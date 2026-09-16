Aether Global Innovations Announces CFO Change

Aether Global Innovations Announces CFO Change

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.
 

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - September 16, 2026 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AGI" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Rick Unrau has resigned as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Philip Lancaster has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Unrau will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Mr. Lancaster will continue to serve as President and a director of the Company. Following these changes, the officers of the Company are Rick Unrau (Chief Executive Officer) and Philip Lancaster (President and interim Chief Financial Officer) and the directors of the Company are Rick Unrau, Philip Lancaster, Adam Eames and Douglas Smith.

 

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

 

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.

 

ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS  

 

Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

(403) 466-4414

 

Susan Xu

Investor Relations

aetherIR@allianceadvisors.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the future roles and responsibilities of officers of the Company, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" occur.

 

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

aether global innovationsaeth:cccse:aethemerging tech investing
AETH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators Keep Reading...
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Keep Reading...
US Federal Reserve building with stock market graph overlay.

Tech Weekly: Hawkish Fed Sparks Mid-week Tech Selloff

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Related News

gold investing

Gold Price Drops Below US$4,300 as Fed Hikes Rates

base metals investing

BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase