Advisory: Chevron Corporation's 4Q 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world's leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT).

Conference Call Information:
Date: Friday, January 30, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT
Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 800-918-2066
Conference ID #: 1407833

Speakers: Mike Wirth Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer Eimear Bonner Chief Financial Officer Jake Spiering Head of Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com .

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the "Investors" section.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com .

Media Contact:
Kevin Slagle
+1 (925) 208-7259

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CVX
