Aether Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF)  (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether " or the " Company "), a leader in drone management and automation, is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 8,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one -half (1/2) of one transferrable common s hare purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a " Warrant Share ") at $0.25 per Warrant Share for a 24 month period from the closing of the Offering;

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement towards product acquisition which will allow the Company to participate in strategic international Sales opportunities, along with general working capital requirements. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Securities issued through the Private Placement will be subject to customary restrictions on resale for four months and a day from the date of closing.

Rick Unrau, CEO of Aether Global, states, "The Company is strategically positioned to leverage opportunities in the counter drone security and defense sector, actively participating and contributing to this arena.'"

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aether

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take-off.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard Unrau, CEO

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

(604) 428-7050

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting (i) the Private Placement and (ii) the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

