
Oz Au

Meliadine Total


525

4.53

76

13,416

3.80

1,638

13,941

3.82

1,714

11,696

5.92

2,225

Hope Bay

U/G

14,689

4.54

2,143

14,689

4.54

2,143

13,232

5.44

2,312

Nunavut Total


525

4.53

76

38,020

4.14

5,058

38,545

4.14

5,135

28,888

5.52

5,129

Fosterville

O/P

843

2.79

75

2,371

3.21

245

3,214

3.10

320

692

2.45

54

Fosterville

U/G

474

4.27

65

9,094

3.91

1,142

9,567

3.92

1,207

12,070

4.42

1,715

Fosterville Total


1,316

3.32

141

11,465

3.76

1,386

12,781

3.72

1,527

12,761

4.31

1,769

Northern Territory

O/P

269

3.65

32

16,416

1.42

749

16,685

1.46

781

13,536

1.75

762

Northern Territory

U/G

5,115

5.39

887

5,115

5.39

887

4,284

4.45

613

Northern Territory Total

269

3.65

32

21,531

2.36

1,636

21,800

2.38

1,668

17,820

2.40

1,376

Australia Total


1,585

3.38

172

32,996

2.85

3,023

34,581

2.87

3,195

30,581

3.20

3,145

Kittila

O/P

373

3.89

47

Kittila

U/G

4,749

2.87

438

15,079

3.01

1,461

19,828

2.98

1,899

6,038

4.97

965

Kittila Total


4,749

2.87

438

15,079

3.01

1,461

19,828

2.98

1,899

6,411

4.91

1,011

Barsele (55%)

O/P

3,178

1.08

111

3,178

1.08

111

2,260

1.25

91

Barsele (55%)

