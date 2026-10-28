Advisory: CAE's FY2027 Q2 financial results conference call

Advisory: CAE's FY2027 Q2 financial results conference call

Nasdaq: CAE) (TSX: CAE) Analysts and institutional investors are invited to virtually attend CAE's FY2027 Q2 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). CAE will release its FY2027 second-quarter financial results on November 11, 2026, after market close.

Calin Rovinescu, Executive Chairman of the Board, Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast and a recording will be available following the event at  www.cae.com/investors/. It will also be possible to attend by telephone in North America by dialing 1-800-990-2777 (conference ID: 52563).

International Toll-Free Access 
International participants who wish to join the call should click on this link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.

About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

CAE Contacts: 

Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com 

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisory-caes-fy2027-q2-financial-results-conference-call-302922145.html

SOURCE CAE Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/28/c6645.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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