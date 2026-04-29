ADP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2026 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.ADP.comevents-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com 

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
Matthew.Keating@adp.com 

Rebecca Koar
203.882.7313
Rebecca.Koar@adp.com 

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/ADP)

 

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