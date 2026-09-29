Aether Global Innovations Signs Letter of Intent with InMotion Energy Corp. for Fundamental Change Transaction

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - September 29, 2026 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether"), a defense and security technology company, today announced that it has signed a binding letter of intent dated September 28, 2026 (the "LOI") with InMotion Energy Corp. ("InMotion") contemplating a business combination by way of one or more of an amalgamation, securities purchase andor share exchange (the "Proposed Transaction").
As currently contemplated, the acquisition by Aether of InMotion is intended to be completed either (i) by an exempt takeover bid of InMotion by Aether pursuant to a securities exchange agreement among Aether, InMotion and the securityholders of InMotion, or (ii) by a three-cornered amalgamation whereby a merger subsidiary of Aether will amalgamate with InMotion, with each securityholder of InMotion exchanging their securities of InMotion for securities of Aether upon completion of the amalgamation.
The Proposed Transaction will be conditional upon Aether being debt-free and having positive working capital at the time of closing, and upon the completion of a concurrent private placement equity financing (the "Concurrent Financing") by Aether or InMotion in an amount not less than $1,500,000, or such other greater amount sufficient to meet minimum exchange listing requirements and the capital needs of the resulting issuer, and on terms and pricing to be determined.
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, current Aether shareholders will hold approximately 13.4% of the resulting issuer (following a 3:1 share consolidation) and InMotion securityholders will hold approximately 86.6%, on a pro forma basis excluding securities issued in connection with the Concurrent Financing.
Concurrently with completion, and as a closing condition of the Proposed Transaction, Aether's board of directors shall be reconstituted at the direction of InMotion. The parties have agreed to deal exclusively and in good faith with each other until the earlier of termination or October 31, 2026.
The LOI contains certain binding provisions that will survive for a period of two years, including confidentiality, responsibility for fees, and exclusivity.
The Proposed Transaction is expected to constitute a "Fundamental Change" as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence by both parties, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, shareholder approval, CSE approval, and the receipt of any other required approvals. The Proposed Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions are satisfied, and there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed at all. The parties are targeting execution of a definitive agreement by October 31, 2026.
The full terms of the Proposed Transaction and the details of any financings required to complete the Proposed Transaction will be provided in future news releases in accordance with CSE policies.
The securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction and the Concurrent Financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
InMotion Energy Corp. incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 30, 2025, InMotion conducts its business in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deecell Inc. ("Deecell"), a Wyoming corporation incorporated on September 16, 2024.
Deecell has designed and developed a proprietary, groundbreaking solar-power system engineered for long and shorthaul transportation fleets, including haulers, and sleeper cabs. The Deecell "Solar Power Unit" ("SPU") offers clean, quiet, and reliable power, transforming mobile energy solutions for life on the road. The Deecell SPU increases fuel efficiency with a smarter solar solution by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional emission-heavy generators by combining advanced solar technology with a compact, lightweight design, offering continuous power for critical systems without the need for fuel or frequent maintenance. Developed to dramatically reduce non-drive-time idle, the Deecell SPU is currently available in three powerful configurations: a 10kW system ideal for most haulers and moderate power needs; a 15kW suitable for larger rigs with multiple A/C units or heavier electrical loads; and a dedicated sleeper cab system designed to deliver 120V AC Power 24/7 without idling.
ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
(403) 466-4414
Susan Xu
Investor Relations
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the consummation of the Proposed Transaction; the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, the LOI, the definitive agreement and the Concurrent Financing; the benefits of the Proposed Transaction to the Company's shareholders and the combined company; the Company's strategic initiatives, operations and plans for future activities; and the satisfaction of closing conditions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "proposes", "potential", "scheduled", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "project", "estimate", "continue", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "future", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the ability to reach final terms with InMotion in respect of the Proposed Transaction and execute the definitive agreement; the ability to satisfy all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, including satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all required regulatory approvals (including acceptance by the CSE) and shareholder approval; the completion of the Concurrent Financing on acceptable terms; the expected characterization of the Proposed Transaction as a "Fundamental Change" under CSE policies; the anticipated composition of the board of directors and management of the resulting issuer; risks related to the business, operations and financial condition of InMotion; changes in general economic, business and market conditions; dilution to shareholders resulting from the Proposed Transaction and the Concurrent Financing; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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