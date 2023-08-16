Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - August 16, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a  Strategic Partnership with Grupo Senseta Inc. ("Senseta"), a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity and intelligent drone services company. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product  development focused on critical infrastructure and security applications for monitoring, surveillance and data collection of government facilities, critical infrastructure and pipelines, electrical grids and waterways.

Aether Global believes this Strategic Partnership with Senseta will bring great value in furthering the Company's overall three (3) part business strategy for supporting critical infrastructures and large-scale facilities, which includes: (i) drone design and development, (ii) automation and integration and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology.

"We are excited with our discussions with Senseta around this Strategic Partnership for integrating their drone monitoring, surveillance and data capture technologies which fall nicely within our three (3) pronged business strategy," shared Phil Lancaster, CEO and President of Aether Global Innovations.  "Senseta has deep expertise in developing solutions that incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies for large facilities and critical infrastructure operations, including power stations, oil refineries and water treatment facilities, as well as these facilities' diverse networks of pipelines, waterways and energy grids.  Coupled with our other partnerships in drone and UAV management and monitoring services, Senseta and its AI and big data drone solutions will definitely expand both companies' opportunities in the marketplace."

"Our team is very pleased about this opportunity to work with Aether Global on this Strategic Partnership," shared Dr. Khalid Mohamed al-Ali, co-founder and executive chairman of Senseta.  "This partnership helps us further Senseta's mission to revolutionize the way information is captured and analysed and closes the gap between theories and ideas about reality and actionable knowledge through drone management and monitoring efforts."

Senseta and Aether Global have begun working on the final details of the Strategic Partnership.  Both companies will update the marketplace, clients, partners and shareholders as market impacting achievements are delivered.

In other news, Aether Global announced that is has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media with Investing News Network (INN) . These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$72,000 over a 12-month period.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations (AETH) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

About Senseta

Senseta is a Deep Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cybersecurity, & Intelligent Drone company servicing government entities and large organizations in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction), telecommunication, financial, health care, education & energy industries. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and with presence in the Middle East, Senseta bringing decades of proven experience and expertise in capturing and analyzing highly sensitive data, utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Manned & Unmanned Aerial Technologies, providing clients with state-of-the-art, efficient and rapid actionable intelligence.  Learn more at https://senseta.com .

ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS & SENSETA

Philip Lancaster, President and CEO

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

Grupo Senseta Inc.

info@senseta.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global InnovationsAETH:CCCSE:AETHEmerging Tech Investing
AETH:CC
Aether Global Innovations
Sign up to get your FREE

Aether Global Innovations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF ) (" Company "), has been approved to change the Company's U.S. OTC symbol from PLRTF to the new trading symbol of AETHF by U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) effective for the open of trading on Friday, August 4, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:PLRTF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global Innovations ", " AGI ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. "IDIPLOYER") today announced the two (2) companies have formed a joint venture business with WatchDog Equipment LLC ("WatchDog") developer, designer and manufacturer of renewable and non-renewable powered equipment

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 24th

European Q&A Session on August 25th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations
Sign up to get your FREE

Aether Global Innovations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

×