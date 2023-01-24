African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Guy Hebert, a senior mining executive with extensive experience in uranium and polymetallic deposits to our Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Guy Hebert has been active in the mining industry for the last 49 years and was the architect of over $400 million in financing for either uranium, gold, and base metal mining projects in Canada and internationally. He has brought three mines into production since 1980. Mr. Hebert was President and CEO of Strateco Resources Inc. where he developed the high-grade uranium Matoush project in Quebec between 2000 and 2020. Mr. Hebert was President and CEO of Lyon Lake Mines Ltd. from 1986 to 2001 and brought the Beta Vargas mine, a 1,000 tons per day open pit gold mine in Costa Rica, into production. He was President and CEO of Audrey Resources Inc. from 1985 to 1992 and started up the Bouchard-Hebert mine, a 2,500 tons per day open pit and underground polymetallic mine (Zn, Cu, Au, Ag) in Quebec that was taken over by Cambior in 1992. As President of Aiguebelle Resources Inc. from 1980 to 1985, Mr. Hebert brought the 1,500 tons per day Yvan Vezina gold mine in Quebec into production between 1980 and 1985 which was taken over by Cambior. Mr. Hebert holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree with a speciality in Geology from the University of Montreal (1973) and a Master of Business Administration from Sherbrooke University (1977).

Mr. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman commented: "We are thrilled to have Mr. Hebert join our advisory team. Guy has senior experience in funding, exploring, and developing uranium and polymetallic projects such as our recently announced Falea uranium, copper, silver project in Mali, West Africa. Mr. Hebert's guidance will be of tremendous value to the management team and board of directors."

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in Africa.

For further information, please contact:
Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Phone: +1-604-428-7050
Email: info@africanenergymetals.com
Website: www.africanenergymetals.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company its securities, or its financial or operating results.