U/G

1,158

1.77

66

1,158

1.77

66

13,552

2.10

914

Barsele Total


4,335

1.27

176

4,335

1.27

176

15,811

1.98

1,005

Europe Total


4,749

2.87

438

19,414

2.62

1,638

24,163

2.67

2,076

22,222

2.82

2,016

Pinos Altos

O/P

1,248

0.79

32

1,248

0.79

32

106

0.60

2

Pinos Altos

U/G

9,798

2.25

709

9,798

2.25

709

972

1.79

56

Pinos Altos Total


11,045

2.09

741

11,045

2.09

741

1,077

1.67

58

La India

O/P

4,478

0.52

74

880

0.53

15

5,358

0.52

89

San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

261

0.08

1

3,037

0.20

19

3,297

0.19

20

2,468

0.13

10

Tarachi

O/P

19,290

0.58

361

19,290

0.58

361

242

0.52

4

Chipriona

O/P

10,983

0.92

326

10,983

0.92

326

976

0.66

21

El Barqueño Gold

O/P

8,834

1.16

331

8,834

1.16

331

9,628

1.13

351

Santa Gertrudis

O/P

19,267

0.91

563

19,267

0.91

563

9,819

1.36

429

Santa Gertrudis

U/G

9,079

3.44

1,004

Santa Gertrudis Total

19,267

0.91

563

19,267

0.91

563

18,898

2.36

1,433

Total Mexico


4,739

0.49

75

73,336

1.00

2,355

78,075

0.97

2,430

33,289

1.75

1,876

Total Gold


111,028

1.23

4,397

1,056,019

1.14

38,553

1,167,047

1.14

42,950

451,483

2.49

36,208





























Operation / Project

Measured

Indicated

Measured & Indicated

Inferred

Silver

Mining
Method*

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

000
Tonnes

g/t

000 Oz
Ag

LaRonde mine

U/G

5,851

15.28

2,873

5,851

15.28

2,873

1,619

11.14

580

Pinos Altos

O/P

1,248

19.20

770

1,248

19.20

770

106

12.38

42

Pinos Altos

U/G

9,798

50.88

16,028

9,798

50.88

16,028

972

41.51

1,297

Pinos Altos Total


11,045

47.30

16,798

11,045

47.30

16,798

1,077

38.65

1,339

La India

O/P

4,478

2.72

391

880

2.58

73

5,358

2.70

464

San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

261

6.40

54

3,037

11.86

1,158

3,297

11.43

1,211

2,468

9.26

735

Chipriona

O/P

10,983

100.72

35,566

10,983

100.72

35,566

976

86.77

2,722

El Barqueño Silver

O/P

4,393

124.06

17,523

El Barqueño Gold

O/P

8,834

4.73

1,343

8,834

4.73

1,343

9,628

16.86

5,218

Santa Gertrudis

O/P

19,267

3.66

2,269

19,267

3.66

2,269

9,819

1.85

585

Santa Gertrudis

U/G

9,079

23.31

6,803

Santa Gertrudis Total

19,267

3.66

2,269

19,267

3.66

2,269

18,898

12.16

7,389

Total Silver


4,739

2.92

445

59,897

31.20

60,080

64,636

29.13

60,525

39,058

28.27

35,504















Copper

Mining
Method*

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Cu

LaRonde mine

U/G

5,851

0.14

8,213

5,851

0.14

8,213

1,619

0.25

4,101

Akasaba West

O/P

4,133

0.41

17,126

4,133

0.41

17,126

Upper Beaver

O/P

54

0.10

56

54

0.1

56

Upper Beaver

U/G

7,510

0.16

12,063

7,510

0.16

12,063

2,953

0.36

10,649

Upper Beaver Total


7,564

0.16

12,118

7,564

0.16

12,118

2,953

0.36

10,649

San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

261

1.35

3,526

3,037

1.17

35,489

3,297

1.18

39,015

2,468

0.94

23,144

Chipriona

O/P

10,983

0.16

17,291

10,983

0.16

17,291

976

0.12

1,174

El Barqueño Gold

O/P

8,834

0.19

16,400

8,834

0.19

16,400

9,628

0.22

21,152

El Barqueño Silver

O/P

4,393

0.04

1,854

Total Copper


261

1.35

3,526

40,402

0.26

106,637

40,662

0.27

110,163

22,036

0.28

62,075















Zinc

Mining
Method*

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Zn

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Zn

000
Tonnes

%

Tonne

s Zn

\

000
Tonnes

%

Tonnes
Zn

LaRonde mine

U/G

5,851

1.00

58,633

5,851

1

58,633

1,619

0.34

5,520

San Nicolás (50%)

O/P

261

0.39

1,012

3,037

0.71

21,618

3,297

0.69

22,630

2,468

0.62

15,355

Chipriona

O/P

10,983

0.83

91,637

10,983

0.83

91,637

976

0.73

7,073

Total Zinc


261

0.39

1,012

19,870

0.87

171,888

20,131

0.86

172,900

5,062

0.55

27,949

*Open Pit ("O/P"), Underground ("U/G")

The assumptions for metal prices and currency exchange rates used for the December 31, 2024 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company are presented in the "Gold Mineral Resources" section earlier in this news release.

Mineral reserves reported are not included in mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts set out in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so may not aggregate to equal column totals. Mineral reserves are in-situ, taking into account all mining recoveries, before mill or heap leach recoveries. Underground mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal and external dilution. Inferred mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal dilution. Mineable shape optimization parameters may differ for mineral reserves and mineral resources.

The mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages reported for silver, copper and zinc are a subset of the mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages for gold. The Company's economic parameters set the maximum price allowed to be no more than the lesser of the three‐year moving average and current spot price, which is a common industry standard. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle continues to use more conservative gold and silver prices.

NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at prefeasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this news release are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.

Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.

A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applied to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applied to a proven mineral reserve.

A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December 31, 2024, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR+ each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Québec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX – EXPLORATION DETAILS

LZ5 mine and LaRonde mine at LaRonde

Drill hole

Mine / zone

From (metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated true
width (metres)

Gold grade (g/t)
(uncapped)

