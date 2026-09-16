Aether Global Innovations Announces CFO Change

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - September 16, 2026 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AGI" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Rick Unrau has resigned as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Philip Lancaster has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Unrau will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Mr. Lancaster will continue to serve as President and a director of the Company. Following these changes, the officers of the Company are Rick Unrau (Chief Executive Officer) and Philip Lancaster (President and interim Chief Financial Officer) and the directors of the Company are Rick Unrau, Philip Lancaster, Adam Eames and Douglas Smith.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
(403) 466-4414
Susan Xu
Investor Relations
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the future roles and responsibilities of officers of the Company, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" occur.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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