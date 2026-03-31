Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Three Investor Conferences in April

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Three Investor Conferences in April

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer, will present at three investor conferences in April.

These investor engagements support Aduro's commercial momentum as the Company advances from pilot-scale operations toward industrial deployment. Across these forums, management expects to provide updates on Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant operating campaigns, progress in planning the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) industrial facility, and the continued development of commercialization pathways through partner engagement, downstream validation, and market alignment.

Lytham Partners 2026 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit
Date: April 1, 2026
Time: 11:30 am ET
Location: Virtual Event
Participation: Ofer Vicus, CEO
Website: https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit26/
Webcast: https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit26/adur
   

The Lytham Partners Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit provides broad exposure to institutional investors focused on industrial and resource-transition technologies. Aduro's participation will center on communicating its evolution from technology development to execution and scale-up, including the transition from pilot operations to industrial deployment, progress in downstream validation, and the Company's approach to commercialization and business model development.

Gabelli Funds 12th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium
Date: April 9, 2026
Time:  11:30 am ET
Location:  Convene 530 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY
Participation: Ofer Vicus, CEO
Website:  https://gabelli.com/event/12th-annual-waste-sustainability-symposium/
   

The Gabelli Waste & Sustainability Symposium brings together investors and operators focused on waste management and circular economy solutions. Aduro's return to this event reflects continued engagement with a specialized audience evaluating technologies that address complex waste streams. Discussions are expected to focus on the role of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology in processing mixed and hard-to-recycle plastics, with an emphasis on integration within existing recycling systems, regulatory alignment, and implications for long-term adoption.

WTR Insights Conference
Date:  April 14-15, 2026
Location: Virtual Event
Participation: Ofer Vicus, CEO
Website:  www.watertowerresearch.com
Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756893&tp_key=9887b91f93
   

The WTR Insights Conference provides a platform for in-depth engagement with investors seeking a detailed understanding of emerging growth companies. Aduro's participation builds on its engagement with Water Tower Research, supporting a more comprehensive discussion of the Company's development strategy, including pilot-scale progress, partner-driven validation, and the structured pathway toward commercial deployment.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in investor conferences, anticipated discussions with investors, and the expected benefits of investor outreach activities. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in conference scheduling or format, market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its development and commercialization plans, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosure filings. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Aduro - April Conferences PR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f1be6b9-7ee6-4658-9fbd-cac665c27691


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