Gold grade (g/t)
(capped)*

BZ-2024-004

LZ5 / Zone 4

373.4

382.2

406

3.1

20.4

8.3

BZ-2024-005

LZ5 / Zone 4

348.7

356.2

377

2.8

13.7

5.3

and

LZ5 / Zone 4

358.6

373.4

390

5.7

5.4

5.2

BZ-2024-008

LZ5 / Zone 4

416.7

434.8

451

6.9

2.7

2.7

BZ-050-010

LZ5 / Zone 5

229.5

252.5

618

21.3

3.8

3.8

BZ-090-006

LZ5 / Zone 3-4

373.3

376.8

1,330

2.8

8.0

7.8

and

LZ5 / Zone 3-4

389.4

392.9

1,338

2.8

5.7

5.7

BZ-090-008

LZ5 /Zone 3-4

522.6

525.6

1,516

2.8

5.1

5.1

BZ-090-010

LZ5 / Zone 3-4

634.5

640.0

1,643

3.4

25.8

9.8

LR-215-024

LZ5 / Zone 3-1

373.7

378.4

2,313

2.8

6.8

6.8

and

LZ5 / Zone 3-1

399.0

403.7

2,328

2.8

5.7

5.7

LR-215-025

LZ5 / Zone 3-1

281.5

287.6

2,197

5.0

11.0

7.0

and

LZ5 / Zone 3-1

304.7

308.1

2,206

2.8

5.0

5.0

LR-215-028

LZ5 / Zone 3-1

239.3

243.4

2,013

4.0

4.8

4.8

and

LZ5 / Zone 3-1

265.0

267.9

2,007

2.8

8.3

8.3

LR-149-045

LaR / Area 11-3

250.2

258.9

1,669

6.4

3.4

3.4

LR-152-008

LaR / Area 11-3

294.1

307.3

1,740

9.1

2.6

2.6

LR-305-041

LaR / Zone 20N

397.0

404.4

3,276

4.5

18.9

18.9

LR-317-022

LaR / Zone 20N

671.8

676.1

3,611

2.8

24.8

8.2

LR-317-023

LaR / Zone 20N

472.0

479.0

3,376

6.0

6.5

6.5

*Results from LaRonde use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold.

East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits, and Eclipse and Odyssey internal zones at Odyssey

Drill hole

Deposit / Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface (metres)

Estimated true
width (metres)

Gold grade (g/t)
(uncapped)

Gold grade (g/t)
(capped)*

MEX23-309ZB

Eclipse

1,637.6

1,683.0

1,241

42.9

3.2

3.2

MEX24-313Z

Eclipse

1,755.1

1,766.6

1,493

11.0

3.3

3.3

and

East Gouldie

1,889.7

1,897.5

1,584

7.5

4.4

4.4

MEX24-316

Eclipse

1,639.7

1,712.5

1,349

51.5

3.0

3.0

and

East Gouldie

1,795.7

1,812.8

1,437

16.6

3.4

3.4

MEX24-316W

East Gouldie

1,716.6

1,736.7

1,353

19.8

6.7

6.7

and

East Gouldie

1,774.8

1,790.6

1,390

15.6

4.0

4.0

MEX24-317

East Gouldie

1,905.0

1,919.0

1,633

13.1

2.9

2.9

including

East Gouldie

1,910.8

1,917.0

1,634

5.9

5.3

5.3

MEX24-318

Eclipse

1,546.3

1,555.0

994

8.6

4.0

4.0

MEX24-318WZ

East Gouldie

1,654.5

1,662.0

1,147

7.0

5.7

5.7

MEX24-319

East Gouldie

1,687.4

1,693.5

1,292

5.9

8.6

8.5

MEX24-320WA

East Gouldie

1,581.2

1,593.8

1,374

12.2

2.9

2.9

UGEG-054-006

East Gouldie

635.5

639.5

706

3.9

6.3

6.3

UGEG-071-004

East Gouldie

452.0

471.7

871

18.5

4.7

4.6

UGEG-071-006

East Gouldie

473.0

494.5

736

21.1

3.6

3.6

UGEG-075-026

East Gouldie

575.4

581.9

772

6.1

5.9

5.9

UGEG-075-028

East Gouldie

580.2

588.3

819

7.9

2.9

2.9

MEX24-322

Odyssey internal

1,227.5

1,233.5

1,158

6.0**

4.4

4.4

and

Odyssey internal

1,269.6

1,279.0

1,199

9.4**

9.6

9.3

UGOD-054-014R

Odyssey internal

363.1

397.0

789

33.9**

4.4

4.4

and

Odyssey North

403.5

416.4

808

11.4

1.8

1.8

UGOD-054-016

Odyssey internal

210.6

217.8

679

7.2**

5.0

4.4

UGOD-054-023

Odyssey North

453.5

471.0

897

13.6

2.5

2.5

UGOD-075-011

Odyssey internal

501.7

511.5

963

9.8**

4.5

4.5

*Results from East Gouldie, Eclipse, Odyssey internal zones and Odyssey South use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold.

