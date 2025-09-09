AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 586,619 units ("Units") of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) ("Maple") in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for total consideration of $351,971.40 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Maple (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of Maple (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.85 for a period of 36 months following the date of issue, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

On June 24, 2024 , Agnico Eagle filed an early warning report disclosing that it owned Common Shares representing approximately 19.9% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Thereafter, Maple completed certain dilutive securities issuances which reduced Agnico Eagle's ownership interest to approximately 16.32%. Prior to the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle owned 7,467,426 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle owns 8,054,045 Common Shares and 586,619 Warrants, representing approximately 15.38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 16.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants held by Agnico Eagle and after giving effect to all other security issuances completed by Maple concurrently with the Private Placement.

Agnico Eagle and Maple are party to an investor rights agreement dated October 13, 2020 , pursuant to which Agnico Eagle is entitled to certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in Maple, including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings in order to maintain its pro rata ownership in Maple at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 19.90% ownership interest in Maple; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of Maple to eight or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of Maple.

Agnico Eagle acquired the Common Shares and Warrants as part of its strategy of acquiring strategic positions in prospective opportunities with high geological potential. Depending on market conditions, strategic priorities and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Maple, or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, Warrants or other securities of Maple that it owns at such time.

An amended early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. Maple's head office is located at 1111 West Hastings Street, 6 th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2J3.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world. It produces precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico and has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at September 9, 2025 . Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of Maple in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