**Core length. True width undetermined.

West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole

Zone

From

(metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface (metres)

Estimated true width
(metres)

Gold grade (g/t)
(uncapped)*

DLM24-928

West Extension

676.8

729.0

564

47.9

0.8

and

West Extension

801.3

804.8

639

3.2

12.8

and

West Extension

815.0

823.0

650

7.4

4.3

DLM24-972AW2

West Pit Underground

571.7

604.2

490

29.6

2.0

and

West Pit Underground

617.2

639.0

520

19.9

4.3

including

West Pit Underground

636.0

639.0

527

2.8

27.7

DLM24-983

West Pit Underground

388.0

406.0

324

16.3

15.6

including


397.2

403.0

326

5.2

46.2

and

West Pit Underground

540.0

599.0

454

54.3

0.9

DLM24-985A

West Pit Underground

199.0

224.0

178

21.4

23.2

including


220.0

224.0

187

3.4

141.7

and

West Pit Underground

419.0

433.0

352

12.3

3.9

DLM24-999

West Extension

548.0

557.5

441

8.7

3.2

and

West Extension

607.1

612.0

484

4.5

47.2

DLM24-1001

West Extension

481.0

506.8

416

22.6

3.1

DLM24-1007A

West Extension

474.0

522.0

445

39.0

2.3

including


474.0

476.9

425

2.4

19.8

including


500.0

507.0

450

5.7

2.7

and

West Extension

584.0

587.0

521

2.5

6.4

DLM24-1014A

West Pit Underground

406.1

439.6

346

30.0

2.8

including


418.9

422.0

344

2.8

24.2

and

West Pit Underground

549.0

604.2

464

50.2

0.9

and

West Pit Underground

637.0

677.0

524

36.6

2.7

DLM24-1023A

West Pit Underground

296.0

299.1

235

2.8

33.7

and

West Pit Underground

379.7

393.9

301

13.2

3.5

and

West Pit Underground

440.0

542.0

376

95.9

1.2

and

West Pit Underground

694.0

705.0

517

10.5

4.2

DLM24-1045

Main Pit Underground

498.0

589.3

427

84.4

1.1

and

Main Pit Underground

697.0

802.9

578

98.7

1.7

and

Main Pit Underground

823.0

838.0

636

14.0

13.2

including


833.0

838.0

639

4.7

37.3

and

Main Pit Underground

979.5

994.7

748

14.2

7.4

and

Main Pit Underground

1,012.0

1,018.0

768

5.6

6.6

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

SMC and Main Break zones at Macassa

Drill hole

Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated true
width (metres)

Gold grade

(g/t)
(uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

59-0149

SMC East

147.2

149.2

1,857

2.0

23.1

23.1

58-1390

SMC East

134.5

137.1

1,846

2.1

44.7

44.7

53-4951

SMC East

303.1

305.4

1,686

1.9

36.4

32.1

and

SMC East

392.3

397.1

1,707

4.2

10.2

10.2

53-4960

SMC East

305.0

309.7

1,662

3.6

9.0

9.0

57-1571

SMC West

224.3

226.5

1,724

2.1

15.8

15.8

58-1356

Main Break

175.3

178.3

2,023

2.7

13.1

13.1

58-1365

Main Break

187.1

189.6

1,990

2.3

17.9

17.9

58-1379

Main Break

184.6

186.8

1,999

2.0

42.5

14.8

64-451

Main Break

297.4

299.4

2,157

2.0

26.7

26.7

*Results from Macassa use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Madrid deposit at Hope Bay

Drill hole

Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface (metres)

Estimated true
width (metres)

Gold grade

(g/t)
(uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

HBM24-254

Patch 7

597.0

605.3

424

7.8

4.9

4.9

HBM24-255

Patch 7

503.0

510.0

374

6.1

6.5

6.5

and

Patch 7

517.0

525.0

384

6.9

11.0

11.0

HBM24-256

Patch 7

620.0

638.0

509

16.9

3.9

3.9

HBM24-258

Patch 7

422.9

426.0

319

3.1

20.8

17.4

and

Patch 7

434.5

443.9

331

8.8

14.7

14.7

including

Patch 7

438.5

441.0

331

2.4

40.7

40.7

and

Patch 7

448.0

458.0

341

9.4

5.9

5.9

HBM24-260

Patch 7

408.7

412.5

301

3.3

63.5

29.1

HBM24-264

Suluk

945.0

950.0

794

4.1

25.1

16.6

including

Suluk

949.0

950.0

794

0.8

92.7

50.0

HBM24-266

Suluk

871.0

873.5

596

2.4

26.3

22.0

HBM24-267

Suluk

994.5

997.1

689

2.6

20.9

20.9

HBM24-272

Suluk

768.0

772.3

597

3.7

9.9

9.9

including

Suluk

769.0

770.0

597

0.9

34.5

34.5

HBM24-274

Patch 7

915.5

921.2

590

4.9

25.9

23.9

*Results from Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold.

Main and Sisar zones at Kittila

Drill hole

Zone / Area

From

(metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface (metres)

Estimated

true width

(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t)
(uncapped)*

RIE24-702F

Sisar Deep / Rimpi

766.0

774.3

1,786

3.2

4.7

and

Sisar Deep / Rimpi

835.2

849.0

1,837

7.1

8.9

including


835.2

842.0

1,836

3.6

11.9

RIE24-702C

Main / Rimpi

328.2

335.0

1,416

3.2

4.5

RIE24-702G

Sisar Deep / Rimpi

784.0

790.0

1,782

4.7

4.3

RIE24-702H

Sisar Deep / Rimpi

786.0

797.0

1,790

4.4

3.9

RIE24-700L

Main / Seuru

567.0

576.9

1,410

3.9

2.9

RIE24-700J

Main / Seuru

538.2

548.9

1,388

4.9

6.6

including


538.2

543.6

1,388

3.1

9.5

ROD24-700

Main / Rimpi

328.0

345.1

1,441

10.2

9.8

including

Main / Rimpi

332.0

345.1

1,444

7.8

12.2

* Results from Kittila are uncapped.

EXPLORATION DRILL COLLAR COORDINATES

Drill hole

UTM East*

UTM North*

Elevation
(metres above sea level)

Azimuth
(degrees)

Dip

(degrees)

Length (metres

LaRonde

BZ-2024-004

687029

5347303

310

3

-77

471

BZ-2024-005

687028

5347303

310

20

-74

456

BZ-2024-008

687029

5347302

310

33

-76

618

BZ-050-010

687231

5347243

-162

340

-28

280

BZ-090-006

687298

5347611

-817

174

-34

433

BZ-090-008

687299

5347611

-817

161

-52

591

BZ-090-010

687298

5347611

-817

192

-61

701

LR-215-024

687757

5347367

-1,745

204

-43

456

LR-215-025

687757

5347366

-1,744

188

-30

363

LR-215-028

687758

5347366

-1,742

154

13

334

LR-149-045

689240

5347226

-1,165

176

-49

340

LR-152-008

689241

5347229

-1,194

181

-44

387

LR-305-041

689777

5346879

-2,667

181

-45

449

LR-317-022

690103

5346988

-2,807

176

-48

749

LR-317-023

690102

5346988

-2,807

183

-34

507

Odyssey mine

MEX23-309ZB

718682

5334767

307

162

-48

1,521

MEX24-313Z

718632

5334757

307

185

-63

1,911

MEX24-316

718604

5334758

308

170

-57

1,876

MEX24-316W

718604

5334758

308

170

-57

1,885

MEX24-317

718665

5334762

307

160

-63

2,076

MEX24-318

718652

5334763

307

166

-45

1,749

MEX24-318WZ

718652

5334763

307

166

-45

1,809

MEX24-319

718604

5334759

308

176

-55

1,860

MEX24-320WA

716867

5334696

316

155

-68

1,797

UGEG-054-006

717966

5334110

-229

177

-16

787

UGEG-071-004

717758

5333977

-345

171

-31

631

UGEG-071-006

717758

5333977

-345

169

-9

652

UGEG-075-026

717922

5334060

-250

181

-25

751

UGEG-075-028

717923

5334060

-251

177

-31

769

MEX24-322

718617

5334759

309

215

-70

2,353

UGOD-054-014R

717998

5334290

-230

357

-43

471

UGOD-054-016

717997

5334290

-230

14

-43

472

UGOD-054-023

717998

5334290

-230

9

-54

530

UGOD-075-011

717786

5334182

-320

15

-47

570

Detour Lake

DLM24-928

586600

5542049

298

180

-60

882

DLM24-972AW2

587840

5541953

287

176

-65

651

DLM24-983

588526

5541616

287

176

-58

900

DLM24-985A

587408

5541632

286

175

-58

477

DLM24-999

586601

5541928

293

179

-58

691

DLM24-1001

586644

5541858

292

180

-61

642

DLM24-1007A

586484

5541853

288

180

-67

700

DLM24-1014A

588566

5541624

287

178

-58

726

DLM24-1023A

588205

5541646

288

177

-55

801

DLM24-1045

589409

5541476

282

179

-56

1,074

Macassa

59-0149

569781

5331818

-1,474

156

-16

189

58-1390

570152

5332191

-1,550

141

18

396

53-4951

570296

5332023

-1,258

303

-17

408

53-4960

570296

5332023

-1,258

305

-14

412

57-1571

568509

5331123

-1,404

336

-1

267

58-1356

570230

5332242

-1,558

342

-46

270

58-1365

570106

5332203

-1,550

9

-8

259

58-1379

570363

5332293

-1,565

355

-33

305

64-451

569621

5332015

-1,633

287

-38

381

Hope Bay

HBM24-254

434797

7548194

34

69

-53

753

HBM24-255

434887

7548153

38

71

-54

755

HBM24-256

434799

7548114

31

70

-61

879

HBM24-258

434981

7548095

55

70

-58

701

HBM24-258

435012

7548082

56

74

-57

616

HBM24-260

434309

7549320

49

83

-73

1,056

HBM24-264

434303

7548413

38

64

-50

1,250

HBM24-266

434104

7549549

52

53

-61

1,080

HBM24-267

434372

7549082

54

63

-62

921

HBM24-272

434334

7548811

51

87

-53

1,097

HBM24-274

434797

7548194

34

69

-53

753

Kittila

RIE24-702F

2558696

7538559

-935

91

-59

1,008

RIE24-702C

2558696

7538559

-935

91

-59

927

RIE24-702G

2558696

7538559

-935

91

-59

967

RIE24-702H

2558696

7538559

-935

91

-59

898

RIE24-700L

2558637

7539598

-711

90

-59

1,287+

(in progress)

RIE24-700J

2558637

7539598

-711

90

-59

553

ROD24-700

7558696

7538459

-949

91

-60

822

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey and LaRonde; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake and Macassa; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; and Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 for Kittila.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-an-update-on-2024-exploration-results-and-2025-exploration-plans--mineral-reserves-increase-1-year-over-year-to-54-3-moz-updated-mineral-reserves-of-2-8-moz-declared-at-upper-beaver-inferred-mineral-resou-302376400.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/13/c6635.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
Asara Resources Limited

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).

Keep reading...Show less
2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced 2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Download the PDF here.

Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR)

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project


Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV:AUMB)

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada


Keep reading...Show less
As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it intends to evaluate the economic potential of reprocessing Chimo Tailings (″ Chimo Tailings Project ″), located on the Cadillac Project.

The Chimo Tailings Project consist of waste materials from the past producing Chimo Mine, which operated intermittently from 1964 to 1997 and produced 379,012 ounces of gold (MERN DV 85-05 to DV 97-01).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inca Minerals Limited

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

The Board of Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders a progress report on due diligence associated with the recently announced (ASX 5 February 2025) Binding Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid. Stunalara’s key asset is the high-grade gold & gold- antimony Hurricane Project located approximately 110km west-northwest of Cairns and 75km southwest of Port Douglas in North Queensland. Hurricane boasts multiple undrilled high-grade gold & gold-antimony prospects developed from rock chip and grab sampling.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

Rare Earth Investing

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Copper Investing

Corazon Mining: Base and Precious Metals Development in the Historic Lynn Lake Mining District

Resource Investing

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-15 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

×